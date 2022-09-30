ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Eureka man arrested for alleged drug possession

A 23-year-old Eureka mas was arrested after police allegedly found illegal drugs in a car he was driving. A Eureka Police officer allegedly found about 300 grams of a substance believed to be marijuana, 71 THC vapor cartridges, THC wax, 20 unidentified pills and a scale in the 2002 Toyota MR2, authorities reported.
EUREKA, MO
KMOV

Suspect steals ambulance, leads police on multi-jurisdiction chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man accused of stealing an ambulance from a Jefferson County hospital was taken into custody in St. Louis City. A man, believed to be under the influence of drugs, was taken to Mercy Jefferson Hospital, according to Crystal City Police. After he was discharged, he reportedly stole an empty Valle Ambulance District vehicle that was idling. Paramedics had just taken a patient inside moments before.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Crystal City officer is punched, suspect’s arm is broken during arrest

A Crystal City Police officer was punched in the face during a scuffle with a suspect he was trying to arrest, and the she suspect’s arm was broken during the struggle. The officer sustained “a slight injury to his cheek and scrapes from wrestling with the suspect,” and he was not transported to a hospital for medical treatment, Crystal City Police Capt. Mike Pruneau said.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
City
KMOV

Police: Man poses as Normandy high schooler, assaults girl inside bathroom

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 18-year-old Ferguson man reportedly assaulted a student after allegedly trespassing onto the Normandy High School grounds in late September. A warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Antonio Batts, of Ferguson for trespassing and assault charges. On Sept. 22, police said Batts pretended to...
FERGUSON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus man alerted to burglary at his home, but intruder gets away

Festus Police are investigating a theft from a home’s garage in the 300 block of Andy Habsieger Street, where tools worth about $400 were stolen. The home’s alarm system alerted the victim that the burglary was happening, but the intruder got away, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Man arrested following police chase involving a stolen ambulance

(Crystal City) A 48-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly stole an ambulance and proceeded to flee from police taking officers on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit. Crystal City Police Chief Chad Helms says it all started on Monday around 8:48am. Crystal City Police eventually terminated its pursuit due to other...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
NewsBreak
KMOV

Sentence announced in shooting death of man who stumbled into Collinsville hotel

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine has announced the punishment a man who pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting will receive. Caleb D.E. Smith, of Tilden, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Devin Judd, of Lenzburg, in April 2020. According to authorities, Smith, 22, attempted to rob Judd, who later stumbled into the lobby of a Collinsville hotel and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two men were reportedly acquaintances.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Foul play not suspected in Cottage Hills death

A 61-year-old homeless man was found dead under an overpass in Cottage Hills on Saturday. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of deceased subject, located under an overpass area in the 700 block of West MacArthur Drive at about 10:15am. According to information from the Sheriff’s...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
recordpatriot.com

Alton bridge jump threat made Monday

ALTON — A man stood on the railing of the Clark Bridge Monday afternoon for 20 minutes before Alton Police were able to talk him down to safety. The incident began about 2:12 p.m. and forced the closure of southbound traffic into Missouri. Alton Police worked to talk the...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Pedestrian killed in Collinsville

There’s a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Collinsville. Illinois State Police say a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor trailer truck, Saturday night, along southbound Interstate 55, by milepost 8. The victim’s name has not been released. Troopers say she was getting into a broken-down car...
COLLINSVILLE, IL

