Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Related
recordpatriot.com
Beverly Farm marks 125 years
GODFREY — It began with two buildings and two residents in 1897. It is now a large, planned community in Godfrey that includes 400 persons with developmental disabilities and places for them to work, eat, have fun, and receive care and services. The Beverly Farm Foundation kicked off its...
HAZMAT team responds to chemical spill in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – HAZMAT crews are responding to a chemical spill Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The St. Louis Fire Department reports there was a 55-gallon drum of acetone that was spilled and ruptured. It happened at a business in the 3300 block of South 2nd Street in the Kosciusko neighborhood.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
recordpatriot.com
Glass removed from empty Alton factory
ALTON — A large building at 575 Piasa St. in Alton has been visually changed after workers removed all of its windows this week. The 57,000-square-foot industrial building, built in the 1950's, was once occupied by Lenhardt Tool & Die Co. The structure has been vacant for years. Workers over the last few weeks have removed all of the glass windows from the building, even in the rear.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
recordpatriot.com
Alton brick master marks half century of projects
ALTON – After more than half a century, Jack Hughey, 69, of Alton, still manages to put in the hard work it takes to be a brick layer. However, his 51-year journey almost never happened. When Hughey was in kindergarten, he was involved in an accident involving a school...
myleaderpaper.com
Two seriously hurt in motorcycle mishap on Flucom Road
Two people – a Festus woman and a De Soto man – were seriously hurt in a motorcycle accident Saturday, Oct. 1, on Flucom Road near Fox Farm Road east of De Soto. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kurbie Moon, 52, of De Soto was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson Fatboy motorcycle west in the 4000 block of Flucom Road at 4:20 p.m. when he swerved around a vehicle stopped in the road to make a left turn onto a private driveway. The motorcycle overturned onto its right side, throwing Moon and a passenger, Amber Covington, 43, of Festus, off.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
Teen dies after shooting Friday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old died after he was shot early Friday morning. St. Louis police tell News 4 that Corion Love, of St. Louis, arrived at a hospital around 2:40 a.m. Friday with a gunshot wound to his back. He died around 8:45 a.m. Officers do not know where the shooting occurred.
Empty the shelter kickoff today
Missouri animal shelters are reducing adoption fees to help empty their facilities.
St. Louis opens hundreds of new mixed-income apartments
A project many years in the making is now a reality as the city of St. Louis opened up hundreds of new mixed-income apartments earlier this week.
KMOV
Police looking for driver of semi who hit, killed pedestrian on I-55 in Metro East, then fled
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Police are looking for the driver of a semi who hit and killed a woman on I-55 near Collinsville Saturday night. Officers say the accident happened just before 9:00 p.m. at mile marker 8. A woman was getting into her disabled car on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes when the semi hit her. The driver of the semi did not stop and fled the scene.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus hotel evacuated after smoke reported in building
The Quality Inn, 1200 W. Gannon Drive, in Festus was evacuated the night of Sept. 24 after smoke was spotted in the building. However, no fire was found, and it was determined the smoke was the result of a problem with a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit, said Assistant Chief Chuck Boyer of the Festus Fire Department.
Firefighters put out fire at scrap yard at I-44, 141 in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters put out a fire Thursday afternoon at a scrap yard just off Interstate 44 in St. Louis County. According to a Facebook post from the Fenton Fire Protection District, firefighters from the Fenton Fire Protection District and Valley Park Fire Protection District worked to put the fire out. The fire started before 4 p.m., and by 5 p.m., the fire was under control.
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash Saturday night on I-55 in illinois
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Illinois State Police responded to a hit and run incident at about 8:50 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 55 in Collinsville which resulted in a woman dead. According to a press release, troopers learned the woman was getting into her broken-down car on the right shoulder of I-55 when she was struck by a semitruck.
St. Louis American
Big Mama’s serving more than BBQ to ESL community
When you walk into Big Mama’s BBQ in East St. Louis, the first thing you’ll notice is a huge menu filled with year-round summertime style BBQ. For starters, there is the snoot, pork ribs, hot links, and pork steak. Soul music flows through the speakers, making you feel like doing the “two-step” or “four corners” dance moves.
Here's a list of all the Halloween events happening in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — October is here, which means Halloween is right around the corner!. Throughout the month of October, there are haunted houses, parades, Octoberfests and more happening around the St. Luis area for families and friends to enjoy. Here are all the spooky events happening in Illinois and...
recordpatriot.com
Four zoning requests approved
EDWARDSVILLE – Four zoning requests were approved by the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals Tuesday. The requests will now go to the Madison County Board's Building and Zoning Committee, which meets at 5 p.m. Oct. 6, before going to the full county board for final approval. The requests...
stlmag.com
Whose ghosts supposedly haunt McPike Mansion in Alton?
Henry Guest McPike was a multi-faceted spirit. He was a two-time mayor of Alton, Illinois, and a kingmaker in local politics. He dabbled in horticulture, propagating his own variety of grape coveted in winemaking circles. He was also a skilled businessman, who counted real estate and insurance among his ventures. A man of such prominence needed a stately home, and, in 1869, McPike commissioned a local architect to build an ornate Italianate-style estate on a 15-acre compound in Alton.
KMOV
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
Comments / 0