California Gov. Newsom signs bill calling for PG&E to expedite burial of electrical lines

The Duckhorn Portfolio reported on Wednesday net income of $5.4 million for the fourth quarter, which was a 27% decrease from the same time period in 2021. Duckhorn, the St. Helena-based company that owns Kosta Browne in Sebastopol and Goldeneye in Mendocino County, did report that its net sales were $78 million, which was an increase of $7.1 million and 10% more than the fourth quarter last year.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO