More than 1 million Minnesota frontline workers will get bonus payments of nearly $500 starting this week. This is a thank-you gift from the state that arrives more than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic started. According to state officials approximately over 1 million people will get $487.45 each. According to reports, the state will start sending out the payments on Wednesday. The pandemic took place a little over two years ago, and although the payment is late and to some even small, many workers are happy.

