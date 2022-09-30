Read full article on original website
Truck drives into path of SUV, sends driver to hospital in Lowell Twp.
LOWELL CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver is suffering serious injuries after a crash in Lowell Charter Township, Michigan State Police say. The crash happened at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday on Alden Nash at the eastbound entrance ramp to I-96. State police from the Grand Rapids Post say a box...
Police looking for suspect after boy, 11, touched inappropriately at Millennium Park
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating after a boy was 'touched inappropriately' at a Kent County park, the Sheriff's Office says. The incident happened in the afternoon hours of June 28 in a restroom at Millennium Park in Walker. Investigators began searching the park and screening visitors that...
Person shot by police in Lansing, incident under investigation
LANSING, MI -- A unnamed subject was shot by a Lansing Police Department officer, officials said Tuesday morning. The shooting took place in the 800 Block of Buffalo Street, police announced at about 6:40 a.m. Oct. 4. The area is considered an active crime scene, and residents are advised to avoid the area, police said.
Lansing police investigating 'active scene' of officer-involved shooting
Authorities in Lansing are currently investigating the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday morning, officials said. The Lansing Police Department said the scene in the 800 block of Buffalo Street is “active” after a shooting
Gun-wielding arson suspect found hiding in tree
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A 63-year-old Jackson County man accused of arson and unlawfully using a firearm was arrested after being found hiding in a tree, police said. At about 5:10 p.m. Sept. 30, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in the 11000 block of Dixon Road near Rives Junction in northern Jackson County for a reported domestic situation.
Hear West Michigan couple’s 911 call after 84-year-old pro-life canvasser shot in their yard
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- An Ionia County woman whose husband shot an 84-year-old pro-life canvasser called 911 as the wounded canvasser was driving from the their property. Sharon Harvey made the call about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 20 from her Lake Odessa area home. The canvasser, Joan Jacobson, was shot in...
Grand Rapids police identify victim in fatal Beltline crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in a fatal crash that occurred in Grand Rapids on Friday has been identified. Clarissa Duran, 54, of New Mexico was killed on the night of Sept. 30 when her car was rear-ended on East Beltline Avenue, causing it to roll over, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
1 suspect dead after exchanging gunfire with Lansing police, officials say
One man is dead in Lansing after officials say he allegedly fired on officers early Tuesday morning and officers fired back, fatally striking him.
City of Kalamazoo takes rare action to padlock home connected to mobile nuisance parties
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo took legal action to lock out owners of a northside home, considered the primary stop for mobile nuisance parties that have caused problems for police and the general public over the years. The City of Kalamazoo attorney filed a complaint to declare...
13-year-old Plainfield Twp. girl found in North Carolina, man traveling with her facing charges
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich — UPDATE Oct. 4, 1 p.m.: The Kent County Prosecutor's Office is charging the 19-year-old man accused of traveling to North Carolina with a 13-year-old girl this week. Marquaress Josephs and the 13-year-old from Kent County were found in North Carolina Monday evening. He's now facing...
Woman saved from burning SUV following two vehicle crash on Old 27 in Ovid Twp.
OVID TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Quick thinking by a witness to a two vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Old 27 just north of Pearl Road possibly saved the life of a woman who was trapped in one of the vehicles when it caught on fire. The Branch County Sheriff’s...
Toddler left on road after parent's car was stolen quickly reunited thanks to Kelloggsville bus drivers
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Police need your help tracking down the car theft suspect accused of driving away in a stolen vehicle with a 2-year-old child inside Tuesday morning. Thanks to the efforts of two Kellogsville Public Schools bus drivers, the 2-year-old was returned quickly to the frantic parents.
Top Headlines: Man Killed in Osceola County Crash, and More
A single-vehicle accident on Friday in Osceola County left one man dead. Michigan State Police say a Copemish man was arrested for brandishing a handgun in a Thompsonville park last Friday. Read More. Starting in 2023, bridge tokens will no longer be refunded at the Mackinaw Bridge. . An accident...
Woman sentenced to jail time for role in GR riot
A woman has been sentenced to serve a year in jail for her role in the 2020 riot in downtown Grand Rapids.
1 arrested for assault, shooting at girlfriend’s family
An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday in Bushnell Township after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend before firing a shotgun at her family.
Teen hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
A 17-year-old was hurt in a late Friday evening shooting in Grand Rapids.
Man, 20, found with empty liquor bottles in car after deadly East Beltline crash, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The driver who allegedly caused a deadly crash had been drinking and police found empty liquor bottles in his car, court documents show. Just after 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, several officers went to the intersection of Knapp Street NE & E Beltline Avenue NE on the report of a serious accident. When they got there, they saw a woman dead, lying in the median. She has been identified as 54-year-old Clarissa Duran from New Mexico. Family notifications have been made.
25 years ago: Battle Creek woman vanishes from home leaving food in pot on stove, car locked in yard
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – It has been 25 years since Bernadette Ruby Behmlander vanished from her Battle Creek home. Behmlander lived alone and was not employed at the time of her disappearance. According to the Doe Network, Behmlander spoke with her ex-husband once a week by phone. They spoke...
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
