Roaming St. Louis: A playground for puppies (and people too) at Bar K
KMOX weekend radio host Scott Jagow is “Roaming St. Louis” every Sunday morning. Each week, he finds a new place in the city to visit and learn about. In the latest episode, he landed at Bar K, a complex that is part dog park and part bar/restaurant.
St. Louis opens hundreds of new mixed-income apartments
A project many years in the making is now a reality as the city of St. Louis opened up hundreds of new mixed-income apartments earlier this week.
viatravelers.com
35 Fun & Best Things to Do in St. Louis, Missouri
It’s a big city, that’s for sure! But is it worth a visit? Here is a list of the amazing things to do in St. Louis, Missouri, that will make it one of Missouri’s finest. If you’ve never been, I’m doubtful you’ve not heard the good things about it. And if you’ve not heard about it, you are sure to learn everything about it now.
KMOV
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
KSDK
1 dead, 2 injured in St. Louis shooting Saturday night
One man died after being shot in the face. Two other people were also shot, but are stable.
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
Take a minute to learn about the history of medicine and take a tour of the St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis openings and closings: September 2022
If this list is any indication for what’s to come in fall and winter, the future for new restaurants in St. Louis looks bright. The much-loved Baileys’ Chocolate Bar reopened in Lafayette Square on Sept. 3. If you find yourself in South City, both Sanguchitos by Brasas and Sugarwitch opened their doors near Carondelet.
St. Louis small business owner receives pandemic funds after months of waiting
A St. Louis small business owner finally got results after they had been waiting for months to receive pandemic funds.
Former St. Louis residents react to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
The cleanup efforts are happening along Florida's coastline as people assess the damage left behind.
Here's a list of all the Halloween events happening in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — October is here, which means Halloween is right around the corner!. Throughout the month of October, there are haunted houses, parades, Octoberfests and more happening around the St. Luis area for families and friends to enjoy. Here are all the spooky events happening in Illinois and...
North St. Louis Save A Lot burglarized two days in a row
ST. LOUIS – Thieves broke into a Save A Lot early Friday morning in north St. Louis. The break-in happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Union at Page. The same story was broken into on Thursday. It is unknown at this time what was taken from the store. FOX 2’s Nissan […]
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in St. Louis
Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic....
laduenews.com
8 new hobbies to try in the St. Louis area
The kids are back in school, but that doesn’t mean learning is left to only the little ones. If you’re inspired to develop a new skill, discover a new craft or challenge yourself, consider this your metro area guide to learning a new hobby. Sit down at the...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best St. Louis-Style Pizza: Monte Bello Pizzeria
Monte Bello Pizzeria (3662 Weber Road, 314-638-8861) can’t claim definitively that it was the first-ever restaurant to offer St. Louis-style pizza, but it is certainly one of — if not the — city’s oldest spots for the cracker-crust delicacy. Founded in 1953 by the Petrillo family and run for decades by its second owners, the Morgans, the restaurant has come to define the genre for its loyal Lemay customers, as well as those who travel far and wide for a taste of St. Louis pizza history. Current owners Dennis and Tonya Buechel are fiercely protective of that legacy and have committed to keeping things going the way they always have. This means using the same recipe — one that (gasp!) doesn’t include Provel — the same deck ovens, the same vintage pizza pans and even the same ravioli prep board made for the restaurant back in the 1960s as a shop-class project by one of the restaurant’s regulars. When you taste a Monte Bello pizza, you’re tasting a good pie for sure, but what makes it really special is that you are tasting a bit of St. Louis history. —Cheryl Baehr.
KSDK
Sista Strut walk returns to downtown St. Louis for 13th anniversary
The purpose of the walk and car parade is to raise awareness about issues of breast cancer in women of color. Every year the walk is held in several U.S. cities.
Officers investigating double shooting in St. Louis City
Police are investigating a double shooting that left one victim dead and another injured Saturday night.
The trick to find the best Chinese food in St. Louis
Three and a half stars is the sweet spot for authentic Chinese food.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
KMOV
Teen dies after shooting Friday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old died after he was shot early Friday morning. St. Louis police tell News 4 that Corion Love, of St. Louis, arrived at a hospital around 2:40 a.m. Friday with a gunshot wound to his back. He died around 8:45 a.m. Officers do not know where the shooting occurred.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Sandwich: Pastrami at Nomad
Even as a young line cook coming up in some of the area’s top restaurants, Tommy Andrew wanted to open a sandwich spot — the sort of place that had that one special thing everyone knew about and came to eat. When he was offered the opportunity to open Nomad (1221 Tamm Avenue, 314-696-2360) in February of 2020, it was a no-brainer that pastrami would be that dish for Andrew. A self-described lover of the peppery cured meat, Andrew had been perfecting his recipe for years and had gotten it so locked down he felt confident he could build an entire restaurant around it.
