KLEWTV
LC State nursing is again ranked best among Idaho four-year institutions
Lewis-Clark State College’s nursing program has been ranked No. 1 among four-year higher education institutions in Idaho for the second straight year, according to RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization. LC State’s program earned a 94.47 score out of 100 to earn the honor, which is four points higher than...
Idaho K-6 students encouraged to submit art for 2022 SDE holiday cards
Idaho students in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to get into the holiday spirit and put their best work on display with the Idaho State Department of Education’s 2022 Holiday Card Contest. A winning entry from each grade level will be selected for publication on the State Department...
VIDEO: Orofino siblings excel at Jiujitsu
In Orofino, Coach Alan Larson owns Progressive Jiujitsu Idaho. Among his students are eight siblings, ranging in age from 6 to 16, who are all learning the martial art of Jiujitsu.
Asotin Co. Commissioners give an update on county jail
Asotin County and, Lewiston contracting and construction company, Kenaston Corporation are moving forward on the county's new jail facility and criminal justice center. "About a few months ago, we got accepted in the State of Washington, general contractor construction manager program, a designed build program. We had earlier applied for it last year and were denied. This year we were accepted,” Asotin County Commissioner Chuck Whitman said.
Special note reminds Pullman Police why they serve and protect
Pullman Police recently shared on social media a very special reminder of why they do what they do, each and every day. According to the post, 18 years ago, Chief Jake Opgenorth, who was then an officer, was involved in the investigation of a series of home investigation sexual assaults in the City of Pullman.
Community Hero: Jeff Wilson
For the past 15 and a half years, Jeff Wilson has been the City of Orofino's Chief of Police. On September 30, 2022, he retired.
LPD reminds drivers to pay attention, especially on 21st Street
LEWISTON, ID — A Lewiston driver was cited on Monday after police said she failed to yield to traffic on 21st Street. Around 11:30 a.m., the woman, who was driving a Jeep Cherokee, pulled out from a side street and ended up hitting another vehicle which had the right-of-way. The impact spun the Jeep around and tipped over onto its side.
Clarkston man arrested for 3rd Felony DUI
On Monday, September 26, 2022, a driver, identified as Aaron Moses of Clarkston, crashed his truck along Down River Road. The truck burst into flames upon impact and started a small wildfire. According to the affidavit of probable cause, witnesses told Lewiston Police officers that after they pulled Moses from...
WSU, Vandals Football Earn Wins on Homecoming Week
The Washington State Cougars beat California Bears 28-9, while the Idaho Vandals beat Northern Colorado Bears 55-35. Gianna Cefalu takes you through the highlights from both games.
