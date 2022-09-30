ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia County, MI

Ionia County, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Gun-wielding arson suspect found hiding in tree

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A 63-year-old Jackson County man accused of arson and unlawfully using a firearm was arrested after being found hiding in a tree, police said. At about 5:10 p.m. Sept. 30, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence in the 11000 block of Dixon Road near Rives Junction in northern Jackson County for a reported domestic situation.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids police identify victim in fatal Beltline crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in a fatal crash that occurred in Grand Rapids on Friday has been identified. Clarissa Duran, 54, of New Mexico was killed on the night of Sept. 30 when her car was rear-ended on East Beltline Avenue, causing it to roll over, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
#Shooting#Pro Life#Violent Crime#Ionia#Butterworth Hospital
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man, 20, found with empty liquor bottles in car after deadly East Beltline crash, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The driver who allegedly caused a deadly crash had been drinking and police found empty liquor bottles in his car, court documents show. Just after 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, several officers went to the intersection of Knapp Street NE & E Beltline Avenue NE on the report of a serious accident. When they got there, they saw a woman dead, lying in the median. She has been identified as 54-year-old Clarissa Duran from New Mexico. Family notifications have been made.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1240 WJIM

These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
