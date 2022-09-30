ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Time Out New York

These are New York's new Michelin Bib Gourmands for 2022

Shorthand for excellence, heated conversation starter and champion of rubber here and abroad, the Michelin Guide has as much lead-up to its main event as any other awards consortium. At the moment, we’re in the middle of a Michelin season that starts with guide additions and ends with stars: the unveiling of the Bib Gourmands! New York’s BGs were named on Thursday, September 29.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

A brasserie inspired by power lunches is now open in NoMad

If you can drink a midday martini (or two!) and keep up with Slack, this new restaurant is for you. The Vasper, located on the ground level of the Park Avenue Mondrian in NoMad, is a new American bistro aiming to evoke the power lunches of executives once prominent in the neighborhood. It's a retro-inspired all-day restaurant revenant for the legacy of opulent daytime dining, and deals brokered over lunchtime cheers. Even if your brokering over Facebook Marketplace, this 120-seat eatery is the spot to feel indulgent and powerful. The high-ceilinged space is lush with live greenery, plus a chandelier and natural light, so you're not hiding in a dark dining room during peak New York City daylight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

How to see the Northern Lights in New York this weekend

Once again, the Northern Lights are (hopefully!) making an appearance across the United States this weekend. Although the likelihood of catching the natural wonder in New York is low, we reached out to American Museum of Natural History astrophysicist Jackie Faherty to get some tips that might maximize city dwellers' chances of witnessing the splendor that is the aurora borealis in the upcoming few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

This new coffee shop will help you beat writer's block

Still working on that screenplay? Say goodbye to writer's block (hopefully) at Soho's newest coffee shop and creative space. The Lost Draft, a film-inspired multipurpose space will open on Tuesday, September 27 at 398 Broome Street (between Mulberry Street and Cleveland Place) and promises to be a refuge for those eager to finally get those creative ideas on paper. Or on screen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

12 hilarious reactions to 'American Horror Story: New York City'

It's (sort of) official: the next season of Ryan Murphy's popular American Horror Story anthology series will focus on our very own New York City. Expected to premiere on October 19 on FX, the eleventh season of the show will likely star returning cast members Billie Lourd, Patti LuPone, Sandra Bernhard and Zachary Quinto. We say "likely" because no official announcement regarding the full cast has yet been made, but the actors have been spotted filming around town.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

