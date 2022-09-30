Read full article on original website
A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost
Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All'Antico Vinaio ("at the ancient wine merchant's") first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
These are the best coffee shops in NYC according to Time Out readers
In honor of both National Coffee Day (September 29) and International Coffee Day (October 1) last week, we asked Time Out readers which coffee shops they love a latte. Now we're spilling the tea—er, coffee—on which coffeeshops to add to your list. Consider this guide as a companion...
Massive floral mannequins are coming to Hudson Yards to celebrate remarkable women
Lilies, carnations, orchids and more types of roses than you ever knew existed will transform into larger-than-life floral sculptures honoring amazing women throughout history, and you can see them for free at The Shops at Hudson Yards starting this Friday, October 7. Sixteen floral mannequins will comprise this blossoming wonderland...
A free pumpkin patch is taking over Governors Island next month
This past summer, Governors Island really stepped it up a notch: an adult lemonade stand opened in the area, luxury glamping made a return and so did a herd of adorable sheep that helped control the growth of invasive plants. Now that Governors Island is officially open all year-round, though, the fun doesn't stop as the weather turns colder.
These are New York’s new Michelin Bib Gourmands for 2022
Shorthand for excellence, heated conversation starter and champion of rubber here and abroad, the Michelin Guide has as much lead-up to its main event as any other awards consortium. At the moment, we’re in the middle of a Michelin season that starts with guide additions and ends with stars: the unveiling of the Bib Gourmands! New York’s BGs were named on Thursday, September 29.
A brasserie inspired by power lunches is now open in NoMad
If you can drink a midday martini (or two!) and keep up with Slack, this new restaurant is for you. The Vasper, located on the ground level of the Park Avenue Mondrian in NoMad, is a new American bistro aiming to evoke the power lunches of executives once prominent in the neighborhood. It's a retro-inspired all-day restaurant revenant for the legacy of opulent daytime dining, and deals brokered over lunchtime cheers. Even if your brokering over Facebook Marketplace, this 120-seat eatery is the spot to feel indulgent and powerful. The high-ceilinged space is lush with live greenery, plus a chandelier and natural light, so you're not hiding in a dark dining room during peak New York City daylight.
A giant new arcade and beer hall just opened in Long Island City
Long Island City is where it's at these days: Gamehaus—a 5,000-square-foot multifunctional space featuring a dozen large-screen TVs, classic video games and loads of beers—just opened at 5-14 51st Avenue by 5th Street. "We wanted to create a multifunctional entertainment venue that best represents and appeals to the...
A hawker market selling Singaporean street food just opened in midtown
The idea actually kicked off with the late, great Anthony Bourdain. Back in 2013, the culinary genius met entrepreneur KF Seetoh and, according to the New York Times, the two "began discussing the possibility of a Singapore-style hawker market selling street foods from various countries in New York." Fast-forward almost...
Exciting new independent bookstores are popping up all over NYC
There's no substitute for browsing through a local bookstore—running your fingers along the spines of books, breathing in the distinct papery aroma and finding a new paperback to take home to your TBR pile. Sure, we can order books online at the tap of a finger to be delivered...
Strut Your Mutt returns to McCarren Park this October
Ah, fall in New York. The crisp weather! Autumnal foliage! Apple cider doughnuts at the greenmarket! And of course, cute dogs in costumes all over the city. As spooky season creeps up, New York's signature howl-o-ween events are returning, so pandemic pups can show off their best Halloween looks. For treats, of course.
A first look at the Philharmonic's gorgeous new home at Lincoln Center
When envisioning the redesign of David Geffen Hall, home to the city’s symphony orchestra, leaders wanted “to create the instrument the New York Philharmonic deserves,” Lincoln Center’s President Henry Timms said during a preview of the space today. At first glance, it appears they achieved their...
New York City is in the top 20 for best foodie cities in America
A new report from WalletHub places New York City at No. 18 in a list of the Best Foodie Cities in America. And while we’re a little miffed at not being No. 1, we agree that NYC is one of the best places to be for food hounds. The...
City Winery’s latest location is launching a reusable bottle program
In NYC, reusable “wine bottles” are a fun way to repurpose any nondescript vessel for sipping in the park, movie theater or doctor’s office. But new, sustainability-focused programs that sell, take back and refill more traditional wine bottles with an aim to reduce waste among other goals, are slowly increasing in numbers.
How to see the Northern Lights in New York this weekend
Once again, the Northern Lights are (hopefully!) making an appearance across the United States this weekend. Although the likelihood of catching the natural wonder in New York is low, we reached out to American Museum of Natural History astrophysicist Jackie Faherty to get some tips that might maximize city dwellers' chances of witnessing the splendor that is the aurora borealis in the upcoming few days.
Popular Italian restaurant Felice is opening its first Long Island outpost
Let's be honest: Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn are home to better restaurants than the average Long Island eatery (yes, there are some exceptions)—which is why we're delighted to announce that popular Italian destination Felice, which currently boasts locations all around New York City, will officially open its first outpost on Long Island this Friday. Woohoo!
This new coffee shop will help you beat writer's block
Still working on that screenplay? Say goodbye to writer's block (hopefully) at Soho's newest coffee shop and creative space. The Lost Draft, a film-inspired multipurpose space will open on Tuesday, September 27 at 398 Broome Street (between Mulberry Street and Cleveland Place) and promises to be a refuge for those eager to finally get those creative ideas on paper. Or on screen.
The popular Barnes & Noble on Court Street is moving inside a former Barneys
If you're used to stocking your at-home library shelves with finds from the Barnes & Noble in Brooklyn Heights, you might soon have to re-think your shopping habits. After two decades at 106 Court Street by Schermerhorn Street, the chain is moving a block away at 194 Atlantic Avenue, inside a space that was formerly occupied by Barneys.
Art at Amtrak is brightening up Penn Station with art by New Yorkers
Travelers rushing through Penn Station will now have a reason to slow down for a moment to experience local art. The station's new look was unveiled today as part of the Art at Amtrak public art series. Dennis RedMoon Darkeem's vibrant artwork depicting totems and other symbols fills the main...
Everything inside the former Gramercy Park Hotel is now for sale
Two-and-a-half years since it was forced to cease operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the legendary Gramercy Park Hotel at 2 Lexington Avenue by 22nd Street is opening its doors once more—albeit not welcoming hotel guests this time around. The luxurious destination is, in fact, hosting an everything-must-go liquidation sale.
12 hilarious reactions to 'American Horror Story: New York City'
It's (sort of) official: the next season of Ryan Murphy's popular American Horror Story anthology series will focus on our very own New York City. Expected to premiere on October 19 on FX, the eleventh season of the show will likely star returning cast members Billie Lourd, Patti LuPone, Sandra Bernhard and Zachary Quinto. We say "likely" because no official announcement regarding the full cast has yet been made, but the actors have been spotted filming around town.
