Statesville Record & Landmark
At least 100 dead in Florida after Hurricane Ian
The death toll in Florida after Hurricane Ian has risen again as search and rescue efforts continue. At least 100 people are dead in Florida, with 54 confirmed in Lee County alone. Officials in that county are now facing questions about why they didn’t warn people to get out sooner.
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm in...
NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:. (ten, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-two) (two, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty; Lucky Ball: one) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000. Pick 3 Day. 5-8-3, Fireball: 1. (five, eight, three; Fireball: one) Pick 3 Evening. 7-3-6, Fireball:. (seven, three, six; Fireball: zero)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (six, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-three) Estimated jackpot: $186,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
