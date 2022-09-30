ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals hopeful both J.J. Watt, Rondale Moore can play vs. Panthers

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals have wrapped up their week of practice as they get ready to take on the Carolina Panthers on the road this Sunday and appear to only have two question marks about players and injuries.

The final injury report will be released Friday afternoon but receiver Rondale Moore and defensive lineman J.J. Watt will likely appears as questionable.

However, head coach Kliff Kingsbury is hopeful both will be available to play, according to Darren Urban of the official team site.

Watt is feeling better after missing two days of practice but getting some work on Friday.

Moore practiced at least on a limited basis all three days this week. Kingsbury wants to see him warm up and run on Sunday before making the call on whether he will suit up.

Moore has not yet played this season, having missed three games with the pulled hamstring.

His return would be timely because A.J. Green injured his knee last week is is not expected to play.

The Cardinals and Panthers kick off Sunday at Bank of America Stadium at 1:05 p.m. Arizona time.

