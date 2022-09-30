ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McVay bullish on Bobby Wagner's ability to contain 49ers' run game

The Los Angeles Rams have had their share of struggles against the San Francisco 49ers on the road and will look to undo recent history on Monday night. In a matchup of NFC West titans, this game has all the makings of an instant classic, and the Rams’ chances of success hinge on one factor in particular; their ability to contain the 49ers’ running game.
CBS Sports

WATCH: UTEP defensive end takes fumble back 100 yards for touchdown on incredible scoop-and-score play

Defensive ends are known for a lot of things, including their size, strength and tenacity. Endurance is not generally on that list, but UTEP defensive lineman Jadrian Taylor tried to change some minds in the Miners' 41-35 win over Charlotte on Saturday. In the fourth quarter, it looked like Charlotte was about to punch in a touchdown to cut into UTEP's lead. 49ers running back ChaVon McEachern plunged into the end zone, but the ball popped out right before he crossed the goal line.
9NEWS

Russell Wilson plays well, but Broncos fall to Raiders, 32-23

LAS VEGAS — The coach’s confidence in Melvin Gordon III seemed to be near bottom going into the game. It wasn’t until less than 4 minutes remaining in the first half that head coach and offensive play-caller Nathaniel Hackett gave the veteran running back his first carry. And for a second or two, the carry was going well. After the Broncos’ starting running back Javonte Williams struggled to gain yardage, Gordon was finally given a chance and he burst up the middle for a strong 8-yard gain, spun for extra yardage as he was getting tackled and … the ball popped loose.
