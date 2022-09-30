Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Experience Pennsylvania's spookiest Halloween drive-in movie experienceKristen WaltersMorrisville, PA
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & TavernMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
5 Top Rated Food Tours in Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Chef Jose Garces to Open Third Location of Amada in RadnorMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Related
camdencounty.com
118 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County
The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 87 cases, 17 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
wrnjradio.com
New Jersey officials warn against treestands in or near ash trees
NEW JERSEY – NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife officials caution hunters to avoid placing treestands in or near ash trees. Ash trees can be damaged by the Emerald Ash Borer beetle, and damage is not always visible even though the tree’s structural integrity may be compromised, officials said.
camdencounty.com
Fallen Tree Closes Route 561
(Lindenwold, NJ) – Due to strong wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian on Monday morning, a large tree fell into the road on Route 561 between the Uxbridge Condominium Complex and the Winner Ford dealership just before brace road. The tree is caught in electrical power lines and brought down a telephone pole.
trentondaily.com
New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Launches ‘Whole House’ Pilot Program in Trenton
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities announced the launch of the ‘Whole House’ pilot program designed to address health and safety issues in residences in low-income communities in Trenton. New Jersey is the first state in the nation to implement such a program. ‘Whole House’ refers to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
midjersey.news
October 4, 2022
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Public Information Officer Timothy J. Carroll confirmed that a 45-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed by a white vehicle that fled the scene last night on North Olden Avenue between New York and St. Joes Avenues. The victim was transported by Trenton EMS and Captial Health Paramedics to Captial Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:39 p.m. Trenton Police remained on scene investigating until about 12:20 a.m. and are looking for a white vehicle that fled the scene.
mercerme.com
Mercer County officials call on State for major shakeup of Trenton Water Works
Hopewell Township Mayor Courtney Peters-Manning, State Senator Linda Greenstein, Assemblymen Wayne DeAngelo, and Dan Benson, Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes, Mercer County Board of County Commissioners Chair Nina Melker, Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin, Ewing Mayor Bert Steinmann, and Lawrence Township Mayor John Ryan are joining together to call on the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) to take over direct supervision and operation of Trenton Water Works (TWW) after years of failure to comply with safe drinking water obligations.
Living in ‘survivor cities’ — Certain crimes go underreported in NJ
They're called "survivor cities" — places where residents may not yet have been personally touched by gun violence but the threat continually remains that they might. Daniel Semenza, assistant professor at Rutgers University-Camden and director of interpersonal violence research for the school's New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center, is applying that term to cities like Philadelphia and several of its neighbors to the east in the Garden State.
E-ZPass users in NJ got overcharged at Parkway toll plaza
SOMERS POINT — A droopy cable is to blame for overcharging several thousand E-ZPass users at the Garden State Parkway's Great Egg Toll Plaza. The Turnpike Authority first learned of the overcharge on Sept. 20 thanks to a New Jersey 101.5 listener who discovered the error while checking their statement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocscanner.news
TUCKERTON: SERIOUS FLOODING IN THIS AREA
Our southern end of Ocean County in Tuckerton is experiencing flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
Remnants of Hurricane Ian bring flooding to Jersey Shore
The remnants of Hurricane Ian are affecting parts of the Jersey Shore with several roads in low-lying areas being flooded.
One Dead, Two Wounded in Camden, NJ, Shootings Sunday Night
Detectives are investigating shootings in Camden Sunday night that left one man dead and two wounded. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says at around 11:20 PM, police received a 9-1-1 call about multiple gunshots in the area of the 1000 block of Diamond Street. Shortly after that call, police received another reporting a man had been shot.
Crews battling 3-alarm fire at Ewing Township senior and community center
EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Eyewitness News is on the scene of a massive three-alarm fire in Ewing Township, Mercer County, on Friday. It's at the senior and community center on Lower Ferry Road.CBS3 has been told that part of the roof has collapsedThere are no reports of injuries at this time. Due to fire operations and road closures at intersection of Parkway Avenue and Lower Ferry Avenue, there might be significant transportation challenges.Ewing Township School District sent out an alert to let parents know that schools could be impacted by the street closures. Ewing Township High School is about a half mile away from the fire. NJ Transit will take a detour to avoid the area. This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
Police: Endangered Man May Be in Atlantic City,NJ
Gloucester Township Police are searching for a person they refer to as an endangered man who has been missing since Thursday, Sept. 29. Police have reason to believe the man may be in Atlantic City. Duane Myers lives in the Clementon section of Gloucester Township, but police believe he may...
Feds: 65 Fugitives From Southern NJ Arrested, Including 33 Suspected Gang Members
Federal authorities have announced that "Operation Rodeo," a "high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative focusing on some of the most violent offenders throughout the southern counties of New Jersey," resulted in 65 people being taken off of the streets. Of those 65, the U.S. Marshals Service says 33 are suspected to be...
myozarksonline.com
Camden County Shop with a Cop will serve Breakfast
Camden County Shop with a Cop has started fundraising for the 2022 shopping event. The first fundraising event for Camden County Shop with a Cop will include food. Sergeant Scott Hines invites everyone to the Sheriff’s Office on October 17th…. My Ozarks Online · Pb10032203hines. Sergeant Hines...
A new fishing trend hits the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers, but fish aren’t the big catch
Sick of fish that won’t bite? It turns out there’s a much surer way to reel in a big catch: Magnet fishing. A Philadelphia fishing enthusiast is one of many who are embracing the trendy hobby.
Boil water advisory for part of Montgomery County
Pennsylvania American Water said people in East Norriton, Whitpain and Plymouth townships, as well as a section of Norristown, must boil water intended for drinking or cooking.
Driver Critically Hurt In South Jersey Crash: Report
A driver was in critical condition following a crash in Burlington County, according to NJ Advance Media. The crash occurred near Woodland and Sussex roads in Mount Holly at about 12:45 a.m on Monday, Oct. 3, the outlet said citing a local police spokesperson. A female passenger also was hurt...
Camden cleanup crews being hired to make neighborhoods safer, more friendly
Camden has a new crew of 35 workers cleaning up commercial corridors, and helping with many other things residents and visitors might need. The city is hoping to hire dozens more for the crew.
Comments / 0