WATCH: Rams' Bobby Wagner Levels On-Field Protester During 'MNF' Game
Videos shared online show Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveling a protester who ran onto the field during his team's 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. The fan, wearing a device that let out a pink smoke, ran across the field just before halftime...
Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Reveals How He'd Handle QB Situation
Hall of Fame former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher believes the team should "stick with" rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett moving forward. Cowher told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac that he believes his coaching successor, Mike Tomlin, should commit to the former University of Pittsburgh standout after Pickett took over for veteran Mitchell Trubisky during the third quarter of Sunday's (October 2) 24-20 loss to the New York Jets.
Nick Saban Reveals Bryce Young's Injury Status
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is "day-to-day" with a sprained throwing shoulder, head coach Nick Saban revealed while addressing reporters on Monday (October 3) via the Associated Press. Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, was injured during the second quarter of Saturday's (October 1) 49-26 win against then-No. 20...
MITCH SCREWED MITCH
Mitch Trubisky got pulled at halftime Sunday. It appears Kenny Pickett is the Steelers’ starting quarterback. Trubisky’s tenure as the starter lasted only 3½ games. Kind of. That’s an awfully quick hook. But Trubisky didn’t play as well as he needed to. He was conservative to...
Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 4
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after a Week 4 in which we saw Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs overpower Tom Brady and the Bucs, the Eagles instill their will over a feisty Jaguars team, the Packers avoid overtime embarrassment to Bailey Zappe and the Patriots, the Bills shock the Ravens with a second half blitzkrieg, Cooper Rush continue his assault for Dak Prescott's job in a win over Washington, the 49ers bully Matthew Stafford and the Rams, and Raiders win their first game of the season vs. the freefalling Broncos.
