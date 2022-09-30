ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

providencedailydose.com

Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday

The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Somerset Food Truck Festival and Beer Garden Coming Soon

Prep your sweatpants and your most comfortable shoes. Foodchella is returning to Somerset and this time it's bringing a beer garden. Southcoast Outdoor Air Market, SOAM for short, is gearing up for the fourth annual food celebration -- "beer garden edition." SOAM is best known for helping small businesses across...
SOMERSET, MA
FUN 107

Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated

Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
iheart.com

Route Six Bridge Project Begins Tonight In Providence

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is starting a bridge replacement project which impacts Route 6 in Providence one day early. The new Glenbridge Avenue bridge will now be put into place Tuesday night at 9 p.m. RIDOT says this will require a full closure of Route 6 between the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
hwy.co

The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park

Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction announce road work taking place for the week of October 3rd

Officials have released a bulletin to give residents and drivers a heads-up concerning road construction that is expected to take place in the city this week. According to Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction, the following Fall River streets are expected to have road construction for the week of October 3rd. Delays and road closures are expected at these locations.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Gusty winds in store Sunday, clouds, some sun, coastal showers too

There's a squeeze play going on in the atmosphere bringing Southern New England weather for the next couple of days: sprawling High Pressure bubble pressing down towards our area from Canada, and the Low Pressure remains of what was once Hurricane Ian along with tropical rain plumes to our south and west. The pressure difference between the two will make it gusty Sunday, with NE winds 20-40 mph, possibly some higher gusts, particularly towards the Cape, coast, and islands. There's a Wind Advisory and Coastal Flood Advisory in effect through Sunday for Nantucket, and a Gale Warning for area waters too.
NANTUCKET, MA
northforker.com

Dream Day: Fall fun in Providence, R.I.

Providence is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Rhode Island and is one of the oldest cities in the United States. 8 A.M. Start your morning at Amy’s Place, a spot that’s been ranked for having the best breakfast sandwiches in the state. The main attraction of their sandwiches is the bolo levedo — a slightly sweet and crispy Portuguese muffin. Take one to go and explore the independent shops and art galleries along Wickenden Street.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Ziggy Bombs prepares to open downtown Worcester restaurant in a few weeks, hangs sign above storefront

The much-awaited opening of a popular food truck’s brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Worcester is just a few weeks away. A bright, colorful sign for Ziggy Bombs, a specialty steak and cheese sub joint, was hung over the restaurant’s 72-78 Franklin St. storefront on Friday afternoon. Owner and chef Mike Devish told MassLive that the finishing touches on the interior would take another few weeks, and then he would be open for business.
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Thousands turn out to annual Gloria Gemma 5K in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Thousands turned out to Sunday’s annual Gloria Gemma 5K road race in Providence. The event works to raise funds as well as awareness each October for those affected by breast cancer. Ben Warr, a student from Bishop Hendricken High School tells ABC 6 News...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

32 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this October

WHAT: Enter Barnaby’s Inferno, where guests will find three floors of spooky delights — think local food and libations, immersive decorations and entertainment — during the fifth annual Halloween at the Castle. Sport your creepiest costume and take part in complimentary tarot and palm readings. Funds from the twenty-one-plus event helped save Barnaby Castle and restore the building’s exterior painting and the solarium’s windows. VIP tickets offer access to a 7 p.m. soiree. 8 p.m.–midnight. $200–$250; free valet parking. Where: Barnaby Castle, 299 Broadway, Providence. More info: 617-4660, kaitlyn-alyece-events.com.
PROVIDENCE, RI

