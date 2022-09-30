Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after a Week 4 in which we saw Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs overpower Tom Brady and the Bucs, the Eagles instill their will over a feisty Jaguars team, the Packers avoid overtime embarrassment to Bailey Zappe and the Patriots, the Bills shock the Ravens with a second half blitzkrieg, Cooper Rush continue his assault for Dak Prescott's job in a win over Washington, the 49ers bully Matthew Stafford and the Rams, and Raiders win their first game of the season vs. the freefalling Broncos.

