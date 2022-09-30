ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Notes from the trail: Federal, state campaigns are 38 days away and local elections are up next week

By Suzanne Downing
 4 days ago
Congressional candidate Nick Begich continues to campaign hard, and was the host of a free pasta feed at the Palmer Train Depot, where he offered face painting and prizes for kids. About 200 people showed up. Spotted were Wasilla Mayor Glenda Ledford, Mat-Su Borough Mayor Edna DeVries, Senate Majority Leader Shelley Hughes, Kathy McCollum, Stu Graham, Curtis Thayer, and lots of people from the Mighty Mat-Su. Valley and Mat-Su Republican Women’s Clubs served as volunteers. Begich is the only candidate endorsed by the Alaska Republicans.

Begich has an event at Donut King in Wasilla at 10 am on Saturday, and another event at Little Italy Restaurante in Anchorage on Monday, from 5:30-7 pm, co-hosted by Loren Leman, former lieutenant governor and a bunch of others.

Sarah Palin, with an endorsement from Log Cabin Republicans, was the subject of a LGBTQNation story.

Congresswoman Mary Peltola has campaign help from movie star Mark Hamill, who calls Sarah Palin “Darth Palin” in mass text messages going to phones all over Alaska:

Ad gaffe: In her latest ad where she talks about needing to develop Alaska resources, Mary Peltola uses images from one of Alaska’s dead mines, the Independence Mine in the Talkeetna Mountains, which dates back to the 1897 golf rush era. It’s now a National Park historic site. Too much irony, not enough truth. (Clarification for readers who are trying to correct this story, it is officially a on the National Register of Historic Places).

Debate schedule: KTUU’s Debate for the State schedule:

  • AK gubernatorial debate – Wednesday, Oct. 19
  • US House debate – Wednesday, Oct. 26
  • US Senate debate – Thursday, Oct. 27

Media watch: David Siders from Politico is incoming on Friday to do a piece on the Alaska congressional campaign.

Don’t do this: Huhnkie Lee, former candidate for U.S. Senate (with 237 votes in most recent run), and State Senate, has the weirdest social media judgment of any candidate we’ve ever seen, with lots of hateful references to blacks and gays. He seems to have a strange sense of humor.

But now, Nazi insignia and KKK? Is this even funny?

Local elections take place across many communities in Alaska this coming week, ending Oct. 4.

For Juneau, it’s an all-mail-in election, plus drop boxes. Juneau residents don’t have a lot of choice in candidates. None on the Assembly is challenged, and there are only two school board candidates, but there are also only two seats to fill, so they will both win as well.

More interesting is the ballot propositions. Prop. 1 is a $35 million bond to build a new city hall. Prop. 2 would allow the city to borrow up to $6.6 million for improvements to parks and recreation facilities. Prop. 3 continues the “temporary” 1% sales tax for another five years for the total of 5% sales tax, which is just keeping things as they are. The 1% add-on sales tax would have retired in September of 2023. The sample ballot is here.

Meanwhile, a Juneau teacher using school resources to get more sign-wavers out this weekend? Evidently you can get community service hours as a student for waving political signs that agree with your teacher:

Fairbanks residents in the municipality have choices for City Council and School Board. The sample ballot is here.

In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, the sample ballot is here.

The North Pole sample ballot is here.

The Wasilla sample ballot is at this link.

Kenai’s voter pamphlet is at this link.

Mat-Su Borough election is in November and Anchorage elections are still in April.

Meanwhile, for folks in Anchorage, there are events galore to go to:

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

