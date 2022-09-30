ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

camdencounty.com

118 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County

The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 87 cases, 17 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
CAMDEN, NJ
camdencounty.com

Fallen Tree Closes Route 561

(Lindenwold, NJ) – Due to strong wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian on Monday morning, a large tree fell into the road on Route 561 between the Uxbridge Condominium Complex and the Winner Ford dealership just before brace road. The tree is caught in electrical power lines and brought down a telephone pole.
CAMDEN, NJ
midjersey.news

October 4, 2022

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Public Information Officer Timothy J. Carroll confirmed that a 45-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed by a white vehicle that fled the scene last night on North Olden Avenue between New York and St. Joes Avenues. The victim was transported by Trenton EMS and Captial Health Paramedics to Captial Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:39 p.m. Trenton Police remained on scene investigating until about 12:20 a.m. and are looking for a white vehicle that fled the scene.
TRENTON, NJ
mercerme.com

Mercer County officials call on State for major shakeup of Trenton Water Works

Hopewell Township Mayor Courtney Peters-Manning, State Senator Linda Greenstein, Assemblymen Wayne DeAngelo, and Dan Benson, Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes, Mercer County Board of County Commissioners Chair Nina Melker, Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin, Ewing Mayor Bert Steinmann, and Lawrence Township Mayor John Ryan are joining together to call on the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) to take over direct supervision and operation of Trenton Water Works (TWW) after years of failure to comply with safe drinking water obligations.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Living in ‘survivor cities’ — Certain crimes go underreported in NJ

They're called "survivor cities" — places where residents may not yet have been personally touched by gun violence but the threat continually remains that they might. Daniel Semenza, assistant professor at Rutgers University-Camden and director of interpersonal violence research for the school's New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center, is applying that term to cities like Philadelphia and several of its neighbors to the east in the Garden State.
CAMDEN, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

One Dead, Two Wounded in Camden, NJ, Shootings Sunday Night

Detectives are investigating shootings in Camden Sunday night that left one man dead and two wounded. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says at around 11:20 PM, police received a 9-1-1 call about multiple gunshots in the area of the 1000 block of Diamond Street. Shortly after that call, police received another reporting a man had been shot.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Crews battling 3-alarm fire at Ewing Township senior and community center

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Eyewitness News is on the scene of a massive three-alarm fire in Ewing Township, Mercer County, on Friday. It's at the senior and community center on Lower Ferry Road.CBS3 has been told that part of the roof has collapsedThere are no reports of injuries at this time. Due to fire operations and road closures at intersection of Parkway Avenue and Lower Ferry Avenue, there might be significant transportation challenges.Ewing Township School District sent out an alert to let parents know that schools could be impacted by the street closures. Ewing Township High School is about a half mile away from the fire. NJ Transit will take a detour to avoid the area. This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
myozarksonline.com

Camden County Shop with a Cop will serve Breakfast

Camden County Shop with a Cop has started fundraising for the 2022 shopping event. The first fundraising event for Camden County Shop with a Cop will include food. Sergeant Scott Hines invites everyone to the Sheriff’s Office on October 17th…. My Ozarks Online · Pb10032203hines. Sergeant Hines...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

