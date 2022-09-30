Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
‘Worst concert experience ever.’ Garth Brooks shows in Missouri labeled a ‘nightmare’
Garth Brooks’ sold-out shows near Branson, Missouri, provided unforgettable nights for thousands of fans — but many for all the wrong reasons. From traffic woes, parking issues, miles-long walks and troubles for those with disabilities, the three-night opening of the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena did not go as planned as it ushered in one of the most well-known musicians on the planet.
Tri-City Herald
Country music star Loretta Lynn, who started family, musical career in Whatcom, dies at 90
This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates. To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here. Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.
DJ Cassidy’s ‘Pass The Mic’ Assembles Hip-Hop Titans For Last Edition On BET
DJ Cassidy put the cherry on top of the celebratory evening with the BET Hip Hop Awards edition of his series, Pass The Mic. The virtual cypher brought out heavy hitters from the West Coast and the birthplace of Hip-Hop, New York City. For the 10th and last televised episode, each rapper performed portions of their classic records with ad-libs from the 41-year-old deejay himself. A few of the tracks were also heard during the Loud 30 Tribute performance during the award show. For the series’ grand finale of his 30-minute programming, Method Man kicked things off, rapping passionately to “Da...
Comments / 0