ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Navy sailor acquitted on charges relating to fire on USS Bonhomme Richard

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AeHpy_0iH61TR400

A military judge found a Navy sailor accused of starting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard not guilty on Friday.

Ryan Sawyer Mays was 19 when he was charged with arson and the willful hazarding of a ship, though there was minimal physical evidence directly tying him to the fire.

NAVY INVESTIGATION FAULTS DOZENS IN FIRE THAT DESTROYED USS BONHOMME RICHARD: REPORT

“I am so grateful that this is finally over. It’s been a long two years,” Mays said, following Capt. Derek Butler’s verdict, according to USNI News . “I’ve been waiting a long time.”

The last couple of years “have been the hardest of my entire life as a young man. I’ve lost time with friends. I’ve lost friends,” he explained. “I’ve lost time with family, and my entire Navy career was ruined. I’m looking forward to starting over.”

The fire, which was started on July 12, 2020, burned for five days, reaching temperatures in excess of 1,400 degrees and spreading to 11 of the 14 decks. Sixty-three personnel, including 40 sailors and 23 civilians, were treated for minor injuries, including heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation related to the fire and the attempts to quell the flames.

“Seaman Recruit Mays was found not guilty on the charges of willful hazarding of a vessel and aggravated arson. The Navy is committed to upholding the principles of due process and a fair trial,” said Lt. Samuel Boyle, 3rd Fleet spokesman.

An investigation concluded that the sailors on board the ship were ill-prepared to put it out and salvage the amphibious assault ship. More than 20 senior officers were disciplined in the aftermath of the fire.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“The loss of this ship was completely preventable,” VCNO Adm. Bill Lescher said at the time. “And the Navy is executing a deliberative process that includes taking appropriate accountability actions with respect to personnel assigned to Bonhomme Richard and the shore commands designed to support the ship while moored at Naval Base San Diego.”

The Navy was forced to decommission the amphibious assault ship once officials assessed that it would cost $3 billion and take up to seven years to restore the 22-year-old ship.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Sailors#Usni News#3rd Fleet
WashingtonExaminer

New York Times reporter unveils Trump tape on Capitol riot

Former President Donald Trump claims he was "on the late side" of finding out about the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, as heard in a new tape released Monday. Trump told New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who interviewed him for a new book, that he was in meetings with "Mark Meadows and others" and that it was not until later in the day that he turned on a television and found out what was happening at the Capitol. Mark Meadows was his chief of staff.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WashingtonExaminer

Nine European leaders announce support for Ukraine’s bid to join NATO

The presidents of nine Eastern and Central European countries declared their support for a pathway to NATO membership for Ukraine just days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requested rapid acceptance into the alliance. The presidents of the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia all signed...
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
243K+
Followers
70K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy