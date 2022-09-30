ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech to provide some screenings at no-cost to uninsured living in Lubbock, South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — A new grant will allow the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center team to provide no-cost colorectal cancer screenings and colonoscopies to underinsured and uninsured people living in the 15 counties that make up the South Plains region, TTUHSC told Everythinglubbock.com on Tuesday. “We know one thing for sure: West Texans are […]
98.7 Jack FM

Some Texas School Districts Locking Student’s Phones Away

The Richardson School district in North Texas is the latest school district that now requires students to put their phones in locked pouches during the school day! A spokesperson for Richardson ISD said cell phones are too distracting for students and make things harder for teachers. This is the second school district in Texas to adopt this new cell phone policy. Thorndale ISD implemented this policy in July.
98.7 Jack FM

98.7 Jack FM

