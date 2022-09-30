COVID-19 Testing Available at Health District

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – COVID-19 drive-thru testing is available at the Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District, on Mondays only, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.,1702 Horne Road.

Things to know about drive-thru testing sites:

Dates and times for drive-thru testing are subject to change based on the availability of supplies

Test results are available within 24 to 48 hours

Requests for hard copies of test results take 1 to 2 weeks to process

CDC guidelines do not require test results to return to school or work

If you test positive and are “up to date” on your COVID-19 vaccines, isolate for five days

If you test positive and are unvaccinated, isolate for ten days

Registration is preferred but not required. Visit the City’s website at www.cctexas.com/coronavirus and click “COVID-19 TESTING Registration.”

