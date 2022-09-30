fast food workers SHOULD NOT be getting 15 an hour already. Thats equivalent to saying they work harder than the neighbor trash man or masons helper mixing concrete. THEY DO NOT work harder than anyone else and they prove it everyday through thier work ethic and the fact that 99% of the time they cant even get a simple 3 item order correct.
minimum wage is supposed to just be a start not what you inspire to minimum should be lower so people want to do more with there life highschool kids shouldn't be making the same as people with years at a job and not only that if minimum wage goes up then the price of everything go up
okay so that means prices will go up too, thanks for the warning 👍 these kids need to get YOUR PAY GOES UP SO DO PRICES so ur right back at square 1. McDonald's is a job NOT a career.
Related
New York state looks to boost minimum wage by $1
Southern Fast Food Restaurant is Finally Coming to New York State
New York State announces next steps in minimum wage increase
New York State Department of Transportation looking to hire over 600 statewide, nearly 90 in Western New York
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?
Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed in Upstate New York Crash
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month
5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living
Winter Jobs with The New York State Department of Transportation
‘Historic:’ New York State To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars
Stunning Upstate New York Apple Orchard Voted Nation’s Best
Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever
New York is getting $1 billion in federal funding to support LIHEAP
Wood Stove And Fireplace Ban Looms In New York State
COVID Rising, CDC Says Mask Up In 8 Upstate New York Counties
15 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For October 2022
35 new businesses in Central New York include medical supplies and a restaurant
New York State Shares Shocking Info on Gun Violence, Shootings
New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 115