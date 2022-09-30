ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

The Associated Press

Hong Kong shares soar 5%, leading Asian market gains

TOKYO (AP) — Hong Kong’s share benchmark soared more than 5% on Wednesday as Asian shares tracked gains on Wall Street. New Zealand’s share benchmark rose 0.7% after its central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate to 3.5%, saying inflation remained too high and labor scarce. The half-point rate hike was the fifth in a row made by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand since February. Statistics New Zealand said inflation was running at 7.3% and unemployment at 3.3%. The rate hike came on the same day the government announced its finances were in better shape than forecast. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 5.3% to 17,988.86, catching up with gains elsewhere as markets reopened following a holiday Tuesday. Markets in mainland China remained closed for a holiday.
STOCKS
CNBC

How to analyze an earnings report — Part 1: The income statement

One thing that separates fledgling investors from the pros is reading financial statements. For amateurs, comparing the so-called headline numbers — sales and earnings — to estimates is the full extent of research into a company, whereas in more experienced hands, they are just a starting point. If you want to become a better investor, make like a pro and digest the financials. It's the best way to truly understand a company's performance. In the lead up to the start of earnings season later this month, we've put together a five-part series to help Club members better understand all the tables and charts and how to analyze them. Here's Part 1: The income statement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

TSMC shares jump 5% after Morgan Stanley says the chipmaker is a 'top pick'

Morgan Stanley described TSMC as "the enabler of future technology." "We anticipate a semiconductor cycle recovery in 2H23 and suggest bargain-hunting in quality stocks right now. TSMC is our top pick," the investment bank wrote in a note. The stock rose as much as 5% in Wednesday trade. Shares of...
STOCKS
CNBC

Tim Cook says there are 4 traits he looks for in Apple employees: ‘It’s been a very good formula for us’

Tim Cook doesn't spend his days reviewing resumes — but in his 11-year stint as Apple's CEO, he's determined what it takes to thrive at the company. At University of Naples Federico II's commencement ceremony this week, Cook told graduates from the Naples, Italy, university that he noticed Apple's success depends on its culture and who it hires. For instance, the company typically seeks out employees with four shared skills: the ability to collaborate, creativity, curiosity and expertise.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda talks about why he isn't all-in on EVs — and what made him do a 'happy dance'

LAS VEGAS — Toyota Motor CEO Akio Toyoda last week simply stated what he would like his legacy to be: "I love cars." Just how the 66-year-old racer, car enthusiast and company scion will be remembered regarding his approach to all-electric vehicles compared to gas-powered performance cars, like the Supra, or hybrids, like the once-groundbreaking Prius, will play out in the years to come.
THEATER & DANCE
CNBC

CNBC Announces the Fourth Annual CNBC Financial Advisor 100

List Recognizes Firms Providing Innovative Ways to Help Clients Navigate Their Financial Lives. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., October 4, 2022 – CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the fourth annual CNBC Financial Advisor 100, a ranked list that recognizes the top advisory firms that are helping clients navigate through their financial lives. The advisory firms on the 2022 CNBC FA 100 list average 30 years in business and have more than $300 billion in investor assets under management.
MARKETS
CNBC

European markets set to fall at the open, reversing positive trend

European stocks are heading for a lower open on Wednesday, bucking a positive trend seen in the previous session. The declines expected on Wednesday come after European markets rallied yesterday, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 closing 3% higher. Travel and leisure stocks jumped 6.1% to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.
STOCKS
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts name the best stocks to ride a market downcycle

With an ugly September in the rear-view mirror, it's tempting for investors to make impulsive decisions. The three major indexes ended the month with sizeable losses, rocked by spiking bond yields and a Federal Reserve that will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation. related investing news. As frightening...
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says Apple is still the ‘greatest stock of all time’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that investors should ignore negative calls about Apple and hold onto their shares of the company. "The next time you hear this Apple mishegoss, you need to recognize that you're still getting one more buying opportunity in what I consider to be the greatest stock of all time," he said.
STOCKS

