San Antonio, TX

Gutierrez- Yantis united in marrige

Kristina Gutierrez and Clayton Yantis, both of Houston, were united in marriage at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022 at La Cantera Resort and Spa in San Antonio, Texas. The bride is the daughter of America Garza of Laredo, Texas. Gutierrez is the granddaughter of Maria Christner of Zapata, Texas.
List: 10 best public middle schools in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public middle schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
Texas actress Paulina Chávez finds her voice on the big and small screen

El Paso-born actress Paulina Chávez’s latest role may be one of her most enchanting yet. As the nature-bending fairy Flora in Netflix fantasy teen drama “Fate: The Winx Saga,” Chávez fleshes out a fan-favorite character that some felt was long overdue. The San Antonio-raised Chávez previously starred alongside Mario Lopez in Lifetime’s “Feliz NaviDAD” and as the star of “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.”
Raccoon causes power outage in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas — Everybody knows that raccoons can cause a lot of damage to your property, but one in Seguin caused the power to go out for a couple of hours. The Seguin Police Department said that the pesky critter made its way into a substation transformer resulting in the outage around midnight Saturday.
Texas Eats: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches

San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
Hispanic chamber to host Tamale festival

(Seguin) — It’s never too hot or out of season to enjoy some tamales. The Seguin-Guadalupe County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Inaugural Tamale Festival Friday night in the Su Casa Cafe parking lot. Chamber Director Gloria Sasser says the event is being held in...
Fall Festivals San Antonio 2022: Fall Activities, Festival Events and Things to Do Near You

During Fall, San Antonio seems to become even cozier. It’s hard to tell if it’s because of all the warm tacos available or all the fun from the Fall Festivals in San Antonio. Either way, the fun of Fall in San Antonio is something you don’t want to miss out on! Find the best Fall things to do in San Antonio or the Fall festivals in San Antonio near you.
Governor Abbott watch party, ‘four more years’

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS 4’s Derick Garcia was at Governor Greg Abbott’s watch party in McAllen Friday night where he got a feel for the energy of the crowd. A poll conducted this week showed Abbott would be projected to win the gubernatorial election if it were to have happened Friday. The crowd at […]
Oktoberfest opens in Fredericksburg, and pumpkin patches sprout in San Antonio

Many communities wait for the arrival of slightly cooler temperatures in the fall to host trademark events. This weekend includes Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg. Also, pumpkin patches are sprouting around San Antonio ahead of Halloween. Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg runs through Sunday. Highlights on Saturday include the Kraut Run and stein-hoisting contest,...
