BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Ferndale man expressing a desire for police to kill him was taken into custody after a dangerous confrontation with Bellingham officers. Police Lt. Claudia Murphy says John C. Rupp called 911 at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday and said he was driving to a police station to attack officers in the hope that they would shoot him.

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO