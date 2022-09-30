ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preble County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Eaton Register Herald

TCN FFA chapter attends FSR

LEWISBURG — On Sept. 21, Agricultural Educator & FFA Advisor Charity Cox and 37 members of the Tri-County North-MVCTC FFA Chapter attended the Farm Science Review at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio. This industry trip allowed agricultural education students the opportunity to observe, interact and experience...
LEWISBURG, OH
Eaton Register Herald

West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Ralf Mohr, Jody Guehring, Dresden Bassler, Reagan Beneke, Sharon Cooper Bailey, Dan Deeter Jr., Matt Studebaker, Jeff Johnson, Aubrey Byrd, Nick Guehring, Cora Kuykendoll, Maggie Hoover, Lois Welsh, Eric Mowell, Kevin Hager, Magen McCarty, Alicia Hake, Joni Bradley, Andrew McKinney, Karen Clinger, Tiffany Chorazewitz, Haleigh Wysong, Beth Ward, Lisa Ward.
WEST ALEXANDRIA, OH
Eaton Register Herald

PCHS hosts Fall Gathering

EATON — On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Preble County Historical Society hosted its annual Fall Gathering and Historical Days on the Farm. Hundreds of community members as well as people from neighboring counties visited throughout the day, according to PCHS Executive Director Lisa White. Highlights from the event included...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Student note

CANTON, NEW YORK — St. Lawrence University welcomed Kennedi R. Claxton of West Alexandria as a member of the Class of 2026. Thirty-eight percent of students ranked in the top 10 percent of their respective graduating high school classes, and 70 percent were in the top quarter.
WEST ALEXANDRIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Ross, OH
City
Oakwood, OH
City
Kettering, OH
City
Akron, OH
City
West Alexandria, OH
City
Rome, OH
County
Preble County, OH
Preble County, OH
Government
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy homecoming royalty crowned

TROY — Troy High School, along with three other Miami County high schools, crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during the past weekend. Troy’s royalty, crowned Friday, Sept. 30, had unique stories for both King Carter Evans and Queen Ally Wolfe. Wolfe comes from a family with...
TROY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

News briefs

The Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ Community Track & Treat is set for Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the ASK Playground, 1239 N. Maple St., in Eaton, from 4:30-7 p.m. Theme for this year’s public event is ’80s Night Block Party. Rain date is Thursday, Oct. 13.
EATON, OH
Eaton Register Herald

TCN recieves multiple resignations

LEWISBURG — On Monday, Sept. 19, the Tri-County North Local Schools Board of Education met to discuss various items. Superintendent Bill Derringer advised the board there had been several resignations. He reported Kim Barney, a bus driver; Kevin Love, a middle school science fair advisor; Brenda Kesler, a cook, and Dodi Finnigan, a middle school quiz team advisor, had all recently resigned.
LEWISBURG, OH
WDTN

Search underway for missing Beavercreek teen

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community to be on the lookout for a missing teen in the Beavercreek area. According to a release by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Danasia Johnson-Dennis ran away from her home in Beavercreek Township. Authorities believe that Danasia may be staying with […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Pchs#Preble Countians#Apollo 17
wnewsj.com

Wilmington News Journal

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
WILMINGTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Obituaries
News Break
Politics
WHIO Dayton

Crowds gather in Minster for the 48th annual Oktoberfest

MINSTER — A large amount of people traveled to Auglaize County this weekend for the 48th annual Oktoberfest in Minster. >>Centerville to host annual Fall Festival today, collect donations for hurricane victims. Among those in attendance and participated in this year’s Minster Oktoberfest Parade were Governor Mike DeWine and...
MINSTER, OH
dayton247now.com

Family-owned Dayton marketing firm relocating after 55 years

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton-area marketing and advertising firm is relocating after 55 years in the same building. It will now add to the vibrancy in the city core. Family-owned The Ohlmann Group will move to the 130 Building on Second Street. The move puts the company...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Fundraiser to assist Berning family

SIDNEY — The friends of Ben Berning are coming together for a fundraiser to help his family. Berning, 42, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, at the Ohio State University Medical Center, after a battle with lung cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer in early July. He leaves behind his wife, Rebecca, and four children, Caleb, Jacob, Margaret and Katherine.
SIDNEY, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Airport offering rides aboard historic plane

XENIA — Dayton might be the birthplace of aviation, but the skies over Xenia will be filled with a different piece of flying history. This weekend, vintage aircraft enthusiasts have the opportunity to book a 20-minute ride aboard a 1928 5-AT-B Ford Tri-Motor prop-driven airliner known as, “The Tin Goose.” Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 382 based at the Greene County Lewis A Jackson Regional Airport is hosting the event as a fundraiser for its scholarship program.
XENIA, OH
whbc.com

Ohio Woman Among Dead From Ian’s Florida Fury

DAYTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A trip to Florida, at the worst possible time. A Dayton woman is among the dead in the Sunshine State. 40-year-old Nishele Harris-Miles was killed in Fort Myers when the roof of the house she was in collapsed during Hurricane Ian and a nail pierced an artery.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy