myleaderpaper.com
Man arrested for allegedly stealing ambulance in Crystal City, fleeing from police
A 48-year-old O’Fallon man is facing several felony charges for allegedly stealing an ambulance from outside Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City and leading police on a chase that ended in south St. Louis, St. Louis Metropolitan Police reported today, Oct. 4. Dwane Vardiman has been charged with first-degree...
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka man arrested for alleged drug possession
A 23-year-old Eureka mas was arrested after police allegedly found illegal drugs in a car he was driving. A Eureka Police officer allegedly found about 300 grams of a substance believed to be marijuana, 71 THC vapor cartridges, THC wax, 20 unidentified pills and a scale in the 2002 Toyota MR2, authorities reported.
KMOV
Suspect steals ambulance, leads police on multi-jurisdiction chase
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man accused of stealing an ambulance from a Jefferson County hospital was taken into custody in St. Louis City. A man, believed to be under the influence of drugs, was taken to Mercy Jefferson Hospital, according to Crystal City Police. After he was discharged, he reportedly stole an empty Valle Ambulance District vehicle that was idling. Paramedics had just taken a patient inside moments before.
myleaderpaper.com
Crystal City officer is punched, suspect’s arm is broken during arrest
A Crystal City Police officer was punched in the face during a scuffle with a suspect he was trying to arrest, and the she suspect’s arm was broken during the struggle. The officer sustained “a slight injury to his cheek and scrapes from wrestling with the suspect,” and he was not transported to a hospital for medical treatment, Crystal City Police Capt. Mike Pruneau said.
Man arrested for last month’s Carr Square murder
St. Louis Police arrested a suspect involved in a shooting in late September that left one victim dead and another injured.
Assault at Midtown Bar parking lot leads to carjacking and other St. Louis crimes
A man offered three people a ride to Midtown Bar on Sunday evening in St. Louis, leading to a series of crimes that began with the group hurting him and taking over his car in the parking lot of the bar, police say.
St. Louis police seek suspects in Sept. shooting that hurt two children
Police are asking for the public's help with identifying three possible suspects accused in a St. Louis shooting that injured two children last month.
KMOV
Police: Man poses as Normandy high schooler, assaults girl inside bathroom
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 18-year-old Ferguson man reportedly assaulted a student after allegedly trespassing onto the Normandy High School grounds in late September. A warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Antonio Batts, of Ferguson for trespassing and assault charges. On Sept. 22, police said Batts pretended to...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man alerted to burglary at his home, but intruder gets away
Festus Police are investigating a theft from a home’s garage in the 300 block of Andy Habsieger Street, where tools worth about $400 were stolen. The home’s alarm system alerted the victim that the burglary was happening, but the intruder got away, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said.
mymoinfo.com
Man arrested following police chase involving a stolen ambulance
(Crystal City) A 48-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly stole an ambulance and proceeded to flee from police taking officers on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit. Crystal City Police Chief Chad Helms says it all started on Monday around 8:48am. Crystal City Police eventually terminated its pursuit due to other...
18-year-old accused of entering high school bathroom, groping student
An 18-year-old is accused of sneaking into Normandy High School and groping a female student in a campus bathroom.
Florissant man charged after 1-year-old kills self in accidental shooting
A Florissant man is facing a child endangerment charge after his girlfriend's toddler son accidentally shot himself in the head with the man's unattended gun.
KMOV
Sentence announced in shooting death of man who stumbled into Collinsville hotel
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine has announced the punishment a man who pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting will receive. Caleb D.E. Smith, of Tilden, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Devin Judd, of Lenzburg, in April 2020. According to authorities, Smith, 22, attempted to rob Judd, who later stumbled into the lobby of a Collinsville hotel and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two men were reportedly acquaintances.
Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
Drivers crash into apartment building in St. Louis City
A driver crashed his car into an apartment building near the West End neighborhood in St. Louis.
Officers investigating double shooting in St. Louis City
Officers investigating double shooting in St. Louis City
advantagenews.com
Foul play not suspected in Cottage Hills death
A 61-year-old homeless man was found dead under an overpass in Cottage Hills on Saturday. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of deceased subject, located under an overpass area in the 700 block of West MacArthur Drive at about 10:15am. According to information from the Sheriff’s...
Man charged in fatal DWI crash in south St. Louis
A 23-year-old is now facing charges stemming from a fatal wreck in south St. Louis over the summer.
recordpatriot.com
Alton bridge jump threat made Monday
ALTON — A man stood on the railing of the Clark Bridge Monday afternoon for 20 minutes before Alton Police were able to talk him down to safety. The incident began about 2:12 p.m. and forced the closure of southbound traffic into Missouri. Alton Police worked to talk the...
advantagenews.com
Pedestrian killed in Collinsville
There’s a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Collinsville. Illinois State Police say a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor trailer truck, Saturday night, along southbound Interstate 55, by milepost 8. The victim’s name has not been released. Troopers say she was getting into a broken-down car...
