Google Pixel 7 and Pro might support secure Face Unlock

By Chris Smith
 4 days ago
The Pixel 7 series is almost here, with Google’s launch event set for October 6th. However, we don’t have to wait another week to learn everything about Google’s two new phones. A new finding indicates that Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro might support more secure Face Unlock functionality. That’s despite lacking dedicated hardware like the iPhone.

Still, Google might have figured out a way to improve the security of Face Unlock functionality using only a single front-facing selfie camera.

Google’s Face Unlock history

Reports in April hinted that Google is working on face recognition support for its Pixel phones despite ditching its Face ID-like technology. Google introduced its version of 3D face recognition tech a few years ago. The Pixel 4’s Face Unlock was just as secure as the iPhone’s Face ID. And it had a radar component, which Apple lacks.

The downside was that Google had to compromise the Pixel 4’s design. The handset looked worse than the iPhone’s notch. The Pixel 4 had a massive “forehead” bezel at the top, which incorporated all the Face Unlock components.

Google’s Pixel 4 smartphone. Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR

Google retired the feature after that, opting to give the Pixel a better hole-punch camera design. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will also get the same all-screen design as the Pixel 6 series, complete with a hole-punch selfie camera. With that in mind, Face Unlock seemed out of the question.

Specifically, it seemed that Google might opt for 2D face recognition support, a feature that’s a lot less secure than Face ID. And one that was available on Android before Apple rolled out the unrivaled Face ID functionality.

Alternatively, we speculated Google might combine 2D Face Unlock with the under-display fingerprint sensor to enhance security.

However, Google has just added the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to the Google Play Console ahead of next week’s launch. It’s in there that Mishaal Rahman spotted an exciting development regarding Face Unlock.

How Face Unlock might work on Pixel 7 phones

Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have support for “android.hardware.biometrics.face.” Per Rahman, that means the handsets support “secure Face Unlock.” Even still, that’s not exactly 3D face recognition similar to all iPhone flagships released since the iPhone X.

The only other Pixels to have this feature are the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, or Google’s only handsets to include 3D face recognition hardware.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Hole-Punch Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

We’ll have to wait for Google to explain how Face Unlock works on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. But 9to5Google thinks they figured out how the feature will work. Google will use the selfie camera’s dual-pixel auto-focus (DPAF) to create a depth map. In turn, this could lead to some sort of 3D face recognition.

The blog discovered Google’s Face Unlock progress for the Pixel 6 and 7 series back in June. Last year’s Pixel 6 Pro might also support the feature thanks to a specific selfie cam, the dual-pixel auto-focus mode:

DPAF has been used since the Pixel 2 to generate depth maps for Portrait Mode and Google has kept improving its approach (with ML and more cameras) since. The company also has depth-from-motion algorithms that just need a single RGB camera, while it’s credited Tensor for allowing faster, more accurate, and power-efficient face detection in photography contexts. Google clearly has the hardware and software in components for face unlock.

That’s only speculation, however, as Google never explained this Face Unlock mystery. Come next week, we’ll learn everything about face recognition on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and how secure it is.

More Pixel coverage: For more Pixel news, visit our Pixel 7 guide.

Related
BGR.com

Some Google Maps users now get free Google Fi wireless service

Some Google Maps users might have recently received notifications that they qualify for free Google Fi wireless service for the remainder of the year. That’s a value of up to $195 in free service for three months of Google Fi coverage, assuming users who get the notifications want to take advantage of the offer.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Korean antitrust authority raids Apple offices in App Store probe

Apple is reportedly dealing with a second antitrust investigation in Korea. A local bill already forced Apple to allow third-party payment systems for App Store content. The new investigation is apparently looking into Apple’s 33% App Store commissions, which are even higher than the regular 30% fees that developers have to pay to Apple. For those that are eligible for the 15% commission rate, the fees actually jump to 16.5% in the country.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

YouTube might start making you pay to watch videos in 4K

One of YouTube’s most basic features might soon be locked behind its paid subscription. In recent weeks, some users have found that 2160p resolution videos are only viewable with a YouTube Premium subscription. This appears to be a limited test for now, but it’s unclear if YouTube plans to roll this restriction out to everyone eventually.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro fully revealed in leaked renders

We’re just a week away from the next Made By Google event, and right on cue, high-quality renders of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have leaked online. Prolific leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared the renders on Twitter on Thursday, spoiling Google’s brand new flagship phones. Of course, Google gave us a sneak peek way back in May at Google I/O 2022. But now we know what the full design of the next-generation Pixels will look like.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How scammers make money on the App Store in 4 easy steps

Scam apps on the App Store aren’t new. While Apple says the App Store is a “place you can trust” and this is why the iPhone shouldn’t open space for third-party stores, developer Kosta Eleftheriou highlights every now and then how the Cupertino company must do more to protect its users from scam apps as Apple keeps approving them. This time, the developer shows how a scam app can make a lot of money in simple four steps.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

You can control your Apple Watch from your iPhone and my mind is blown

The Apple Watch Ultra is the talk of the town, even if it’s not necessarily a new Apple wearable that appeals to you. But that’s not the only exciting thing happening on the Watch now that the watchOS 9 update is available to users. The Apple Watch supports a brand new Screen Mirroring feature that lets you control the wearable from the iPhone.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Matter smart home standard finalized as Apple readies iOS 16.1 support

The interoperable smart home project Matter is finally available as the Connectivity Standards Alliance and its members release a finalized first iteration of the standard and certification program. With that, it will be easier to integrate home appliances in a single solution, whether it’s controlled by Apple’s Siri, Google’s Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa, or Samsung.
TECHNOLOGY
Iphone
Apple
Technology
Cell Phones
Google
BGR.com

In 2021, Apple abandoned this awesome Apple TV remote design

For a company as revered for design as Apple is, the company’s Apple TV remote has always been a curiosity. Perhaps the original design was a relic of Jony Ive’s tenure where function would sometimes take a backseat to form. Still, it’s hardly a controversial take to state that the first Apple TV remote was abysmal and shockingly user-unfriendly. Not only was the remote too light and thin — which made it easy to lose — there was no way to discern, upon picking it up, if you were holding it in the correct orientation.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple Watch SE (2022) review: The best first Apple Watch

The Apple Watch SE has long served as a solid option for those who want the basis of what the Apple Watch can offer, for as little as possible. Sure, the device has never offered the latest and greatest sensors and features. But at the lower price point, traditionally, it has served as an excellent alternative to other models. For 2022, the Apple Watch SE sits alongside not only the Apple Watch Series 8, but also the higher-end Apple Watch Ultra.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

New Mac Pro: M2 Extreme chip, design, release date, and latest rumors

Apple is readying a new Mac Pro. Its last iteration was unveiled during the WWDC 2019 keynote when Apple ditched the trashcan design for a cheese grater one. After three years, the company announced it was developing a new Mac Pro, and it would talk more about this product in the future. As 2022 is coming to an end, here’s when the company could unveil this product and what to expect from it so far.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Hisense U8H review: Punching way above its class

The budget TV world has never looked brighter. Along with TCL, Hisense has been building high-end, technologically advanced TVs that offer all but the most cutting edge features for less than $1,000. It’s been highly competitive for a few years now — and that’s a good thing for those that want a decent TV on a budget. Hisense’s latest midrange option is the Hisense U8H, which builds on the last-generation Hisense U8G with a number of meaningful improvements. Chief among those? The addition of Mini-LED backlighting technology, which makes this Hisense’s first attempt at Mini-LED.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Adaptive Transparency could expand to more AirPods models soon

By the beginning of September, Apple introduced the new AirPods Pro 2 during its “Far Out” event. These new wireless earbuds come with a familiar design, but with a new H2 chip, improved Find My capabilities, more battery, and better sound quality. You can read our AirPods Pro 2 review to learn everything about these earbuds.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro Action Mode videos put to test against GoPro Hero 11

One of the newest features of the iPhone 14 Pro is the Action Mode. With that, it lets you capture “incredibly smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes, motion, and vibrations, even when the video is being captured in the middle of the action.” CNET decided to make some real-life tests to see how iPhone 14 Pro Action Mode compares to the GoPro Hero 11. Here are the results.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Dynamic Island clone for Android hits 1 million downloads

The designs of Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max leaked months before the reveal in September, but we did not know how the pill-shaped notch would work in practice. At Apple’s September event, we learned the cutout would become part of the iPhone’s new Dynamic Island. Android app developers promptly started work on clone apps to emulate the feature, and one has already hit 1 million downloads on Google Play.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Original AirPods Pro will get Adaptive Transparency mode via iOS 16.1 update

Apple unveiled the AirPods Pro 2nd-generation during the iPhone 14 event a few weeks ago, just as expected. The new wireless earphones come with a familiar design, but Apple upgraded them in almost every way. You can read our AirPods Pro 2 (2nd Generation) review to learn everything about them. One of the AirPods Pro 2’s new features is Adaptive Transparency, and it looks like it’s the kind of upgrade that Apple will make available to the first-gen AirPods Pro via the iOS 16.1 update.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

There’s absolutely no reason to worry about iPhone 14 sales

Apple shares took a significant tumble this week in the wake of a Bloomberg report claiming that Apple decided to “pull back” from an initial effort to boost iPhone 14 production by 6 million units. As a result, Apple will instead aim to manufacture about 90 million iPhones throughout the rest of the year as opposed to 96 million. Expectedly, the report prompted a range of “The iPhone has peaked!” reports to sprout up across the web. However, the assertion that iPhone 14 sales are disappointing or slow is incredibly misleading.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Instagram’s latest innovation: More ads

Instagram is in the middle of an existential crisis as its parent-company Meta has been seeing revenue decline due to Apple’s App Tracking Transparency policy and TikTok increasing growth among new users. To maintain profit in the long run, Instagram decided that users should get this new “feature:” more ads.
INTERNET
BGR.com

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

