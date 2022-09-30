ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gates County, NC

Grant will renovate GCHS

GATESVILLE – For the third time since 2018, Gates County will benefit from state funding to renovate one of its public schools. On Monday of last week, Gates County Schools Superintendent Dr. Barry Williams and Gates County School Board Chairman Ray Felton traveled to Raleigh to formally accept a $9.8 million Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund (NBPSCF) grant from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.
New vehicles approved for Sheriff’s Office

GATESVILLE – After months of pleading combined with outcries of the public, Gates County Sheriff Ray Campbell had his request granted to upgrade his department with three new vehicles. Following yet another round of public comments heard in support of the Sheriff’s request at the Sept. 21 meeting of...
Government
‘Share the Road’

MURFREESBORO – Along with cars and trucks, golf carts may soon be seen traveling on some roads in Murfreesboro, thanks to a new ordinance approved by the town council. The decision was made at the Sept. 28 meeting after several months of discussion by the council and the town’s police chief to iron out the details of what would be necessary to include. The result is a comprehensive ordinance that lays out the requirements for golf cart registration, road restrictions, safety necessities, and more.
MURFREESBORO, NC
Elizabeth City museum shares “Our Story”

I can only speak for myself, but over the course of my near 70 years of life I’ve learned a lot of history. The majority of that came from school textbooks, starting with Mrs. Lee’s North Carolina History class back when I was just a child at Woodland-Olney School.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
Delma W. Edwards

AHOSKIE – Delma Whyatt Edwards, age 82, passed away on September 27, 2022 at Accordius Health at Creekside in Ahoskie. Mr. Edwards was born in Southampton County, VA on March 1, 1940, a son of the late Frank Olin and Ludie Lee Eure Edwards. Delma worked as a Truck Driver for Georgia Pacific for many years and spent his whole life in the trucking industry. He was always willing to help other businesses and friends that needed a truck driver. Delma was a real outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, and especially fishing, watching old westerns and listening to old country music. He was a loving and devoted family man to his wife, children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all.
AHOSKIE, NC
SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites Opens in Elizabeth City, North Carolina

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites has opened its doors in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group, comprised of four distinctive brands offering traditional and longer stay travelers' comfort and value while away from home.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Former Halifax County teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with a student

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Halifax County teacher was arrested Wednesday for indecent liberties with a student, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incidents were discovered when the family of the victim reported the incidents to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say at the time of the incidents, Rashad Hakim Mayer, 26, was the victim’s teacher.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
One woman dead, another charged in Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grimesland woman has been charged after troopers say her vehicle this morning crossed the centerline and killed another woman in Martin County. Trooper J.E. Proctor said the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on U.S. 17 and Thurman Griffin Road, that’s south of Williamston.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC

