Trussville, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Leeds Councilman questions items in 2022-2023 budget

By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – The Leeds Council tabled the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget after Councilman Eric Turner voiced concerns about several items and the expenses being paid by the city. As the council was about to approve the minutes, Turner pointed out a detail about the resolution passed at the last […]
LEEDS, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Trussville BOE looking externally for acting superintendent

In a special called board of education meeting, the board announced it would be looking externally to for an acting superintendent during Superintendent Pattie Neill's paid leave of absence. The board will be assisted by the Alabama Association of School Boards. AASB will send a list of recommendations to the...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
hooversun.com

Hoover council votes to buy land to relocate Fire Station No. 1

The Hoover City Council authorized Mayor Frank Brocato to enter into a contract for the city to pay $1.3 million for this former bank site along U.S. 31 in the Green Valley community so the city can relocate Hoover Fire Station 1 there. The Hoover City Council on Monday night...
HOOVER, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | What exactly do Trussville City Schools parents want?

“Death Note,” according to a Wikipedia article that I thoroughly skimmed (mostly), is a Japanese manga series that originally ran from 2003-2006, and featured a teen who, upon discovering a magical notebook that would kill anyone whose name was written in it, tried to rid the world of evil. The comic (as American audiences might call it) was eventually adapted into a Netflix feature film that debuted on the platform in 2017.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

142 Merit System employees, 4 from Trussville, successfully complete certificate programs

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Training and Organizational Development Department of the Personnel Board of Jefferson County announced on Sept. 23, 2022, that 142 individual Merit System employees have successfully completed certificate programs. Among the certificate recipients are Chief Tim Shotts and Lt. Matthew Panepento of the Trussville Fire Department (TPD), and […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Jeffco Commission Rejects Opening of Courthouse to Saturday Absentee Voting

An effort to open the Jefferson County Courthouse for Saturday absentee voting was squelched Tuesday during the commission committee meeting. Commissioner Sheila Tyson presented the resolution for consideration to be placed on the agenda of Thursday’s commission meeting. Commissioner Lashunda Scales moved the item and Tyson seconded it before it was defeated 3-2 on a rollcall vote.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
280living.com

Leadership Shelby County introduces class of 2023

The 32 participants in this year’s Leadership Shelby County class were introduced during an alumni breakfast event Aug. 23. Chad Scroggins, who serves on the board of directors, addressed the crowd and said these people are already leaders in their communities, and they will be connected with entities and groups that serve others in Shelby County.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
outdooralabama.com

ADCNR Seeks Manager for Walker County Public Fishing Lake

The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is currently accepting applications for lake manager at the Walker County Public Fishing Lake near Jasper, Alabama. The lake manager position is contracted with the State of Alabama for a three-year term, which is...
JASPER, AL
wvtm13.com

Trussville parents demand change at meeting over death notebook

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Trussville parents are demanding changes from school leadership after recent revelations about a hitlist notebook at Hewitt Trussville High School. Check out what was said at an emotional School Board meeting Friday morning in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

