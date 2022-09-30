There's a squeeze play going on in the atmosphere bringing Southern New England weather for the next couple of days: sprawling High Pressure bubble pressing down towards our area from Canada, and the Low Pressure remains of what was once Hurricane Ian along with tropical rain plumes to our south and west. The pressure difference between the two will make it gusty Sunday, with NE winds 20-40 mph, possibly some higher gusts, particularly towards the Cape, coast, and islands. There's a Wind Advisory and Coastal Flood Advisory in effect through Sunday for Nantucket, and a Gale Warning for area waters too.

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO