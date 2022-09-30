The Bijou Star Files: Tristan Caused Khloe K Brain Trauma!?

Source: Canva / Canva

KHLOE KARDASHIAN TRISTAN’S CHEATING CAUSED ME BRAIN TRAUMA And I Have Medical Receipts

Khloe Kardashian was torn up over the latest Tristan Thompson cheating scandal … and now she has medical proof it messed with her brain.

COOLIO FEATURED ON ‘FUTURAMA’ NEXT SEASON …Recorded Lines & Raps Before Death

“Futurama” fans will still be able to hear Coolio featured on their favorite show — the late rapper recorded segments for the animated series before his death — giving show creatives a chance to give Coolio, and his character, a proper send-off.

COOLIO FRANTIC EFFORT TO REVIVE HIM FOR 45 MINUTES

EMT’s frantically tried to revive Coolio after his body was found in a downtown LA. home, but after 45 minutes of CPR he was pronounced dead.

PNB ROCK FATHER & SON DUO CHARGED WITH MURDER IN SHOOTING DEATH …Father Arrested In Vegas

Freddie Lee Trone has reportedly been arrested in Las Vegas and is awaiting extradition back to Los Angeles.

BOOSIE BADAZZ Black People Should Take A Stand …TO BAN NETFLIX’S ‘DAHMER’!!!

Retired FBI Agent Dan Craft is backing up former D.A. Michael McCaan’s statements —telling TMZ that Boosie Badazz‘s racial disparity regarding Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ series is off base.

JOEL EMBIID SWORN IN AS U.S. CITIZEN… I’m An American!!!

Joel Embiid is officially a U.S. citizen — the Sixers big man just revealed he was sworn in at a recent ceremony in Philadelphia!!

MACKENZIE SCOTT SETTLES MONEY ISSUES WITH ESTRANGED HUSBAND Before She Filed For Divorce

It looks like MacKenzie Scott has already settled up with her soon-to-be ex-husband … because they signed an agreement over who gets what.

MYLES GARRETT ADMITTED TO SPEEDING BEFORE ROLLOVER CRASH… Police Video Shows

New police video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows Myles Garrett admitted to an officer that he was going around 20 MPH over the speed limit before he crashed his Porsche on Monday.

REPORT: BRETT FAVRE’S CHARITYGIFTED DONATED $ MEANT FOR KIDS, CANCER PATIENTSTo Univ. Of Southern Miss

More troubling allegations surrounding Brett Favre … the NFL legend’s charity — whose mission is to help underserved and disabled children and breast cancer patients — reportedly gifted donated funds to his alma maters’ athletic department.

Hundreds Feared Dead As Hurricane Ian Wrecks Havoc In Florida With Death Toll Expected To Increase, Officials Say

Hundreds are already feared dead as historic Hurricane Ian continues to wreck havoc in Florida, and the death toll is expected to increase, a sheriff in the state’s hardest-hit region announced early Thursday.

Celebrities Speak Out Following The News Of Coolio’s Passing

On Wednesday, the Hip-Hop community lost another legend, and many celebrities have been speaking out following the shocking news.

People Discuss If Latto’s Response To Child Fashion Influencer Was Inappropriate In Resurfaced Interview

Another day another debate! Folks on Twitter are discussing if Latto was inappropriate with how she answered a question to nine-year-old fashion influencer Taylen Biggs. In a resurfaced clip from NYFW, Taylen, reporting on behalf of Harper’s Bazaar, asked the rapper how she describes her styles.

Republican States Sue Biden and Education Department Over Student Debt Relief Program

Several Republican states are taking legal action in response to the Biden administration’s recent announcement of a student loan debt relief plan.

DaBaby Claims He’s Been Blackballed After Low Sales of ‘Baby on Baby 2’

DaBaby’s recently released album Baby On Baby 2 garnered lower sales than his previous projects, and the Charlotte rapper thinks it’s because he’s being blackballed.

Kanye West on Why He Changed Instagram Profile Pic to Kris Jenner

The artist formerly known as Kanye West says “peace and respect” were behind his recent decision to change his Instagram profile picture to a photo of Kris Jenner.

LeBron James, Kevin Love And Draymond Green Buy Major League Pickleball Team

Several NBA players, including LeBron James, have begun investing in a Major League Pickleball team. Read More

Passengers On American Airlines Flight React After intercom Is Taken Over By Moaning And Groaning Sounds [Video]

American Airlines goes viral after passengers record strange groaning sounds coming from the plane’s announcement system. Read More

Cardi B Calls Out YSL For Racist Experience w/ New York Store Employee: Don’t Delete The Bullsh*T Off The Camera Neither

Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds Says ‘I Don’t Make Moves,’ Revealing He Only Dates Women Who Approach Him First Due To Fear Of Rejection

