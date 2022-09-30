Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: New Orleans councilman angry about Parc Fontaine conditions
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former employee of the Parc Fontaine apartment complex in Algiers says she’s seen firsthand horrible living conditions for tenants. When expectant mom Fruge Robinson walks into her bathroom, she sees a gaping hole and dripping water. “You’re seeing a whole bunch of mold. It...
ems1.com
NOLA EMS providers take self-defense course as violence against health care pros intensifies
NEW ORLEANS — Even though he's physically imposing at 5'10" and 400 muscular pounds, Captain Stanley Woods says he's been punched, bitten, spit on and kicked during his 10 years as a paramedic. "Any patient can turn into an attacker," Woods said. Violence against front-line workers—both in the hospital...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Why doesn't LaToya Cantrell seek sister-city status with Port Au Prince?
Mayor LaToya Cantrell should treat herself and her entourage to a trip to Haiti to sign a “sister city” agreement with Port Au Prince, whose crime and murder rate are closer to New Orleans’ than crime and murder rates in glamorous resorts in Switzerland and the French Riviera.
WWL-TV
National Night Out Against Crime returns to Louisiana for the first time since pandemic
NEW ORLEANS — Various city and parish leaders are heading out into their communities tonight, aiming to work together with residents to reduce crime for the 38th Annual National Night Out Against Crime. Many events are set to take place across our area tonight. Over in St. Bernard Parish,...
NOLA.com
New Orleans police intimidated LaToya Cantrell foe in Jay Banks feud, monitor alleges
An official investigation has concluded that New Orleans police mishandled a complaint filed by Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, a critic of Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and inappropriately intimidated him in his dispute with one of the mayor's political allies. The Office of Independent Police Monitor upheld allegations that Batiste filed against...
WDSU
St. Charles Parish searching for boys accused of burglarizing concession stand
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for several kids in connection with a concession stand burglary in Destrehan, according to a news release issued by the sheriff. The sheriff's office said on Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., surveillance video caught several boys jumping...
‘This woman flew halfway around the world to give me her kidney.’ Loranger firefighter undergoes Ochsner’s first international kidney transplant
Loranger native Stephanie Morel has a new lease on life after she received a gift like no other from an unlikely hero thousands of miles away.
NOLA.com
Letters: Why can't LaToya Cantrell make ends meet on six-figure public salary?
It has now been determined that Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been utilizing, at no cost, an apartment at the historic Pontalba on Jackson Square. She apparently will contend that there's no law against it and that prior mayors have enjoyed this perk. Perhaps she should consider that in 1993, the...
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six Individuals
(Creative Commons/Null Value) The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced today the indictment of six individuals in connection with a drug trafficking organization operating in East Baton Rouge Parish. The indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury this week, charges the suspects with various drug trafficking and firearm offenses. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. stated "This investigation has resulted in a federal grand jury indictment that sends a clear message to those who would try to peddle drugs and firearms in our community: we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."
Washington Examiner
'Call a crackhead': Sen. John Kennedy has apt advice for police defunders
This ad from Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) speaks for itself. He's not in a close race or anything. But the former Democrat and state treasurer of Louisiana has a great point for those ideologically opposed to policing. Louisiana has long been Exhibit A when it comes to murder and violent...
Teen arrested after telling classmate he planned to 'blow the school up'
MANDEVILLE, La. — A Mandeville-area teenaged boy was arrested on a Menacing charge Monday morning after he admitted to telling a classmate he planned to "blow up" his school, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. This comes as deputies were already investigating the 14-year-old Monteleone Junior High...
NOLA.com
Two men carjack a motorist at Camp and Common early Sunday, police say
A 30-year-old motorist was carjacked at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday at Camp and Common streets when two men approach the side of his SUV, pointed a gun at him and demanded that he get out of his vehicle, according to New Orleans Police. The man complied, and the two assailants...
NOLA.com
Here's why we mark Night Out Against Crime in October, unlike most of the United States
In most of the United States, the National Night Out Against Crime is on the first Tuesday in August. But August daily temperatures in New Orleans average 84.7 degrees, so local police decided some years ago to move their events to a cooler time of year. This year, it's Oct....
NOLA.com
2 women robbed at gunpoint on Bourbon Street, New Orleans police say
Two women were robbed at gunpoint on Bourbon Street early Tuesday, New Orleans police said. The crime was reported to police just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Gov. Nicholls and Bourbon streets (map). A man with a gun grabbed a purse from a 23-year-old woman, police said, and...
WDSU
1 woman shot in Algiers on Monday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that injured one woman on Monday afternoon. According to police, a woman was shot at the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive around 1:22 p.m. The woman arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance. No other...
Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets
Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. The second installment will be published Wednesday. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help. Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent […] The post Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
1 Killed and 1 Seriously Injured In A Hit And Run Crash In Jefferson Parish (Jefferson Parish, LA)
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, a hit and run crash was reported in Jefferson Parish on Sunday night. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
bigeasymagazine.com
Independent Police Monitor Report Details Police Corruption in Batiste/Banks Confrontation
“Shaun Ferguson needs to be fired,” said community activist Belden Batiste after he read a newly released public report by the Office of Independent Police Monitor (OIPM) Stella Cziment which was highly critical of the NOPD’s actions during and after the heated exchange between former Councilmember Jay Banks and Batiste in February 2021. Cziment became involved in this case after Batiste, a Flag Boy with the Yellow Pocahontas tribe of Mardi Gras Indians, made a complaint of officer misconduct. Batiste is also chairing a petition drive to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish wants to reimagine how these 6 playgrounds are used. Residents aren't so sure.
In an effort to modernize its recreational offerings, Jefferson Parish is doing away with seasonal sports leagues at six of its community-based playgrounds, and “reimagining” the gyms and fields for other uses. The plan has drawn the ire of some residents, who say they were left in the...
Child wounded in Uptown shooting
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says child abuse detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine how the child was shot.
