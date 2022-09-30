FC Dallas out to vanquish road drought vs. Rapids

FC Dallas will bid to record their first road victory against the Colorado Rapids in over eight years on Saturday afternoon when the clubs meet in Commerce City, Colo.

FC Dallas (13-8-11, 50 points) are 0-4-4 in Colorado after posting a 1-0 road victory over the Rapids on Oct. 18, 2014.

Those troubles notwithstanding, FC Dallas enter Saturday’s clash with a four-match unbeaten streak (2-0-2) after securing a 1-1 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes on Sept. 17. A victory on Saturday will guarantee FC Dallas a home game in the playoffs.

Jesus Ferreira scored two goals in FC Dallas’ 3-1 home win over Colorado on April 9. Ferreira’s 18 goals are tied with Jason Kreis (1999) and Kenny Cooper (2008) for the franchise single-season scoring record.

Ferreira will be back on the field after he and Paul Arriola were competing with the United States Men’s National Team while FC Dallas dropped a 3-0 setback to Tigres UANL in an international friendly last Saturday.

But Arriola will sit out against the Rapids due to a red card suspension.

FC Dallas coach Nico Estevez was thrilled his club was able to stay sharp despite missing several key players.

“I’m really happy to have this type of game,” Estévez said. “Despite the fact we won’t draw a lot of conclusions and it was more about physical exercise, a mental test to be in the game, to help get players who haven’t been playing to play, it really helped us to refresh every players’ energy and motivation.”

The Rapids’ Diego Rubio scored a goal the last time the club faced FC Dallas. He leads the Rapids in goals (14), two shy of matching Conor Casey for the franchise record in a single season.

Colorado (10-13-9, 39 points) isn’t in the playoff mix and is aiming to rebound after dropping a 4-1 decision to the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sept. 17. Sam Nicholson’s goal in second-half stoppage time was the lone high spot for the Rapids, who will follow up Saturday’s match with a season-ending road contest against Austin FC.

“These last two games are a character test and guys have to be up for it to show that they wanna be here and really, be out to prove that we’re better than where we’ve ended up,” Colorado coach Robin Fraser said.

Former FC Dallas forward Michael Barrios and ex-Dallas designated player Bryan Acosta are expected to make the start against their former club.

–Field Level Media

