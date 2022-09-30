ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Wales, FL

fox13news.com

Passenger killed when truck hits downed tree in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. - A 22-year-old man is dead, and a 70-year-old man was injured, when their truck collided with a downed tree on a Lake Wales roadway Saturday morning. The Polk County Sheriff's office said Hosie Session, Jr., 70, of Lake Wales, was driving a 1996 Ford F-150 on Old Bartow Lake Wales Road around 6 a.m. when he hit the tree in the westbound lane.
Bay News 9

Many travelling to find gas after Ian causes shortages

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens traveled to a gas station in Lakeland as demand for gas increased following Hurricane Ian. Many gas stations are closed or just don't have gas around, and locals say they've struggled to find fuel for their generators and vehicles. Anyone out and about looking...
Mysuncoast.com

Driver dies when Tesla catches fire in crash on I-75

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed early Saturday when his car caught fire after hitting a tree along I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a man was driving a Tesla southbound, north of University Parkway, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car veered...
Orlando Weekly

Here are the adjusted trash and yard waste pickup schedules for Orlando and Orange County following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian may be gone from Central Florida, but it left incredible amounts of damage and debris in its wake. Regular trash and solid waste pickups were placed on hold earlier this week as the hurricane approached, but now there are tentative makeup schedules (water levels allowing) for Orlando and greater Orange County residents. The City of Orlando begins debris pickup on Friday, Sept.. 30.  Residents can assist in those efforts by placing debris on the curb, bagging and/or bundling yard waste and separating debris from building materials. Residential and commercial trash pickup covering missed pickups from Wednesday happens on Saturday, Oct. 1.
WMNF

Hurricane Ian causes two deaths in Hardee County

Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/NEWS_FloodinginHardeeV.wav. In Hardee County, Hurricane Ian claimed two lives. Many Hardee communities are flooded. Hardee County is east of Manatee County and only has 25,000 people. But more than 99 percent of them were without power Friday morning. The Hardee County newspaper The Herald-Advocate reports there have been two deaths. One was a medical incident during the storm in which emergency crews couldn’t respond because of high winds. The other body was found as rescuers searched a flooded community.
Lakeland Gazette

Boil Water Notices: Lakeland 10 different ones in going now

Water Utilities is working hard to ensure you have clean drinking water. The City of Lakeland sends text or e-mail alerts directly to those impacted using contact information associated with your Lakeland Electric billing account. For future reference, you can update your contact information by calling Lakeland Electric’s Customer Service...
fox35orlando.com

Kissimmee residents rush to get valuables from homes as water levels rise

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - As a mandatory evacuation is enforced at a retirement village in Kissimmee, deputies are closing roads as the water level continues to rise. Osceola County officials are warning residents along Shingle Creek, Reedy Creek and Boggy Creek to leave their homes as the water rises. Kissimmee resident...
