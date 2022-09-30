Harry Styles got a taste of Texas barbecue — and Texas politics — this week, wrapping up his sixth and final sold-out night at Austin's Moody Center on Monday.Driving the news: The pop star made headlines during the course of his music residency over a seemingly pro-abortion rights statement, a photo booth that urged fans to help end gun violence and — on night five — Styles endorsed Democrat Beto O'Rourke for governor.Why it matters: Styles came to town less than one month before early voting starts in the November midterms, and his comments are yet another example of stars wading into politics during shows in Austin.What he said: "No one can tell you what to do with your own body," he told fans during the first couple shows.By Sunday evening, he pointed to a "Beto for Texas" sticker on his guitar before the camera panned to O'Rourke in the crowd.Of note: Many of Styles' fans are young women, either newly eligible to vote or nearly old enough to cast a ballot, and Styles included QR codes on screens above the stage to help fans register to vote.

