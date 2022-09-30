Read full article on original website
Related
Axios
Caregiver shortage hits rural areas the hardest
States in the Southeastern U.S. have the highest percentage of adults with conditions that interfere with daily activities like dressing or getting around — and the fewest personal care aids per capita to help them, according to a study in Health Affairs. Why it matters: There's already a well-documented...
California sports betting vote shatters state spending record
Countless Americans legally wagered on Monday night's all-California NFL matchup (49ers 24, Rams 9), but Californians weren't among them. State of play: California, America's most-populated state and home to 16 Big Four sports franchises, remains one of 19 states without a legal sports betting market. Yes, but: That could soon...
Iowa's brain drain continues to cost state college educated adults
Data: National Bureau of Economic Research; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosIowa is one of the worst states at retaining its new college graduates, according to a new report from the National Bureau of Economic Research.Why it matters: The state spends millions of dollars funding Iowa's public universities with the hope of training and educating new graduates to fuel the workforce.Driving the news: 34% more of Iowa's college-educated workforce leaves the state after graduation than stays, according to the report.Iowa's "brain drain" is worse than our six neighboring states and ranks 10th worst in the U.S., according to an analysis by The Washington...
4 Colorado cities among nation's top 25 most dynamic micropolitans
Graphic: Heartland ForwardIn Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas — dubbed "micropolitans" — have found that mixing outdoor recreation with manufacturing led to prosperity during the pandemic. Why it matters: The COVID pandemic has shown, more than ever, that a diversified economy is the best hedge against the unknown, Axios Northwest Arkansas' Worth Sparkman writes. Driving the news: Four Colorado towns were listed among the nation's top 25 most dynamic micropolitans in a new report from Heartland Forward, an economic renewal institute in Bentonville, Arkansas.The Centennial State's top micropolitans are: Edwards (No. 10), Breckenridge (15), Steamboat Springs (16) and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Hurricane Ian caught so many off guard
Hurricane Ian was a nightmare of a storm to forecast, and experts say the tools meteorologists used to assess and communicate its likely path were part of the problem. Why it matters: With the death toll mounting, meteorologists, emergency managers and others are asking how they could have done a better job making clear the storm would devastate the Ft. Myers area — and what lessons they can learn for the next storm.
Health providers file lawsuit to increase abortion access in Arizona
Health providers in Arizona on Tuesday filed a lawsuit asking a state court to allow abortions in the state until 15 weeks. Why it matters: Last month, a judge allowed for a pre-Roe, near-total abortion ban to take effect in Arizona, which also has a 15-week ban in the books. The plaintiffs in the case are now asking a state court to clarify which ban takes precedent for providers to follow.
Utah ski industry voices displeasure with limited bus routes
Staffing shortages are forcing the Utah Transit Authority to temporarily limit or halt bus routes, including services to ski resorts, ahead of the winter. Driving the news: Last week, UTA said it would adjust or suspend 20 of its 91 bus routes starting Change Day, on Dec. 11, due to bus operator shortages.
Axe to sales tax on baby items proposed
Gov. Mike DeWine said last week he wants to make Ohio "the best place in the nation to have a baby and raise a family." Why it matters: Ohio's infant and maternal mortality rates trend higher than national rates and are likely to increase in a post-Roe Ohio.What's happening: DeWine is enhancing his Bold Beginning Initiative with new proposals to help support parents. Proposed initiatives include: Removing state and local taxes on diapers, car seats, wipes and baby supplies.Extending paid maternity leave for state employees from six to 12 weeks. Expanding Medicaid access to adopted youth and their families...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Planned Parenthood opening first RV clinic to provide abortion services
Planned Parenthood announced plans on Monday to open its first mobile clinic to provide abortion services, launching a program in Illinois to expand its footprint near the state's borders with Missouri and Kentucky. The big picture: Since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June, 17 states...
Nashville colleges make list of prettiest campuses
Multiple Tennessee colleges made the cut in Architectural Digest's list of the 53 prettiest campuses in the country.The magazine said it was looking for colleges with "an aesthetic vision," and the Volunteer State got more than its share.Zoom in: Belmont University ranked 11th, with the historic Belmont Mansion and the school's "pristinely kept lawn" getting shoutouts — as well as the gazebos "where students are often found playing music."Sewanee's sprawling 13,000-acre campus ranked 12th, in part due to its Collegiate Gothic buildings.Vanderbilt University wasn't far behind at 17. AD cited the campus' status as an arboretum with nearly 200 species of trees and shrubs.Meanwhile, Rhodes College in Memphis was listed as No. 30.
Two N.C. cases await the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling
The Supreme Court's new term is now underway, and two of the most high-profile cases on the docket stem from North Carolina. Why it matters: No matter the outcome of those cases, the impact of the court's decision will reverberate far beyond our state. With a conservative 6-3 majority, the court may continue shifting rightward as it did in its last term, when justices struck down the right to abortion and limited the federal government's ability to curb greenhouse gas emissions. "On things that matter most," Irv Gornstein, the executive director of the Supreme Court Institute at Georgetown Law, told the New York...
Republicans double down on Herschel Walker
Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Axios Detroit
How Prop 3 would change Michigan's abortion laws
If approved, Proposal 3 would rid Michigan of a near-century-old abortion ban and enshrine the right of residents to make their own pregnancy decisions into the state Constitution.If voters reject the proposal on Nov. 8, laws surrounding the controversial procedure would be decided by state courts and lawmakers.Why it matters: While Michigan's 1931 law criminalizing abortions — which was superseded by Roe v. Wade in 1973— was struck down by an Oakland County judge last month, an appeal by the Republican-majority Legislature is still possible.The ballot measure doesn't just establish Michiganders' right to make decisions regarding abortions, but to all...
Axios Salt Lake City
Evan McMullin sues conservative PAC and local TV stations over misleading ad
Evan McMullin's Senate campaign filed a lawsuit Tuesday against conservative super PAC Club for Growth Action and local television stations over a misleading political ad. Driving the news: McMullin claims the ad, which began airing last week, misconstrues his comments about Republicans.The 30-second ad shows him saying "The Republican base is racist … these bigots." Reality check: The ad in question splices comments McMullin made during a 2017 CNN interview centered around the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va.He actually said: "Not all Republicans, of course, are racist. I was raised by Republicans who are not at all, and...
Report of Northeastern University explosion was a hoax, former employee arrested
A reported explosion at Northeastern University last month was a hoax perpetrated by a former employee, who has been arrested and charged for orchestrating the hoax and lying to federal authorities about it. Driving the news: The FBI announced at a news conference Tuesday that it had arrested Jason Duhaime,...
Axios
Report: FEMA mismanaged Puerto Rico hurricane relief funds after Maria
President Biden's visit to Puerto Rico on Monday came as a new report detailed how the Federal Emergency Management Agency mismanaged millions in funds to help the island's residents after the devastating Hurricane Maria in 2017. The big picture: Puerto Rico is still reeling from the destruction left by Hurricane...
Harry Styles backs Beto, talks Texas politics during Austin residency
Harry Styles got a taste of Texas barbecue — and Texas politics — this week, wrapping up his sixth and final sold-out night at Austin's Moody Center on Monday.Driving the news: The pop star made headlines during the course of his music residency over a seemingly pro-abortion rights statement, a photo booth that urged fans to help end gun violence and — on night five — Styles endorsed Democrat Beto O'Rourke for governor.Why it matters: Styles came to town less than one month before early voting starts in the November midterms, and his comments are yet another example of stars wading into politics during shows in Austin.What he said: "No one can tell you what to do with your own body," he told fans during the first couple shows.By Sunday evening, he pointed to a "Beto for Texas" sticker on his guitar before the camera panned to O'Rourke in the crowd.Of note: Many of Styles' fans are young women, either newly eligible to vote or nearly old enough to cast a ballot, and Styles included QR codes on screens above the stage to help fans register to vote.
The data on ending cash bail
This January, Illinois will be the first state to end cash bail and replace it with hearings before a judge to decide who can await trial outside of jail. As we wrote yesterday, some critics are predicting it will unleash a crime surge as more defendants go home before trial. Reality check: Although thousands of additional people charged with certain offenses — but not convicted — will be eligible for pretrial release, these are largely the same people who could have gotten out by paying. By the numbers: A Loyola University analysis of incarceration outcomes, conducted six months after...
Supreme Court could further erode voting rights. Here’s what to know
The Supreme Court on Tuesday is hearing arguments in an Alabama redistricting case that could further erode the landmark Voting Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination in voting. Why it matters: It puts on the chopping block a portion of the act that civil rights groups and minority voters have relied...
Axios
Herschel Walker's ticking time bomb
Public attacks from Herschel Walker's son have drawn fresh attention to fears about his troubled past that many Republicans have privately shared since the beginning of his candidacy for U.S. Senate in Georgia. Driving the news: "You have no idea what me and my mom have survived," Christian Walker, a...
Axios
Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
51K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0