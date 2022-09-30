Read full article on original website
Grant will renovate GCHS
GATESVILLE – For the third time since 2018, Gates County will benefit from state funding to renovate one of its public schools. On Monday of last week, Gates County Schools Superintendent Dr. Barry Williams and Gates County School Board Chairman Ray Felton traveled to Raleigh to formally accept a $9.8 million Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund (NBPSCF) grant from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.
Local schools release plans for Tuesday following tidal flooding
The majority of public schools in Norfolk are expected to return to normal operations Tuesday except for Norfolk.
Elizabeth City museum shares “Our Story”
I can only speak for myself, but over the course of my near 70 years of life I’ve learned a lot of history. The majority of that came from school textbooks, starting with Mrs. Lee’s North Carolina History class back when I was just a child at Woodland-Olney School.
School districts announce closings ahead of potential tidal flooding Monday
Schools across the Hampton Roads area have canceled schools ahead of the severe weather and heavy flooding.
SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites Opens in Elizabeth City, North Carolina
The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites has opened its doors in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group, comprised of four distinctive brands offering traditional and longer stay travelers' comfort and value while away from home.
New vehicles approved for Sheriff’s Office
GATESVILLE – After months of pleading combined with outcries of the public, Gates County Sheriff Ray Campbell had his request granted to upgrade his department with three new vehicles. Following yet another round of public comments heard in support of the Sheriff’s request at the Sept. 21 meeting of...
Deputies looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ North Carolina man after chase in Edgecombe County
Edgecombe County deputies say they're looking for an 'armed and dangerous' man who led them on a chase after a crash Monday.
Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, […]
Hampton gang member sentenced 27 months for pandemic employment fraud
Court documents show that 27-year-old Demichael J. Peeples submitted false unemployment claims for both himself and on behalf of others with the Commonwealth of Virginia and the State of California.
Father charged after child brings loaded gun to elementary school in Nash County
MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Nash County have charged a man whose son brought a loaded gun to his elementary school. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office on Monday confirmed that Alvaro Cordova-Muniz, 29, of Middlesex is the child’s father. Deputies say he faces a single count...
Delma W. Edwards
AHOSKIE – Delma Whyatt Edwards, age 82, passed away on September 27, 2022 at Accordius Health at Creekside in Ahoskie. Mr. Edwards was born in Southampton County, VA on March 1, 1940, a son of the late Frank Olin and Ludie Lee Eure Edwards. Delma worked as a Truck Driver for Georgia Pacific for many years and spent his whole life in the trucking industry. He was always willing to help other businesses and friends that needed a truck driver. Delma was a real outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, and especially fishing, watching old westerns and listening to old country music. He was a loving and devoted family man to his wife, children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all.
City of Chesapeake declares local state of emergency ahead of major tidal flooding
This local state of emergency is in response to potential flooding hazards that are expected over the next several days
Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A high-ranking police officer in one Eastern Carolina town resigned three days after his home was raided by the FBI. Ayden town officials confirm that Lt. Charles Page quit on September 23rd. Page had been placed on administrative leave with pay. The raid on Page’s home...
Employee accused of robbery, attempted maiming at Hampton business
22-year-old Khristian Malone, of Newport News, is wanted in connection to the incident and is considered armed and dangerous.
Elizabeth City police searching for murder suspect
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police are searching for a man accused of murder. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 28-year-old Timothy Laster Jr., of Elizabeth City, should be considered armed and dangerous. He has a warrant out for the murder of 38-year-old Erin Gibbs on Sept. 23rd.
‘Share the Road’
MURFREESBORO – Along with cars and trucks, golf carts may soon be seen traveling on some roads in Murfreesboro, thanks to a new ordinance approved by the town council. The decision was made at the Sept. 28 meeting after several months of discussion by the council and the town’s police chief to iron out the details of what would be necessary to include. The result is a comprehensive ordinance that lays out the requirements for golf cart registration, road restrictions, safety necessities, and more.
CAUGHT: Fugitive arrested in Edgecombe County after 8 years on the run
FOUNTAIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A fugitive was arrested in Edgecombe County on Friday after nearly eight years on the run, according to the Sheriff’s Office. According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, Brandon Lee Garris was wanted for breaking and entering, trespassing, violation of court order and probation violation.
New hotel coming to Uptown Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Uptown Greenville’s skyline will look different as the new Hilton Garden Inn is set to open in the summer of 2023. Crews are hard at work on the project on Evans street. Centerpointe Construction’s Roger Navarro detailed what the project will look like. “We’ll...
RRPD roundup: Man sought in Sunday crash; domestic disturbance
Roanoke Rapids police are looking for a man who fled from the scene of a Sunday morning crash which caused $10,000 in damages to a house at the intersection of Seventh and Charlotte streets. Chief Bobby Martin said a man who has been identified as James Bailey, 33, of Roanoke...
WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN Weekday Sunrise Anchor Hannah Jeffries is looking for a teacher’s pet as she trades in the anchor desk for one in the classroom. Jeffries has been a prime example of what it means to climb the ladder of success at WITN, starting as an intern and ending up a main anchor.
