Kitchen fire results in $30K damages to Rockford home

By John Clark
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire that started in the kitchen of a Rockford home caused an estimated $30,000 in damages and resulted in the occupants being forced to relocate temporarily.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters arrived at the scene, in the 2400 block of Sharon Avenue, at 10:33 a.m. Friday.

“Fire crews made an aggressive interior attack and kept the fire contained to the room of origin,” officials said.

The American Red Cross is helping to coordinate housing for the residents.

The cause of the fire was determined to have been accidental, fire officials said.

No one was injured.

Rockford residents left without a home after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people from Rockford are without a home after theirs went up in flames. The Rockford Fire Department was called to 804 Emerson Drive at 10:52 a.m. Sunday for reports of a house fire, according to the department. Units found heavy smoke and visible fire from the rear of the structure. […]
Mattress ablaze in Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Crews are investigating a house fire that ended with a mattress ablaze on Friday afternoon. The Rockford Fire Department encountered high heat on the second floor of a home at 1930 Oxford Street shortly after 3 p.m. No one was injured. Firefighters contained the flames to a mattress in a second-floor […]
97ZOK

These Bugs Want To Get In Illinois Homes Before It’s Too Cold

Okay, maybe the bugs aren't quite as large as the photo might suggest, but my "How To Add Hyperbolic Photos To Your Internet Posts" handbook said that these would work. I wish I had saved the video from the time my wife set up a video camera to record herself in a battle to the death with a centipede on our basement wall. I was out of town, and she wanted video proof to back up her claims of a legendary throw-down with the bloodthirsty creature. A woman with a skillet will have to suffice for illustration.
ILLINOIS STATE
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™:

We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
100fmrockford.com

Mission BBQ to open in Rockford next week

ROCKFORD — On a mission for Mission BBQ? The wait is almost over. The restaurant chain will host a grand opening one week from today. The event is slated for noon on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the eastern side of the building shared with Five Guys, 6820 E. State St.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford to spend $22M to improve city streets

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council gave an outlook Monday night on where the funds will come from for a major revitalization project in the city. The City will put a little more than $22 million towards the “Rockford Complete Streets Revitalization Project.” A RAISE Grant will pay for $16.38 million while the City […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

City Council strikes down proposal to turn Applebee’s into car wash in Rockford

ROCKFORD — City Council members this week struck down a proposal to turn the Applebee’s restaurant on East State Street into a new car wash. Developers had pitched a plan to demolish the chain restaurant and construct a new, automated Tommy’s Express car wash on the site at 6845 E. State St. But City Council members voted 14-0 to deny a special-use permit required for the car wash.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Cold Case: Lottie Flowers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Feb. 23, 2002, deputies with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home at 730 Newport Ave in response to a medical assist call.  There, they found 71-year-old Lottie Flowers in the living room, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police say Flowers was baking for an event at her […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford YMCA hosts donor breakfast

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local non-profit used breakfast to help bring in donors and share its mission with the community on Tuesday. YMCA of Rock River Valley held its event at The Radisson, 200 S. Bell School Rd. Current and future donors got the chance to learn more about the impact the Y’s programs […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Drive-thru lunch helps Belvidere veterans go to D.C.

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Tuesday lunch helped local veterans take a special trip to Washington D.C. Symphony Maple Crest was raising money for VetsRoll. The “All-American Hot Dog and Brat Drive-Thru Lunch” in Belvidere was free, but people were encouraged to give what they could. All of the money will go to VetsRoll to […]
BELVIDERE, IL
KWQC

Man hospitalized after rollover crash in Jo Daviess County

ELIZABETH, Ill. (KWQC) - A man had to be taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in rural Elizabeth, Illinois Friday night. The Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Office responded to Rt. 84 near Sawmill Rd just after 10 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle accident with injuries. They say 29-year-old Jared Vesely of Hanover lost control of his vehicle and went into the the ditch. The vehicle then struck an access road and crossed to the other side of the roadway where it overturned several times Vesely was ejected from the vehicle before it came to rest in the ditch on the opposite side.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Police: Beloit 4-year-old killed by car

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have provided an update on the tragic death of a 4-year-old who was hit by a car at a sports complex this weekend. On Saturday morning, the child, Jack Baumann, was hit by a car around 9:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue. The Beloit Police Department said […]
BELOIT, WI
KWQC

Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriffs Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Saturday on Moline Road in rural Sterling. Witnesses told investigators they saw a motorcycle drift off the road and into the ditch. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Hall of Sterling....
STERLING, IL
