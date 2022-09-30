Read full article on original website
TCN FFA chapter attends FSR
LEWISBURG — On Sept. 21, Agricultural Educator & FFA Advisor Charity Cox and 37 members of the Tri-County North-MVCTC FFA Chapter attended the Farm Science Review at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio. This industry trip allowed agricultural education students the opportunity to observe, interact and experience...
West Alexandria news
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Ralf Mohr, Jody Guehring, Dresden Bassler, Reagan Beneke, Sharon Cooper Bailey, Dan Deeter Jr., Matt Studebaker, Jeff Johnson, Aubrey Byrd, Nick Guehring, Cora Kuykendoll, Maggie Hoover, Lois Welsh, Eric Mowell, Kevin Hager, Magen McCarty, Alicia Hake, Joni Bradley, Andrew McKinney, Karen Clinger, Tiffany Chorazewitz, Haleigh Wysong, Beth Ward, Lisa Ward.
PCHS hosts Fall Gathering
EATON — On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Preble County Historical Society hosted its annual Fall Gathering and Historical Days on the Farm. Hundreds of community members as well as people from neighboring counties visited throughout the day, according to PCHS Executive Director Lisa White. Highlights from the event included...
Student note
CANTON, NEW YORK — St. Lawrence University welcomed Kennedi R. Claxton of West Alexandria as a member of the Class of 2026. Thirty-eight percent of students ranked in the top 10 percent of their respective graduating high school classes, and 70 percent were in the top quarter.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy homecoming royalty crowned
TROY — Troy High School, along with three other Miami County high schools, crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during the past weekend. Troy’s royalty, crowned Friday, Sept. 30, had unique stories for both King Carter Evans and Queen Ally Wolfe. Wolfe comes from a family with...
News briefs
The Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ Community Track & Treat is set for Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the ASK Playground, 1239 N. Maple St., in Eaton, from 4:30-7 p.m. Theme for this year’s public event is ’80s Night Block Party. Rain date is Thursday, Oct. 13.
TCN recieves multiple resignations
LEWISBURG — On Monday, Sept. 19, the Tri-County North Local Schools Board of Education met to discuss various items. Superintendent Bill Derringer advised the board there had been several resignations. He reported Kim Barney, a bus driver; Kevin Love, a middle school science fair advisor; Brenda Kesler, a cook, and Dodi Finnigan, a middle school quiz team advisor, had all recently resigned.
Search underway for missing Beavercreek teen
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community to be on the lookout for a missing teen in the Beavercreek area. According to a release by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Danasia Johnson-Dennis ran away from her home in Beavercreek Township. Authorities believe that Danasia may be staying with […]
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Tipp City chef shines in first Diced Dayton Chef’s Challenge
Katy Evans leads the kitchen at Coldwater Cafe. Katy Evans, executive chef at Coldwater Cafe in Tipp City, walked away with top honors from the first Diced in Dayton Chef’s Challenge. Evans was among 11 area chefs who joined forces a few weeks ago for the new event to...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Trotwood mayor, state representative working to crack down on ‘hooning’
TROTWOOD — There’s a new plan focused on stopping street racing and dangerous driving. People call it “hooning” and it’s described as reckless driving, including street racing and allowing passengers to ride partially or fully outside of the vehicle. The move to shut down “hooning”...
Dayton community remembering woman killed in Hurricane Ian
“The children will be mostly affected, they no longer have a mother,” said Family Friend Will Crusoe.
Crowds gather in Minster for the 48th annual Oktoberfest
MINSTER — A large amount of people traveled to Auglaize County this weekend for the 48th annual Oktoberfest in Minster. >>Centerville to host annual Fall Festival today, collect donations for hurricane victims. Among those in attendance and participated in this year’s Minster Oktoberfest Parade were Governor Mike DeWine and...
Hurricane Ian: People gather for balloon tribute for local woman killed in Florida
DAYTON — We have learned a woman from the Miami Valley is among the victims of Hurricane Ian. Nishelle Harris-Miles died when the hurricane made its way through Fort Myers last week, according to family. NewsCenter 7 talked with her in 2019 when her brother was killed in a...
dayton247now.com
Family-owned Dayton marketing firm relocating after 55 years
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton-area marketing and advertising firm is relocating after 55 years in the same building. It will now add to the vibrancy in the city core. Family-owned The Ohlmann Group will move to the 130 Building on Second Street. The move puts the company...
Sidney Daily News
Fundraiser to assist Berning family
SIDNEY — The friends of Ben Berning are coming together for a fundraiser to help his family. Berning, 42, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, at the Ohio State University Medical Center, after a battle with lung cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer in early July. He leaves behind his wife, Rebecca, and four children, Caleb, Jacob, Margaret and Katherine.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Airport offering rides aboard historic plane
XENIA — Dayton might be the birthplace of aviation, but the skies over Xenia will be filled with a different piece of flying history. This weekend, vintage aircraft enthusiasts have the opportunity to book a 20-minute ride aboard a 1928 5-AT-B Ford Tri-Motor prop-driven airliner known as, “The Tin Goose.” Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 382 based at the Greene County Lewis A Jackson Regional Airport is hosting the event as a fundraiser for its scholarship program.
whbc.com
Ohio Woman Among Dead From Ian’s Florida Fury
DAYTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A trip to Florida, at the worst possible time. A Dayton woman is among the dead in the Sunshine State. 40-year-old Nishele Harris-Miles was killed in Fort Myers when the roof of the house she was in collapsed during Hurricane Ian and a nail pierced an artery.
countynewsonline.org
First annual truck show at Fireside Resort in Darke County in the books…
We have quite a few car shows in Darke County and surrounding counties, but no truck show – and with trucks, we’re not talking about pick-up trucks. Tim and Vanessa Magoto, a young couple who are two of the owners of the Fireside Resort, changed that. The couple...
Dayton, Shelby County among Ohio law enforcement agencies getting grants to fight violent crime
COLUMBUS — The Dayton Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are among 10 Ohio law enforcement agencies to be awarded grants to help prevent and investigate violent crime. >> Inmate working litter crew on I-75 in Montgomery County is killed in chain-reaction crash. DPD will receive $4.58...
