The 2022 Fall Homecoming candidates at Hoisington High School are Ava Henry, Kortney Lang, Addy Mason, Addy Guthrie, Sydney Strong, Kanye Cross, Karter Wolf, Leyton Haxton, MJ Aylward and Chase Steinert. The crowing ceremony will take place Friday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the football field prior to the...

HOISINGTON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO