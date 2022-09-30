ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

viatravelers.com

35 Fun & Best Things to Do in St. Louis, Missouri

It’s a big city, that’s for sure! But is it worth a visit? Here is a list of the amazing things to do in St. Louis, Missouri, that will make it one of Missouri’s finest. If you’ve never been, I’m doubtful you’ve not heard the good things about it. And if you’ve not heard about it, you are sure to learn everything about it now.
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis openings and closings: September 2022

If this list is any indication for what’s to come in fall and winter, the future for new restaurants in St. Louis looks bright. The much-loved Baileys’ Chocolate Bar reopened in Lafayette Square on Sept. 3. If you find yourself in South City, both Sanguchitos by Brasas and Sugarwitch opened their doors near Carondelet.
FOX 2

North St. Louis Save A Lot burglarized two days in a row

ST. LOUIS – Thieves broke into a Save A Lot early Friday morning in north St. Louis. The break-in happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Union at Page. The same story was broken into on Thursday. It is unknown at this time what was taken from the store. FOX 2’s Nissan […]
FOX2Now

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in St. Louis

Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic....
laduenews.com

8 new hobbies to try in the St. Louis area

The kids are back in school, but that doesn’t mean learning is left to only the little ones. If you’re inspired to develop a new skill, discover a new craft or challenge yourself, consider this your metro area guide to learning a new hobby. Sit down at the...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best St. Louis-Style Pizza: Monte Bello Pizzeria

Monte Bello Pizzeria (3662 Weber Road, 314-638-8861) can’t claim definitively that it was the first-ever restaurant to offer St. Louis-style pizza, but it is certainly one of — if not the — city’s oldest spots for the cracker-crust delicacy. Founded in 1953 by the Petrillo family and run for decades by its second owners, the Morgans, the restaurant has come to define the genre for its loyal Lemay customers, as well as those who travel far and wide for a taste of St. Louis pizza history. Current owners Dennis and Tonya Buechel are fiercely protective of that legacy and have committed to keeping things going the way they always have. This means using the same recipe — one that (gasp!) doesn’t include Provel — the same deck ovens, the same vintage pizza pans and even the same ravioli prep board made for the restaurant back in the 1960s as a shop-class project by one of the restaurant’s regulars. When you taste a Monte Bello pizza, you’re tasting a good pie for sure, but what makes it really special is that you are tasting a bit of St. Louis history. —Cheryl Baehr.
KMOV

Teen dies after shooting Friday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old died after he was shot early Friday morning. St. Louis police tell News 4 that Corion Love, of St. Louis, arrived at a hospital around 2:40 a.m. Friday with a gunshot wound to his back. He died around 8:45 a.m. Officers do not know where the shooting occurred.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Sandwich: Pastrami at Nomad

Even as a young line cook coming up in some of the area’s top restaurants, Tommy Andrew wanted to open a sandwich spot — the sort of place that had that one special thing everyone knew about and came to eat. When he was offered the opportunity to open Nomad (1221 Tamm Avenue, 314-696-2360) in February of 2020, it was a no-brainer that pastrami would be that dish for Andrew. A self-described lover of the peppery cured meat, Andrew had been perfecting his recipe for years and had gotten it so locked down he felt confident he could build an entire restaurant around it.
