TCS BOE tables vote for interim superintendent, allows TPD full access to schools
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) called a board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at 5 p.m. in the Board Room of the Central Office for the purpose of discussing and approval of an interim superintendent. However, upon further discussion, the board tabled the approval of an […]
Leeds Councilman questions items in 2022-2023 budget
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – The Leeds Council tabled the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget after Councilman Eric Turner voiced concerns about several items and the expenses being paid by the city. As the council was about to approve the minutes, Turner pointed out a detail about the resolution passed at the last […]
ABC 33/40 News
Trussville BOE looking externally for acting superintendent
In a special called board of education meeting, the board announced it would be looking externally to for an acting superintendent during Superintendent Pattie Neill's paid leave of absence. The board will be assisted by the Alabama Association of School Boards. AASB will send a list of recommendations to the...
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) will hold a called board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at 5 p.m. in the Board Room of the Central Office for the purpose of discussing and approval of an interim superintendent. This will be the only item on […]
hooversun.com
Hoover council votes to buy land to relocate Fire Station No. 1
The Hoover City Council authorized Mayor Frank Brocato to enter into a contract for the city to pay $1.3 million for this former bank site along U.S. 31 in the Green Valley community so the city can relocate Hoover Fire Station 1 there. The Hoover City Council on Monday night...
Sidelined: A lunchroom worker paid for a school system’s mistake. She wants her money back.
Frances Allison paid for Chilton County Schools' mistake. She wants her money back.
alreporter.com
Opinion | What exactly do Trussville City Schools parents want?
“Death Note,” according to a Wikipedia article that I thoroughly skimmed (mostly), is a Japanese manga series that originally ran from 2003-2006, and featured a teen who, upon discovering a magical notebook that would kill anyone whose name was written in it, tried to rid the world of evil. The comic (as American audiences might call it) was eventually adapted into a Netflix feature film that debuted on the platform in 2017.
Springville Council hears from ARC of St. Clair County about fundraising gala
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune SPRINGVILLE — The Springville City Council met Monday night, Oct. 3, for the first regular meeting of the month. Much of the agenda was discussed in the work session prior to the meeting. One item up for discussion involved merit pay increases for part-time employees of the city. The […]
Birmingham City Council approves ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries in the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham has become the latest city in Alabama to allow medical marijuana dispensaries to be open for business. However, it will be a while before any pop up in town. During its meeting Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved an ordinance that would allow medical marijuana dispensaries to operate in the […]
142 Merit System employees, 4 from Trussville, successfully complete certificate programs
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Training and Organizational Development Department of the Personnel Board of Jefferson County announced on Sept. 23, 2022, that 142 individual Merit System employees have successfully completed certificate programs. Among the certificate recipients are Chief Tim Shotts and Lt. Matthew Panepento of the Trussville Fire Department (TPD), and […]
Jeffco Commission Rejects Opening of Courthouse to Saturday Absentee Voting
An effort to open the Jefferson County Courthouse for Saturday absentee voting was squelched Tuesday during the commission committee meeting. Commissioner Sheila Tyson presented the resolution for consideration to be placed on the agenda of Thursday’s commission meeting. Commissioner Lashunda Scales moved the item and Tyson seconded it before it was defeated 3-2 on a rollcall vote.
Pell City expels student after school finds death list with classmate names
Pell City Schools has expelled a sixth grader at Williams Intermediate School after officials discovered a death list in the student’s notebook containing the names of five classmates. According to the Pell City Police Department, school officials made police aware of the discovery when it occurred last week. Local...
New Awakening Recovery Services hosts annual Beauty for Ashes Recovery
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — In partnership with UAB Arts in Medicine, New Awakening Recovery Services hosted its annual Beauty for Ashes Recovery Conference at the Trussville Civic Center. The goal of the conference, held in September for Recovery Month, was to recognize the successes of individuals in long-term recovery, empower & motivate […]
280living.com
Leadership Shelby County introduces class of 2023
The 32 participants in this year’s Leadership Shelby County class were introduced during an alumni breakfast event Aug. 23. Chad Scroggins, who serves on the board of directors, addressed the crowd and said these people are already leaders in their communities, and they will be connected with entities and groups that serve others in Shelby County.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to decide among 3 candidates to replace ousted judge who used Facebook aliases
The Jefferson County Judicial Commission has submitted to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey a list of three people as candidates to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the bench last year for ethics violations, including use of Facebook aliases. The judicial commission met Friday to consider a list of...
bcchspatriotpost.com
The student news site of Birmingham Community Charter High School
As many of us at Birmingham have noticed, there have been major changes on campus this school year. The brand-new Haynes drop-off system is one of the most noticeable. Birmingham administrators deemed...
outdooralabama.com
ADCNR Seeks Manager for Walker County Public Fishing Lake
The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is currently accepting applications for lake manager at the Walker County Public Fishing Lake near Jasper, Alabama. The lake manager position is contracted with the State of Alabama for a three-year term, which is...
wvtm13.com
Trussville parents demand change at meeting over death notebook
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Trussville parents are demanding changes from school leadership after recent revelations about a hitlist notebook at Hewitt Trussville High School. Check out what was said at an emotional School Board meeting Friday morning in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) will hold a special called meeting Friday, September 30, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. in the Board Room of the Central Office (476 Main Street). According to TCS BOE, the purpose of the meeting will be to renew and approve […]
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) will hold a Special Called Board Meeting Friday, September 30, at 8:00 a.m. in the Board Room of Central Office. The Executive Session listed on the agenda is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:05 a.m. and could last an estimated […]
