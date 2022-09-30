Read full article on original website
Should you vote early in the 2022 midterm elections? 3 essential reads | Opinion
Howard Manly, The Conversation and Matt Williams, The Conversation. As political campaigning for the midterm elections is ramping up, millions of voters are considering how they should cast their ballots on Nov. 8, 2022. In addition to the traditional way of voting at their local precinct on Election Day, many have the option to vote earlier by mail.
College student leaves Democratic Party ahead of midterms, calling for dramatic change to two-party system
Holden Culotta left the Democratic Party, saying he’s never had faith in the two-party system. Now a member of the Forward Party, Culotta is calling for dramatic change to America's political system. Culotta is a 21-year-old college student from Connecticut. He said on "Fox & Friends" Monday that the...
Republicans more likely than Democrats to 'definitely' vote in November: Poll
Sixty-seven percent of Republicans said they will "definitely" be voting in the midterm elections on Nov. 8, compared to 62% of Democrats. The new Yahoo News-YouGov poll also revealed that 45% of registered voters said they would select Democrats for Congress in their district if the election were held today. Only 40% said they would vote for a Republican candidate.
Poll shows Nevada Republican candidates gaining support in midterm election
(The Center Square) – A new poll from Emerson College Polling, 8 News Now, and The Hill shows key Nevada midterm races have shifted in favor of Republicans since July. In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s support declined by 3 points while support for her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt rose by 1 point.
Washington Examiner
Latinos say Democrats care more about them and work harder to earn their vote: Poll
Latino adults in the United States overwhelmingly believe the Democratic Party cares more about them and works harder to earn their support in elections than the Republican Party, according to a poll released Thursday. The nonpartisan Pew Research Center in Washington found that 71% of Latinos polled in early August...
Dems lose ground to Republicans with Latino voters ahead of 2022 midterm elections
Democrats have lost significant ground to Republicans among Latino voters compared to previous election cycles, according to a new poll released less than six weeks before the midterm elections. A survey of 1,000 Latino registered voters, conducted by NBC News and Telemundo, found that the majority – 54% – prefer...
Could an October Surprise Change the Course of Midterms?
The term appears to have been coined in 1980 by a Ronald Reagan campaign manager, and originally related to U.S. hostages held in Iran.
With U.S. midterm elections approaching, Democrats score bipartisan win on public safety bills
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a series of bipartisan policing and public safety bills, as Democrats worked to burnish their crime-fighting credentials before the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Ahead of the midterm elections many Latinos don’t see a difference in what Democrats and Republicans stand for
CNN — While more Latinos say Democrats work hard to earn their votes than Republicans, about half of them don’t see a “great deal of difference” in what the two political parties stand for, a new poll shows. A Pew Research Center survey, published Thursday, analyzes...
US News and World Report
‘Pink Wave’ Poised to Upend Republican Midterm Prospects
In Georgia, 6 out of 10 requests for early ballots for the November midterms have come from women. In Michigan, women have out-registered men by more than 8 percentage points since the Supreme Court decision undoing guaranteed abortion rights – and a referendum to enshrine abortion rights in state law garnered nearly 800,000 signatures, a record for any kind of referendum in the state. In Wisconsin, 59% of mail ballot requests for the November elections have come from female voters – a notable hike from the 53% of mail ballots that were requested by Badger State women in 2020.
KCBY
New poll paints bleak picture for Dems heading into midterm elections
WASHINGTON (TND) — A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll painted a bleak picture for Democrats heading into the 2022 midterm elections. According to the poll, among likely voters, Republicans hold a five-point lead over Democrats in generic congressional balloting. Furthermore, the polling indicated just 35% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning...
Democrats are lagging among Black voters, and that could cost them in November
The 2022 midterm elections have already begun, with voters casting early ballots in some states. With Americans so closely divided -- see the tight Senate races and the tied generic congressional ballot -- even the slightest change in voter sentiment can make a big difference.
NBC News
Midterm elections roundup: A tough Thursday for Barnes in Wisconsin
A new story in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel details a litany of controversial tweets from Democrat Mandela Barnes that touch on a whole variety of issues. As detailed by the Journal Sentinel, his tweets included him panning “progressives moving to the center” as people who are “compromising all integrity to appease the extreme.” In another that’s likely to find its way into an ad soon, he jokingly referred to New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as “my president.” He also asked if the 2016 election was “rigged.”
Democrats, Republicans Battle Over How to Win the Parent Vote
In the final push to Election Day, Democrats and Republicans are battling for the parent vote and the range of issues American parents face have left both sides thinking they hold the advantage. Republicans remain concentrated on parental rights in helping dictate school curriculums and policies, as it proved a...
Working as a pollworker offers front-row seat on history - and how elections are kept secure
As a pollworker in several elections over the past six years, I urge others to take part in this crucial process. Whether the polling station is in a public building or house of worship, dusty room or bright space, pollworkers are part of a public event and history. You can see for yourself how the election system works.
Fox News
2022 Midterm Elections news and updates as Democrats, Republicans fight for control of Congress
Dem Rep said she could not attend House vote due to COVID-19, but was in France on planned vacation. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa., initially claimed COVID-19 was the reason she could not attend an emergency August House vote in person, but later admitted she was on a planned vacation in France.
Why do Democrats want to legalize pot?
When House Democrats unveiled their policy priorities a few weeks ago, one of their top items was to legalize marijuana for recreational use. On the trail, Deidre DeJear has called for the same, making her the first Democratic gubernatorial candidate to do so. It's a sudden shift in Iowa, where...
Midterm Memo: The debate over which party has the midterm upper hand
Somebody somewhere — a cable television news pundit, a talk radio host, your uncle — is going to have predicted all along exactly what is going to happen in the midterm elections by the time all votes are counted Nov. 8, or at some point thereafter.
