Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Charts suggest the market will bottom in the coming weeks followed by a ‘powerful' rally, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that stocks could bottom later this month and present investors with an opportunity to add to their portfolios. Cramer said that chart interpreter Larry Williams wouldn't be surprised if the current rally fizzles out, but he still believes there'll be a meaningful bottom near the end of October.
Hong Kong shares soar 5%, leading Asian market gains
TOKYO (AP) — Hong Kong’s share benchmark soared more than 5% on Wednesday as Asian shares tracked gains on Wall Street. New Zealand’s share benchmark rose 0.7% after its central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate to 3.5%, saying inflation remained too high and labor scarce. The half-point rate hike was the fifth in a row made by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand since February. Statistics New Zealand said inflation was running at 7.3% and unemployment at 3.3%. The rate hike came on the same day the government announced its finances were in better shape than forecast. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 5.3% to 17,988.86, catching up with gains elsewhere as markets reopened following a holiday Tuesday. Markets in mainland China remained closed for a holiday.
CNBC
With S&P 500 down 20% this year, retirement investors flee to safety and reconsider stock, bond strategy
Despite stock market gains in the last couple of days, some investors are clearly tired of seeing losses in their retirement accounts this year. New data from Alight Solutions shows last month the vast majority of daily trades in 401(k) plans went from equities to fixed income. "Almost every time...
CNBC
How to analyze an earnings report — Part 1: The income statement
One thing that separates fledgling investors from the pros is reading financial statements. For amateurs, comparing the so-called headline numbers — sales and earnings — to estimates is the full extent of research into a company, whereas in more experienced hands, they are just a starting point. If you want to become a better investor, make like a pro and digest the financials. It's the best way to truly understand a company's performance. In the lead up to the start of earnings season later this month, we've put together a five-part series to help Club members better understand all the tables and charts and how to analyze them. Here's Part 1: The income statement.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
TSMC shares jump 5% after Morgan Stanley says the chipmaker is a 'top pick'
Morgan Stanley described TSMC as "the enabler of future technology." "We anticipate a semiconductor cycle recovery in 2H23 and suggest bargain-hunting in quality stocks right now. TSMC is our top pick," the investment bank wrote in a note. The stock rose as much as 5% in Wednesday trade. Shares of...
CNBC
Tim Cook says there are 4 traits he looks for in Apple employees: ‘It’s been a very good formula for us’
Tim Cook doesn't spend his days reviewing resumes — but in his 11-year stint as Apple's CEO, he's determined what it takes to thrive at the company. At University of Naples Federico II's commencement ceremony this week, Cook told graduates from the Naples, Italy, university that he noticed Apple's success depends on its culture and who it hires. For instance, the company typically seeks out employees with four shared skills: the ability to collaborate, creativity, curiosity and expertise.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says the economy could be cooling enough for the Fed to dial back its inflation battle
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that recent economic data shows the Federal Reserve could start taking a softer approach to inflation. "This rampant inflation may not be as malignant as the hawks seem to believe, and that means the Fed might ratchet down the next" interest rate increase, he said.
CNBC
Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda talks about why he isn't all-in on EVs — and what made him do a 'happy dance'
LAS VEGAS — Toyota Motor CEO Akio Toyoda last week simply stated what he would like his legacy to be: "I love cars." Just how the 66-year-old racer, car enthusiast and company scion will be remembered regarding his approach to all-electric vehicles compared to gas-powered performance cars, like the Supra, or hybrids, like the once-groundbreaking Prius, will play out in the years to come.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Oil prices could soon return to $100 as OPEC+ considers ‘historic’ cut, analysts say
OPEC and non-OPEC producers, a group often referred to as OPEC+, will meet in Vienna, Austria on Wednesday to decide on the next phase of production policy. The oil cartel and its allies are considering an output cut of more than a million barrels per day, according to OPEC+ sources who spoke to Reuters.
CNBC
CNBC Announces the Fourth Annual CNBC Financial Advisor 100
List Recognizes Firms Providing Innovative Ways to Help Clients Navigate Their Financial Lives. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., October 4, 2022 – CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the fourth annual CNBC Financial Advisor 100, a ranked list that recognizes the top advisory firms that are helping clients navigate through their financial lives. The advisory firms on the 2022 CNBC FA 100 list average 30 years in business and have more than $300 billion in investor assets under management.
CNBC
When investing in a company, CNBC's No. 1 financial advisor agrees with Warren Buffett: 'He likes cash flow'
Woodley Farra, which has $1.4 billion in assets under management and 1,000 clients, came in at No. 1 on CNBC's ranking of the top 100 financial advisors in the U.S. for 2022. Here's what the co-founder, George Farra, has to say about the likelihood of a recession, the cryptocurrency space and more.
CNBC
BofA says Meta and Alphabet's cost-cutting measures will boost earnings. Here's why we agree
Meta Platforms (META) and Alphabet (GOOGL) should be able to protect their earnings better than peers in a potential recession, Bank of America analysts argued in a note to clients Tuesday. That's a view we share and one that contributes to our own buy ratings on both Club holdings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Options Action: What Twitter options are saying now
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on what Twitter options are saying right now. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
CNBC
European markets set to fall at the open, reversing positive trend
European stocks are heading for a lower open on Wednesday, bucking a positive trend seen in the previous session. The declines expected on Wednesday come after European markets rallied yesterday, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 closing 3% higher. Travel and leisure stocks jumped 6.1% to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.
CNBC
Op-ed: The fourth quarter begins, and here is what the 2022 bear market has taught us
Am I becoming rueful that 2022 will end soon, and we will embark on the unknowns of 2023? Are you joking? The market is more skittish than my dogs in a thunderstorm and less agreeable than my husband when I want to "take back" a word in Scrabble. Under no...
CNBC
Top Wall Street analysts name the best stocks to ride a market downcycle
With an ugly September in the rear-view mirror, it's tempting for investors to make impulsive decisions. The three major indexes ended the month with sizeable losses, rocked by spiking bond yields and a Federal Reserve that will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation. related investing news. As frightening...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says Apple is still the ‘greatest stock of all time’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that investors should ignore negative calls about Apple and hold onto their shares of the company. "The next time you hear this Apple mishegoss, you need to recognize that you're still getting one more buying opportunity in what I consider to be the greatest stock of all time," he said.
CNBC
Surprise! Musk is going to honor his original bid for Twitter
JMP's Andrew Boone on what to expect from Twitter under Elon Musk. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
CNBC
Streaming bundles are forming, but don't expect a cable TV-like package any time soon
There are several obstacles standing in the way of putting all the streaming services into a cable-TV-style bundle. While a mega bundle would likely limit the rate subscribers cancel, it would probably also cut down on the amount of revenue companies make per user. NBCUniversal executives have held talks about...
CNBC
Monday, Oct. 3, 2022: Cramer is selling some shares in this sector as relief rally forms
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what they are seeing in the market that is driving the major indexes higher after a disappointing week. They also share which sector they are looking to trim as related stocks in the portfolio surge.
Comments / 0