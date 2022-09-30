Read full article on original website
Related
Sean McVay bullish on Bobby Wagner's ability to contain 49ers' run game
The Los Angeles Rams have had their share of struggles against the San Francisco 49ers on the road and will look to undo recent history on Monday night. In a matchup of NFC West titans, this game has all the makings of an instant classic, and the Rams’ chances of success hinge on one factor in particular; their ability to contain the 49ers’ running game.
Seahawks' DK Metcalf carted off field...for a bathroom break
When you gotta go, you gotta go jump on the back of a cart. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had to take a bathroom break during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Instead of making the long walk during a crucial part of the game, Metcalf was carted off the field and taken back to the locker room in style.
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson disagrees with need for Lions' pass rush to 'bounce back' in Week 4
Aidan Hutchinson did not have his best game against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The former No. 2 overall draft pick did not record a single stat in the game, and the Detroit Lions’ pass rush only had 1 sack. The Detroit Lions ended up losing to the Vikings...
Ten Takeaways: What’s Next With Union Investigation, Concussion Protocol
More on the Tua Tagovailoa fallout and a Q&A with the NFL’s chief medical officer. Plus, why the Eagles are worthy of being unbeaten, and Saquon Barkley fills in at QB.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
WATCH: UTEP defensive end takes fumble back 100 yards for touchdown on incredible scoop-and-score play
Defensive ends are known for a lot of things, including their size, strength and tenacity. Endurance is not generally on that list, but UTEP defensive lineman Jadrian Taylor tried to change some minds in the Miners' 41-35 win over Charlotte on Saturday. In the fourth quarter, it looked like Charlotte was about to punch in a touchdown to cut into UTEP's lead. 49ers running back ChaVon McEachern plunged into the end zone, but the ball popped out right before he crossed the goal line.
Russell Wilson plays well, but Broncos fall to Raiders, 32-23
LAS VEGAS — The coach’s confidence in Melvin Gordon III seemed to be near bottom going into the game. It wasn’t until less than 4 minutes remaining in the first half that head coach and offensive play-caller Nathaniel Hackett gave the veteran running back his first carry. And for a second or two, the carry was going well. After the Broncos’ starting running back Javonte Williams struggled to gain yardage, Gordon was finally given a chance and he burst up the middle for a strong 8-yard gain, spun for extra yardage as he was getting tackled and … the ball popped loose.
Rookie LB Nakobe Dean Learning From T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White
Dean said he wants to play but understands why he isn't - because the two linebackers ahead of him are veterans playing at a high level
Comments / 0