LEWISTON, ID — A Lewiston driver was cited on Monday after police said she failed to yield to traffic on 21st Street. Around 11:30 a.m., the woman, who was driving a Jeep Cherokee, pulled out from a side street and ended up hitting another vehicle which had the right-of-way. The impact spun the Jeep around and tipped over onto its side.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 14 HOURS AGO