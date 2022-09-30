California Gov. Newsom signs bill calling for PG&E to expedite burial of electrical lines

Read full article on original website
northbaybusinessjournal.com
22 new California laws signed by Gov. Newsom
Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed bills into law that relate to crime, housing and reproductive health. Click through the gallery above to see what is changing.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Farmworkers, Napa-Sonoma trade groups react to new California unionization law
Advocates for farmworker rights in the North Coast are cheering a newly inked compromise in Sacramento that could make it easier for vineyard and other California agricultural workers to unionize. “This is really great news that farmworkers are finally getting recognized for all the incredible hard work that they do...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
How small businesses are coping with California’s expanded worker retirement savings requirement
Save. It’s a four-letter word, one which companies throughout California are legally required to encourage their employees to do in the name of retirement. Nearly all companies in California have incrementally been a part of their employees' retirement planning either by offering workers a retirement savings plan or by participating in the state-run CalSavers program.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Commission considers winery events ordinance
The Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Commission considered newly proposed county guidelines for winery events, expanding definitions and standards for the wine industry, especially for unincorporated areas of the county. The proposed new standards for the wine industry were crafted by the Sonoma County Planning Commission and would affect permitting for...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma Valley Hospital CEO works to make a difference in local health care
Though he’s held six positions at community hospitals in his career, one thing that is different for the 51-bed Sonoma Valley Hospital CEO John Hennelly this time around is he’s not actually employed by the hospital. Hennelly’s employer is the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF). The...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley’s Duckhorn wine group reports drop in Q4 net income
The Duckhorn Portfolio reported on Wednesday net income of $5.4 million for the fourth quarter, which was a 27% decrease from the same time period in 2021. Duckhorn, the St. Helena-based company that owns Kosta Browne in Sebastopol and Goldeneye in Mendocino County, did report that its net sales were $78 million, which was an increase of $7.1 million and 10% more than the fourth quarter last year.
