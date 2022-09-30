AHOSKIE – Delma Whyatt Edwards, age 82, passed away on September 27, 2022 at Accordius Health at Creekside in Ahoskie. Mr. Edwards was born in Southampton County, VA on March 1, 1940, a son of the late Frank Olin and Ludie Lee Eure Edwards. Delma worked as a Truck Driver for Georgia Pacific for many years and spent his whole life in the trucking industry. He was always willing to help other businesses and friends that needed a truck driver. Delma was a real outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, and especially fishing, watching old westerns and listening to old country music. He was a loving and devoted family man to his wife, children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all.

AHOSKIE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO