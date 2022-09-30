Read full article on original website
Event encourages high school students to consider a career in skilled trades
GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. — An upcoming event is encouraging high school students to consider a career in a skilled trade. The St. Croix Valley Homebuilders Association is hosting "Build My Future Wisconsin" at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Oct. 5. More than 1,600 students are expected to attend from dozens of high schools in western Wisconsin and the Twin Cities.
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
KAAL-TV
(ABC 6 News) – Three Twin Cities metro residents are dead after an airplane crashed into a home late Saturday night in Hermantown, according to a city press release. Just before midnight on October 1, the Hermantown Police Department was notified by the control tower at Duluth International Airport, of a small airplane that had left radar and was believed to be crashed.
Minnesota Daily
Students report feeling unsafe after 3 September bathroom break-ins
SAFE-U alerts went out to University of Minnesota students on Sept. 9 and Sept. 15 reporting incidents involving indecent conduct in a bathroom in Middlebrook Hall, the residential hall on West Bank, and a bathroom in Smith Hall, an academic building on East Bank. On Sept. 23, another SAFE-U alert...
Plenty of inspiration at the Twin Cities Marathon
MINNEAPOLIS — The weather was beautiful for the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon on Sunday and the winners made the most of it. Yuya Yoshida was the male winner, with an unofficial time of 2:11:28. Jessica Watychowicz was the female winner, with an unofficial time of 2:33:09. Wyatt Willand was...
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Sentencing Tuesday for man who killed youth baseball coach Jay Boughton
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota man is about to learn his fate for murdering a father in a fit of road rage.Jay Boughton was killed in the summer of 2021. The youth baseball coach was driving on Highway 169 in Plymouth with his 16-year-old son.His son says Boughton honked and gestured at another driver, then bullets flew into their car, and they crashed.A few months ago, a jury decided Jamal Smith pulled the trigger.A judge will sentence him Tuesday morning, and WCCO will have a camera in the courtroom.
Twin Cities Oktoberfest returns to MN State Fairgrounds
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Break out the beer steins and lederhosen!. Twin Cities Oktoberfest is back for its 12th annual event on Friday, Oct. 7 (5 p.m. - 11 p.m.) and Saturday, Oct. 8 (12 p.m. - 10 p.m.) at the historic Progress Center Building on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
(UPDATE) The victims of the plane crash have been identified. 32-year-old Tyler Fretland of Burnsville was the pilot. His passengers were identified as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt of St. Paul and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt of Burnsville. They were brother and sister. Hermantown, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plane crash just outside...
Why Minnesotans should get the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster
MINNEAPOLIS — While the COVID-19 pandemic has receded into the background of some peoples' minds, the coronavirus continues to claim the lives of hundreds of Americans each day. With the latest COVID-19 vaccine booster, people can lower their chances of getting seriously ill from the coronavirus and their chances...
Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returns for another season at the Minnesota Zoo
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — It's become a spooky season staple for animal lovers around the metro, and the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is back at the Minnesota Zoo for another season. Thousands of carved pumpkins line the Zoo walkways, and they'll only be out for a little over a month. The...
Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
Dave Hutchinson has license suspended for 30 days by Minnesota POST board
Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson will have his police officer license suspended for 30 days beginning next month. The Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board made the decision in a meeting held on Sept. 22. His suspension will begin on Nov. 22, almost a year after he was arrested for drunkenly crashing his squad car on I-94 near Alexandria.
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Maple Grove firefighters were called out to Lynde's Greenhouse around 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a massive fire that damaged several buildings and greenhouses. On Monday afternoon, workers at Lynde’s posted on Facebook that they were looking for a few volunteers to help them save some...
Allina mental health workers return to the picket line for 3-day strike
MINNEAPOLIS — Mental health workers with Allina Health walked off the job Monday morning. The planned, three-day strike is an effort to gain higher wages, better benefits and more safety on the job. More than 130 mental health workers — who are members of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa...
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
MAPLE GROVE, Minn.-- A large fire broke out Sunday morning at a greenhouse in Maple Grove.Firefighters called in extra help from Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley to battle the blaze at Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery. It was reported around 3:30 a.m. by someone driving by the greenhouse.The three-alarm fire was eventually extinguished.It's not known yet what started the fire.No one was in the business at the time the fire was called in, and no firefighters were injured.
Minnesota Daily
From Sept. 9–23 there have been three separate incidents of indecent conduct in campus bathrooms. Given the frequency of these occurrences, is there more that should be done to protect students from such horrific invasions of privacy?. Flimsy, cheap partitions make up the stalls of most public bathrooms around...
2 Park Nicollet employees convicted of embezzling $500,000
Two employees of a Park Nicollet Health Services CPAP clinic have been convicted of embezzling more than $500,000 from their employer. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger announced Monday that Gregory Koch, 59, of Minneapolis, and Jerome Kangas, 58, of Blaine, were found last week of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
Missing Bloomington man with dementia home safe
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police say an elderly man with dementia reported as missing Monday is now home and safe. The department posted on Twitter that the 79-year-old named Charles returned to his residence Tuesday morning and is "doing fine." Charles' family became concerned after being unable to learn...
