EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Eyewitness News is on the scene of a massive three-alarm fire in Ewing Township, Mercer County, on Friday. It's at the senior and community center on Lower Ferry Road.CBS3 has been told that part of the roof has collapsedThere are no reports of injuries at this time. Due to fire operations and road closures at intersection of Parkway Avenue and Lower Ferry Avenue, there might be significant transportation challenges.Ewing Township School District sent out an alert to let parents know that schools could be impacted by the street closures. Ewing Township High School is about a half mile away from the fire. NJ Transit will take a detour to avoid the area. This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO