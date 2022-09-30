ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

‘Pink Wave’ Poised to Upend Republican Midterm Prospects

In Georgia, 6 out of 10 requests for early ballots for the November midterms have come from women. In Michigan, women have out-registered men by more than 8 percentage points since the Supreme Court decision undoing guaranteed abortion rights – and a referendum to enshrine abortion rights in state law garnered nearly 800,000 signatures, a record for any kind of referendum in the state. In Wisconsin, 59% of mail ballot requests for the November elections have come from female voters – a notable hike from the 53% of mail ballots that were requested by Badger State women in 2020.
New poll paints bleak picture for Dems heading into midterm elections

WASHINGTON (TND) — A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll painted a bleak picture for Democrats heading into the 2022 midterm elections. According to the poll, among likely voters, Republicans hold a five-point lead over Democrats in generic congressional balloting. Furthermore, the polling indicated just 35% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning...
Midterm elections roundup: A tough Thursday for Barnes in Wisconsin

A new story in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel details a litany of controversial tweets from Democrat Mandela Barnes that touch on a whole variety of issues. As detailed by the Journal Sentinel, his tweets included him panning “progressives moving to the center” as people who are “compromising all integrity to appease the extreme.” In another that’s likely to find its way into an ad soon, he jokingly referred to New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as “my president.” He also asked if the 2016 election was “rigged.”
Democrats, Republicans Battle Over How to Win the Parent Vote

In the final push to Election Day, Democrats and Republicans are battling for the parent vote and the range of issues American parents face have left both sides thinking they hold the advantage. Republicans remain concentrated on parental rights in helping dictate school curriculums and policies, as it proved a...
Why do Democrats want to legalize pot?

When House Democrats unveiled their policy priorities a few weeks ago, one of their top items was to legalize marijuana for recreational use. On the trail, Deidre DeJear has called for the same, making her the first Democratic gubernatorial candidate to do so. It's a sudden shift in Iowa, where...
