Do you think Maren Morris could dunk against Shaquille O’Neal? Considering the two-foot height difference, probably not! Still, the country singer, 32, posted an amazing photo of herself alongside the NBA star, 50, on Instagram on Sunday, October 2. She didn’t even seem to reach up to his chest. Maren hilariously captioned the post “Tall guys,” referring to just how much Shaq towers over her.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 20 MINUTES AGO