Navy sailor acquitted on charges relating to fire on USS Bonhomme Richard

A military judge found a Navy sailor accused of starting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard not guilty on Friday.

Ryan Sawyer Mays was 19 when he was charged with arson and the willful hazarding of a ship, though there was minimal physical evidence directly tying him to the fire.

NAVY INVESTIGATION FAULTS DOZENS IN FIRE THAT DESTROYED USS BONHOMME RICHARD: REPORT

“I am so grateful that this is finally over. It’s been a long two years,” Mays said, following Capt. Derek Butler’s verdict, according to USNI News . “I’ve been waiting a long time.”

The last couple of years “have been the hardest of my entire life as a young man. I’ve lost time with friends. I’ve lost friends,” he explained. “I’ve lost time with family, and my entire Navy career was ruined. I’m looking forward to starting over.”

The fire, which was started on July 12, 2020, burned for five days, reaching temperatures in excess of 1,400 degrees and spreading to 11 of the 14 decks. Sixty-three personnel, including 40 sailors and 23 civilians, were treated for minor injuries, including heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation related to the fire and the attempts to quell the flames.

“Seaman Recruit Mays was found not guilty on the charges of willful hazarding of a vessel and aggravated arson. The Navy is committed to upholding the principles of due process and a fair trial,” said Lt. Samuel Boyle, 3rd Fleet spokesman.

An investigation concluded that the sailors on board the ship were ill-prepared to put it out and salvage the amphibious assault ship. More than 20 senior officers were disciplined in the aftermath of the fire.

“The loss of this ship was completely preventable,” VCNO Adm. Bill Lescher said at the time. “And the Navy is executing a deliberative process that includes taking appropriate accountability actions with respect to personnel assigned to Bonhomme Richard and the shore commands designed to support the ship while moored at Naval Base San Diego.”

The Navy was forced to decommission the amphibious assault ship once officials assessed that it would cost $3 billion and take up to seven years to restore the 22-year-old ship.