Matisse Thybulle’s Sixers Teammate Demands More Threes
For the last few seasons, Philadelphia 76ers’ 2019 first-round pick Matisse Thybulle has established himself as one of the NBA’s best perimeter defenders. Despite starting in just 72 of the 196 career games he’s appeared in a while averaging fewer than 26 minutes through three seasons, Thybulle has earned All-Defensive Second Team honors in 2021 and 2022.
Pelicans Have Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum On First Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans have listed Brandon Ingram (toe) and CJ McCollum (ankle) on the injury report leading into the team's first preseason game on the road against the Chicago Bulls. Regardless, ticket prices for the exhibition going for up to three times their face value due to the anticipation surrounding Zion Williamson's first NBA game in 519 days.
Lakers News: Mark Henry Talks Lakers Legends, Building The Perfect NBA Player
Mark Henry has made a living as a versatile athlete. He is currently an All Elite Wrestling superstar, but has also enjoyed lengthy careers as a WWE Hall of Famer, a two-time Olympic weightlifter, and a former powerlifting world champion. He has a unique perspective on the sports universe after wearing such a wide variety of professional hats.
Lakers News: Expectations Weigh On Scotty Pippen Jr. For A Pretty Understandable Reason
Your Los Angeles Lakers got into the second-generation NBA player fun over the summer, inking undrafted rookie point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. out of Vanderbilt to a two-way contract. View the original article to see embedded media. During an interview with Natasha Dye of People Magazine last week, the 21-year-old...
Lakers News: Jordan Clarkson Talks Young Lakers
After All-Star shooting guard tore his ACL in 2013, your Los Angeles Lakers took a nosedive in terms of on-court output. The team entered an epic rebuilding period, and its front office, under GM Mitch Kupchak and team president Jimmy Buss, began looking to the NBA draft to add what it hoped would become the next generation of basketball superstars.
Preseason Preview: Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks
Today marks the beginning of a new season, or preseason, I should say. The Pistons will begin their preseason against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. Oddly enough, this game will be on TNT, so perhaps it is a big deal. Nevertheless, here are a few things to look for in this game.
Lakers News: Did Russell Westbrook Make Sports Illustrated’s NBA Top 100?
Another week, another NBA preseason player ranking from a reputable news organization. This week, our parent company Sports Illustrated is unveiling its list of the top 100 players in the league, as compiled by SI hoops scribes Jeremy Woo, Chris Herring, and Rohan Nadkarni. So now, the question of course becomes... did the Lakers' most expensive player, whom L.A. is actively looking to trade, make the cut?
Former Purdue Basketball Star Jaden Ivey Notches 16 Points in NBA Preseason Debut
View the original article to see embedded media. Former Purdue basketball guard Jaden Ivey made his NBA Preseason debut with the Detroit Pistons in a 117-96 loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. Ivey led the team in scoring with 16 points while adding...
Joel Embiid, James Harden Among Sixers Out of Nets Matchup
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to begin their preseason on Monday night with a road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Although the game won’t count for anything, the Sixers will get a good look into how their division rival will play during the regular season. As the Nets have a new-look star trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons, Brooklyn wants to get a good look at how their new stars will look in a game setting.
Report: LA Clippers Expected to Sign Two New Free Agents
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers announced on Tuesday that they had waived Juwan Morgan, Michael Devoe, and Lucas Williamson. Each player was on a training camp deal, with a very small chance of making the roster, and now all three have been officially waived.
Lakers: Can Jay Huff Become A Legit NBA Center?
Second-year center Jay Huff numbers among L.A.'s intriguing young prospects that the team is taking a look at during its preseason, which has gotten underway tonight against former Lakers head coach Mike Brown and the Sacramento Kings. View the original article to see embedded media. The center, a two-way player...
