Kitchen fire results in $30K damages to Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire that started in the kitchen of a Rockford home caused an estimated $30,000 in damages and resulted in the occupants being forced to relocate temporarily.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters arrived at the scene, in the 2400 block of Sharon Avenue, at 10:33 a.m. Friday.

“Fire crews made an aggressive interior attack and kept the fire contained to the room of origin,” officials said.

The American Red Cross is helping to coordinate housing for the residents.

The cause of the fire was determined to have been accidental, fire officials said.

No one was injured.

