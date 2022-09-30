The Philadelphia 76ers are set to begin their preseason on Monday night with a road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Although the game won’t count for anything, the Sixers will get a good look into how their division rival will play during the regular season. As the Nets have a new-look star trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons, Brooklyn wants to get a good look at how their new stars will look in a game setting.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO