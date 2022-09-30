ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Events of the Week: ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ ‘A Friend of the Family’ and More

By Kirsten Chuba
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Hocus Pocus 2 , A Friend of the Family , Entergalactic and the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s Albie Awards.

Hocus Pocus 2 premiere

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy premiered their highly anticipated Disney+ sequel in New York on Tuesday, along with newcomers Sam Richardson, Whitney Peak and Belissa Escobedo.

Anne Fletcher, Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Adam Shankman, Lynn Harris and Sam Richardson
Whitney Peak and Belissa Escobedo
Bette Midler

Entergalactic premiere

On Wednesday, Netflix hosted a brunch and evening premiere for new series Entergalactic , the latter at the The Paris Theater in New York City. Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, Jessica Williams, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier and Teyana Taylor were in attendance along with executive producers Kenya Barris, Fletcher Moules, Maurice Williams, Ian Edelman, Karina Manashil and Dennis Cummings.

Jessica Williams, Scott Mescudi, Laura Harrier, Teyana Taylor, Ty Dolla $ign and Kenya Barris
Kenya Barris and Scott Mescudi

A Friend of the Family premiere

Also on Wednesday, Peacock hosted a world premiere event for its true crime limited drama series, A Friend of The Family , with showrunner, EP and writer Nick Antosca, producer Jan Broberg and castmembers Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks, Lio Tipton and Hendrix Yancey.

Colin Hanks, Hendrix Yancey, Lio Tipton, Anna Paquin and Jake Lacy
Nick Antosca and Jan Broberg

Bros Los Angeles premiere

Billy Eichner continued his film’s whirlwind press tour with a premiere in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Luke Macfarlane, Nicholas Stoller, Billy Eichner, Judd Apatow

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon premiere

Kate Hudson and director Ana Lily Amirpour attended a special screening in Los Angeles on Wednesday night for their film Mona Lisa and The Blood Moon .

Kate Hudson, Evan Whitten and Ana Lily Amirpour

New York City Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala

The New York City Ballet hosted its 10th annual Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday, which raised $3.4 million for the ballet and honored board vice chair Sarah Jessica Parker for her decade of leadership. The performance featured a score commissioned by Grammy Award-winning artist Solange Knowles, whose sister Beyoncé and mother Tina Knowles made a surprise appearance to take in the performance and support Solange in her ballet debut.

Attendees also included Georgina Bloomberg (gala co-chair), Gwendoline Christie, Andy Cohen (gala co-chair), Laverne Cox (gala co-chair), Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy (gala co-chairs), Kristin Davis, A$AP Ferg, Julia Fox, Queen Latifah, Nicole Ari Parker, Billy Porter, Zac Posen, Tyler the Creator, Deborah Roberts (gala co-chair), Amy Sedaris, Elaine Welteroth (gala co-chair) and Shaun White.

Lizzie Tisch, Jordan Roth, Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy, Laverne Cox, Deborah Roberts, Elaine Welteroth, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Andy Cohen, Jill Kargman and Georgina Bloomberg
Solange Knowles

Clooney Foundation For Justice Albie Awards

George and Amal Clooney and their Clooney Foundation chaired the inaugural Albie Awards in NYC on Thursday, honoring courageous defenders of justice who are at great risk for what they do. The star-studded guest list included Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Oscar Isaac, John Krasinski, Dua Lipa, Drew Barrymore, Ethan Hawke, Gemma Chan, Tracee Ellis Ross and Julianna Marguiles.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney
Meryl Streep, Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson
Jodie Turner-Smith, Charlotte Tilbury, Gemma Chan, Zoey Deutch, Phoebe Dynevor and Demetra Pinsent

My Best Friend’s Exorcism screening

Amazon Studios celebrated the Beyond Fest special screening of My Best Friend’s Exorcism on The Aero Theater — with an afterparty on the Santa Monica Pier — with stars Elsie Fisher, Amiah Miller, Cathy Ang, Rachel Ogechi Kanu, Christopher Lowell and Clayton Johnson.

Christopher Lowell, Cathy Ang, Amiah Miller, Elsie Fisher, Rachel Ogechi Kanu and Clayton Johanson

Endeavor’s Walk the Walk Day

On Thursday, more than 7,000 Endeavor employees around the world engaged in Walk the Walk, the global sport and entertainment company’s annual day of service. Employees from Endeavor companies including WME, UFC, IMG, Frieze and more volunteered 30,000 working hours to support 300 organizations across 100 cities worldwide. Events took place from China to Australia to the Middle East and the U.S., and included sorting food with local food banks, building homes and participating in educational programs at Endeavor’s partner schools.

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel at 24 th Street School in L.A.
Endeavor executive chairman Patrick Whitesell at Project Angel Food in L.A.

Justice for Women Gala

On Sept. 23, co-founder and president of Cinémoi USA Daphna Edwards Ziman officially launched Justice For Women — an effort created to eradicate emotional, economic and physical violence against women — and the Every Girl’s City initiative at a gala event during the UN General Assembly in New York City. The night included special performances by Chaka Khan and Doug E. Fresh.

Eugenia Kuzmina, Daphna Edwards Ziman and CJ Franco

Jane Goodall’s 2021 Templeton Prize Celebration

After a pandemic delay, Dr. Jane Goodall’s Templeton Prize was celebrated at Los Angeles’ Wilshire Ebell Theatre on Sunday, with virtual star supporters Jean Smart and Kate Mara.

Heather Templeton Dill, President of the John Templeton Foundation and Dr. Jane Goodall (via video)
President of the John Templeton Foundation Heather Templeton Dill, Nikki Reed, executive director at The Jane Goodall Institute Anna Rathmann and chief storytelling officer at National Geographic Society Kaitlin Yarnall

The Good House screening

Stars Sigourney Weaver, Morena Baccarin, Kathryn Erbe and Holly Chou, along with directors Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky and producers Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh, Aaron Ryder, Steve Samuels, Christos Konstantakopoulos and Robert Kessel attended a NYC screening of The Good House on Wednesday at Darling, the rooftop of The Park Lane.

Ann Leary, Howard Cohen, Maya Forbes, Wally Wolodarsky, Sigourney Weaver, Aaron Ryder, Berry Welsh and Jane Rosenthal

5th annual L’Attitude

Barack Obama, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wilmer Valderrama, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Luis Guzmán and Oscar De La Hoya are just a few of the names that made the trek to San Diego for the conference, which featured panel discussions, networking and a black-tie gala. Miranda was honored with a leadership award while Obama participated in a talk that focused on the power of Latinos.  Other panels featured the Father of the Bride cast and creative team, Valderrama on building his own enterprise, and Dwayne Johnson’s business partners Dany and Hiram Garcia.

Lin-Manuel Miranda joined Gloria and Emelio Estefan at the black-tie gala.
Wilmer Valderrama joined Sol Trujillo on stage.

Atrio Launch Event

Interior designer Jeremiah Brent celebrated the opening of Artio, his new brand and accompanying brick-and-mortar location in Los Angeles, on Thursday.

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent

