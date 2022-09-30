Read full article on original website
Related
Golfview Road in Sebring closed for the foreseeable future due to Hurricane Ian repairs
SEBRING, Fla. — Golfview Road at West Lake Drive Boulevard in Sebring will be closed for the foreseeable future for repairs, the Highlands County Board of Commissioners said Sunday. If you normally use Golfview Road to get in and out of the Harder Hall area, you will need to...
fox13news.com
Passenger killed when truck hits downed tree in Lake Wales
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A 22-year-old man is dead, and a 70-year-old man was injured, when their truck collided with a downed tree on a Lake Wales roadway Saturday morning. The Polk County Sheriff's office said Hosie Session, Jr., 70, of Lake Wales, was driving a 1996 Ford F-150 on Old Bartow Lake Wales Road around 6 a.m. when he hit the tree in the westbound lane.
fox13news.com
Polk County: Peace River remains a concern, flooding reported in nearby mobile home park
Officials in Polk County said, as of 6 a.m., half of the county is without power and it is still unsafe to assess the damage before daylight. Their biggest concern is the Peace River Village MHP and areas surrounding the river.
Bay News 9
Many travelling to find gas after Ian causes shortages
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens traveled to a gas station in Lakeland as demand for gas increased following Hurricane Ian. Many gas stations are closed or just don't have gas around, and locals say they've struggled to find fuel for their generators and vehicles. Anyone out and about looking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC Action News
Neighbors help each other to safety as Hardee County community blocked off by flood waters
WAUCHULA — Off Main Street in Wauchula, there are about a hundred homes in the Riverside View neighborhood. Right now, the only way in and out is flooded. Len Miller didn’t hesitate when it came to helping his neighbors. “It’s the worst I’ve ever seen it. I’ve been...
Mysuncoast.com
Driver dies when Tesla catches fire in crash on I-75
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed early Saturday when his car caught fire after hitting a tree along I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a man was driving a Tesla southbound, north of University Parkway, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car veered...
Here are the adjusted trash and yard waste pickup schedules for Orlando and Orange County following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian may be gone from Central Florida, but it left incredible amounts of damage and debris in its wake. Regular trash and solid waste pickups were placed on hold earlier this week as the hurricane approached, but now there are tentative makeup schedules (water levels allowing) for Orlando and greater Orange County residents. The City of Orlando begins debris pickup on Friday, Sept.. 30. Residents can assist in those efforts by placing debris on the curb, bagging and/or bundling yard waste and separating debris from building materials. Residential and commercial trash pickup covering missed pickups from Wednesday happens on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Brevard County utilities ask residents to conserve water after Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The same flood waters that covered central Florida neighborhoods filled stormwater ponds around treatment plants. That excess water still has to be processed, which impacts the whole system. “The worst I’ve seen in here is Tropical Storm Fay,” said resident Patrick O’Connell. “I’m 6 foot,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hardee County confirms first death related to historic flooding
As a record-setting flood continues to ravage communities along the Peace River, Hardee County has discovered its first fatality related to that flooding.
One Person Injured In Early Morning Tampa Storage Unit Fire
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) fought a single-alarm structure fire at a storage facility early in the morning on Sunday. HCFR’s Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 3:44 AM from a first-party caller stating flames and smoke were visible
Bartow first responders rescue residents from rising Peace River
Communities near the Peace River in Polk County are seeing major flooding and first responders are having to rescue people from rising waters.
LUS crews turning the lights back on in Florida
LUS is part of a mutual aid network that sends crews and support to member communities when a disaster happens.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Peace River reaches historic levels, floods homes
First responders in Hardee and DeSoto counties are focused on rescuing people who are trapped due to flooding from the Peace River.
10NEWS
Food and water available at points of distribution in Lee and Highlands counties
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — With so many in need following Hurricane Ian in Florida, counties are setting up points of distribution, or PODS. They're locations where storm victims can get supplies. Lee County Points of Distribution. Lee County officials, along with their federal partners, are opening up PODs --...
WMNF
Hurricane Ian causes two deaths in Hardee County
Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/NEWS_FloodinginHardeeV.wav. In Hardee County, Hurricane Ian claimed two lives. Many Hardee communities are flooded. Hardee County is east of Manatee County and only has 25,000 people. But more than 99 percent of them were without power Friday morning. The Hardee County newspaper The Herald-Advocate reports there have been two deaths. One was a medical incident during the storm in which emergency crews couldn’t respond because of high winds. The other body was found as rescuers searched a flooded community.
National Guard urges Shingle Creek residents to evacuate because of flooding
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents at the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee are being forced to leave. Osceola County leaders said there is too much flooding in Shingle Creek for them to stay. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents are trying to salvage what they can. Jennifer...
Polk Public Schools Reopen Tuesday; Lakeland Electric Closing in on Restoring Power
Tuesday is shaping up to be a big day in Polk County. It’s the day that students are scheduled to report back to public schools throughout the county after they closed last Tuesday as Hurricane Ian approached, according to a news release. In addition, Lakeland Electric says power should be restored to all of its customers by Monday or Tuesday.
Boil Water Notices: Lakeland 10 different ones in going now
Water Utilities is working hard to ensure you have clean drinking water. The City of Lakeland sends text or e-mail alerts directly to those impacted using contact information associated with your Lakeland Electric billing account. For future reference, you can update your contact information by calling Lakeland Electric’s Customer Service...
Thousands in Hillsborough County without power three days after Hurricane Ian
Thousands of people in Hillsborough County are still without power Saturday as crews work around the clock to restore electricity.
fox35orlando.com
Kissimmee residents rush to get valuables from homes as water levels rise
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - As a mandatory evacuation is enforced at a retirement village in Kissimmee, deputies are closing roads as the water level continues to rise. Osceola County officials are warning residents along Shingle Creek, Reedy Creek and Boggy Creek to leave their homes as the water rises. Kissimmee resident...
Comments / 0