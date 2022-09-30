If you can drink a midday martini (or two!) and keep up with Slack, this new restaurant is for you. The Vasper, located on the ground level of the Park Avenue Mondrian in NoMad, is a new American bistro aiming to evoke the power lunches of executives once prominent in the neighborhood. It's a retro-inspired all-day restaurant revenant for the legacy of opulent daytime dining, and deals brokered over lunchtime cheers. Even if your brokering over Facebook Marketplace, this 120-seat eatery is the spot to feel indulgent and powerful. The high-ceilinged space is lush with live greenery, plus a chandelier and natural light, so you're not hiding in a dark dining room during peak New York City daylight.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO