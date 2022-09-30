ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on River Road in Sedamsville

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on River Road in Sedamsville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle striking a building on Westwood Avenue in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle striking a building on Westwood Avenue in South Fairmount. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash into a building on Gest Street in Queensgate

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash into a building on Gest Street in Queensgate. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police respond to a crash into a building in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — A car has crashed into the front of a popular Over-the-Rhine eatery. Photos from the scene show a black pickup truck crash into the front door of Alabama Fish Bar, located at 1601 Race Street, near the intersection of Liberty. Police have not said if anyone was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Hauck Road in Sharonville

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hauck Road in Sharonville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Crash is causing delays for morning commuters in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — A crash is causing long back ups on northbound I-71/75 in Covington, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported via a tip line near the Kyles Lane exit at 7:10 a.m. Stop and...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Downed powerlines reported on East Willow Avenue in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ohio — Downed powerlines reported on East Willow Avenue in Glendale. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
GLENDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Harrison. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of wires down on West McMicken Avenue in the West End

CINCINNATI — Reports of wires down on West McMicken Avenue in the West End. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a water main break in the roadway on Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy

CINCINNATI — Reports of a water main break in the roadway on Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Air Care Called to Early Morning Accident in Boone County

One person sustained life-threatening injuries. (Boone County, Ky.) – One person was seriously injured, and another sustained a minor injury in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Boone County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash with extrication on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 174.9 around 12:04 a.m....
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Police: Truck crashes into Alabama Fish Bar in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — A driver was taken into custody after a truck crashed into the front of a popular Over-the-Rhine eatery, according to Cincinnati police. It happened around 11:54 a.m. when a black pickup truck crashed into the storefront of Alabama Fish Bar, located at 1601 Main Street, near the intersection of Liberty.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville

CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Steiner Avenue in Sedamsville

CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Steiner Avenue in Sedamsville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Firefighters extinguish a structure fire in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a structure fire in College Hill, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Cincinnati Fire Department announced on Twitter that crews responded to a one-alarm structure fire on Aspen Way. Firefighters were able...
CINCINNATI, OH

