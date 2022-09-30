Read full article on original website
Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday
The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
Somerset Food Truck Festival and Beer Garden Coming Soon
Prep your sweatpants and your most comfortable shoes. Foodchella is returning to Somerset and this time it's bringing a beer garden. Southcoast Outdoor Air Market, SOAM for short, is gearing up for the fourth annual food celebration -- "beer garden edition." SOAM is best known for helping small businesses across...
Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated
Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
New Bedford Will Get Its First Taste of Silmo at Saturday’s Chowderfest
There’s no doubt that the Blount Fine Foods New Bedford Seaport Chowder Festival – more commonly known as Chowderfest – is a signature event in New Bedford, with the chance to sample chowders and other soups from dozens of SouthCoast restaurants, kitchens and food trucks. Yet this...
New Bedford Madeira Feast Organizers Launching Country Music Festa
The people behind New Bedford's legendary Feast of the Blessed Sacrament are famous for throwing a great party, and now they are adding to that a new tradition with the first annual Country Music Festa this coming Saturday, October 8 on the feast grounds. "We're trying different venues to make...
Route Six Bridge Project Begins Tonight In Providence
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is starting a bridge replacement project which impacts Route 6 in Providence one day early. The new Glenbridge Avenue bridge will now be put into place Tuesday night at 9 p.m. RIDOT says this will require a full closure of Route 6 between the...
The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park
Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
Walking Tour Illustrates the Difficulty in Accessing the Ocean State’s Public Shoreline
WESTERLY, R.I. – On a clear September afternoon, a group of about 30 people gathered at the Weekapaug Breachway on Atlantic Avenue for a walking tour of Westerly’s shoreline public access points. Leading the walking tour were Janet Freedman and Nathan Vinhateiro of the University of Rhode Island’s...
New Business Finally Coming to Former Bob’s Sea and Ski Location on Pope’s Island
For decades, Bob's Sea and Ski was a fixture on Pope's Island in New Bedford. The ski and scuba gear retail store was owned and operated by Bob Mercer. Bob was there 28 years until he grew tired of battling the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge, threw in the towel and moved his business to Fairhaven. He's now located next to Baycoast Bank on Alden Road.
Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction announce road work taking place for the week of October 3rd
Officials have released a bulletin to give residents and drivers a heads-up concerning road construction that is expected to take place in the city this week. According to Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction, the following Fall River streets are expected to have road construction for the week of October 3rd. Delays and road closures are expected at these locations.
Gusty winds in store Sunday, clouds, some sun, coastal showers too
There's a squeeze play going on in the atmosphere bringing Southern New England weather for the next couple of days: sprawling High Pressure bubble pressing down towards our area from Canada, and the Low Pressure remains of what was once Hurricane Ian along with tropical rain plumes to our south and west. The pressure difference between the two will make it gusty Sunday, with NE winds 20-40 mph, possibly some higher gusts, particularly towards the Cape, coast, and islands. There's a Wind Advisory and Coastal Flood Advisory in effect through Sunday for Nantucket, and a Gale Warning for area waters too.
Westerly radio station gets small victory as town extends tower lease agreement
WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — A Westerly radio station won a small victory on Monday night as the town voted to extend the lease for its radio tower. The lease at the Westerly marina was going to expire at the end of the month. The radio station’s future was in...
Indigenous chef keeps Wampanoag traditions alive in her kitchen
The Boston Globe interviews Chef Sherry Pocknett of the Sly Fox Den Too, an indigenous restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. Read the article.
Businesses Cite Parking, Driving Issues During Hope Street Bike Path Trial
The temporary bike path on Hope Street in Providence is slated to be removed this coming Saturday, following a week-long experiment into the alternative transportation corridor. Bubbies Market and Deli — which had a sign in opposition to the bike path torn down from its business — took to Facebook...
Dream Day: Fall fun in Providence, R.I.
Providence is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Rhode Island and is one of the oldest cities in the United States. 8 A.M. Start your morning at Amy’s Place, a spot that’s been ranked for having the best breakfast sandwiches in the state. The main attraction of their sandwiches is the bolo levedo — a slightly sweet and crispy Portuguese muffin. Take one to go and explore the independent shops and art galleries along Wickenden Street.
Roger Williams Park Zoo mourns loss of red panda
The zoo says Sha-Lei was recently diagnosed with heart failure.
Ziggy Bombs prepares to open downtown Worcester restaurant in a few weeks, hangs sign above storefront
The much-awaited opening of a popular food truck’s brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Worcester is just a few weeks away. A bright, colorful sign for Ziggy Bombs, a specialty steak and cheese sub joint, was hung over the restaurant’s 72-78 Franklin St. storefront on Friday afternoon. Owner and chef Mike Devish told MassLive that the finishing touches on the interior would take another few weeks, and then he would be open for business.
Thousands turn out to annual Gloria Gemma 5K in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Thousands turned out to Sunday’s annual Gloria Gemma 5K road race in Providence. The event works to raise funds as well as awareness each October for those affected by breast cancer. Ben Warr, a student from Bishop Hendricken High School tells ABC 6 News...
32 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this October
WHAT: Enter Barnaby’s Inferno, where guests will find three floors of spooky delights — think local food and libations, immersive decorations and entertainment — during the fifth annual Halloween at the Castle. Sport your creepiest costume and take part in complimentary tarot and palm readings. Funds from the twenty-one-plus event helped save Barnaby Castle and restore the building’s exterior painting and the solarium’s windows. VIP tickets offer access to a 7 p.m. soiree. 8 p.m.–midnight. $200–$250; free valet parking. Where: Barnaby Castle, 299 Broadway, Providence. More info: 617-4660, kaitlyn-alyece-events.com.
Block Island Town Council to provide update on Ballard’s violations
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The New Shoreham Town Council is scheduled to provide an update on Ballard’s Beach Resort’s Coastal Resources Management Council violations. Last week, the CRMC ordered the venue to remove outdoor tiki bars and illegal fencing. Ballard’s will have until Nov. 9 to...
