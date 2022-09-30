Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Jury picked in trial related to Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A jury was seated Tuesday in the trial of three men charged in connection with a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The selection process lasted two days as a judge and lawyers in Jackson, Michigan, tried to weed out people who had personal conflicts — vacation, child care, work — or showed a potential for bias.
KAAL-TV
Crash of small plane into house investigated; 3 dead
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) — Federal investigators hope to determine what caused a single-engine plane to crash into a house in northern Minnesota, killing three on board and narrowly missing two people asleep in the house. Officials say the Cessna 172 Skyhawk went down shortly before midnight Saturday in Hermantown...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota approves over 1 million for frontline worker pay with payments starting Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz announced on Monday that 1,025,655 Minnesotans were approved for frontline worker pay with payments expected to rollout on Wednesday. Walz says that state officials will begin sending payments October 5, and will continue to process payment information through the fall. “I’m grateful...
KAAL-TV
Local healthcare workers react to frontline worker pay
More than one million Minnesotans will receive frontline bonus payments from the state. Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement on Monday that each Minnesotan that applied and was approved will be getting $487.45 in frontline bonus pay starting on Wednesday to recognize the sacrifices they made during the pandemic. “I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
Prison reform advocate settles solitary confinement suit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A longtime prison reform advocate has agreed to a settlement with Tennessee prison officials over their use of solitary confinement for pretrial detainees. Alex Friedmann sued the Tennessee Department of Correction last year, complaining that he was being housed in one of the most restrictive...
KAAL-TV
Panel rejects $1M payouts to inmates given vaccine overdoses
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state board on Monday rejected claims for $1 million payments for 52 prison inmates who were given six times the proper dose of COVID-19 vaccines last year. The three-member State Appeals Board, which considers state legal financial obligations, unanimously denied the claims from...
KAAL-TV
Jury recommends death for St. Louis man who killed 4
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jurors recommended the death penalty Tuesday for a St. Louis area man who killed his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. Richard Darren Emery, of St. Charles, hung his head, embraced his lawyers and cried after Judge Michael Fagras read the verdict. The victims’ friends and family shook hands and smiled. Fagras will formally sentence Emery on Nov. 3, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
KAAL-TV
Closer to peak color
More and more fall colors continue to pop up across our area. The latest from the Iowa DNR suggest that peak color will occur across northern and NE Iowa around the end of next week. The Minnesota DNR updated Mower and Fillmore county to “Near Peak” status. No doubt over the next two weeks we’ll be seeing some of the best color around our parts. The best is yet to come.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
MN DNR urges farm machinery, off-road vehicle operators to use caution near dry vegetation
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging operators of heavy or agricultural equipment and off-road vehicles to exercise caution near dry vegetation especially during harvest season. Abnormally dry to severe drought conditions continue to persist across central and southern Minnesota, according the latest...
KAAL-TV
Rural New Mexico county seeks removal of elections clerk
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A county commission in rural New Mexico that has been roiled by election conspiracies is trying to oust its election director just five weeks before Election Day for improperly certifying ballot-counting equipment. Torrance County is repeating the certification of its vote-counting machines for the...
KAAL-TV
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid Ian recovery efforts
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – Rescuers have evacuated stunned survivors cut off by Hurricane Ian on Florida’s largest barrier island, and the state’s death toll has risen sharply amid recovery efforts. Hundreds of thousands of people are still sweltering without power in the state, days after Ian’s rampage from Florida to the Carolinas. Florida now has 47 confirmed deaths. Ian was one of the strongest U.S. hurricanes on record when the Category 4 monster smashed ashore at midweek. Many storm victims were left isolated with limited cellphone service and lacking basic amenities like water and power. As of Sunday morning, nearly 850,000 customers in Florida were still without electricity.
KAAL-TV
In Ian’s wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction into the Carolinas, hundreds of thousands of people faced another warm day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers pressed on with their search for anyone trapped inside flooded and damaged homes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAAL-TV
Gov. Reynolds, Sen. Grassley to join Ernst for annual Roast & Ride
(ABC 6 News) – Sen. Joni Ernst announced that Sen. Chuck Grassley and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will be joining her for this year’s annual Roast and Ride. Others taking part are Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Rep. Ashley Hinson, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Rep. Randy Feenstra, and State Sen. Zach Nunn.
KAAL-TV
Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record
CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz’s entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
KAAL-TV
AP Top Science News at 1:05 a.m. EDT
California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments / 0