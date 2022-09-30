If you travel I-84 regularly, get ready for lane closures and more that could affect your commute this week. According to the New York State Department of Transportation, commuters on I-84 should expect delays on the east and westbound sides starting Monday, October 3rd through Friday, October 7th. The delays will be the result of single-lane closures in Dutchess and Putnam counties and are planned from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO