Eaton Register Herald
TCN recieves multiple resignations
LEWISBURG — On Monday, Sept. 19, the Tri-County North Local Schools Board of Education met to discuss various items. Superintendent Bill Derringer advised the board there had been several resignations. He reported Kim Barney, a bus driver; Kevin Love, a middle school science fair advisor; Brenda Kesler, a cook, and Dodi Finnigan, a middle school quiz team advisor, had all recently resigned.
Trotwood mayor, state representative working to crack down on ‘hooning’
TROTWOOD — There’s a new plan focused on stopping street racing and dangerous driving. People call it “hooning” and it’s described as reckless driving, including street racing and allowing passengers to ride partially or fully outside of the vehicle. The move to shut down “hooning”...
WLWT 5
Officials announce a closure in Franklin for asphalt repair work
FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the closure of a bridge in Franklin for asphalt paving this week. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to officials, the 4th Street bridge over Interstate 75 will be closed from...
Eaton Register Herald
News briefs
The Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ Community Track & Treat is set for Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the ASK Playground, 1239 N. Maple St., in Eaton, from 4:30-7 p.m. Theme for this year’s public event is ’80s Night Block Party. Rain date is Thursday, Oct. 13.
Eaton Register Herald
TCN FFA chapter attends FSR
LEWISBURG — On Sept. 21, Agricultural Educator & FFA Advisor Charity Cox and 37 members of the Tri-County North-MVCTC FFA Chapter attended the Farm Science Review at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio. This industry trip allowed agricultural education students the opportunity to observe, interact and experience...
Eaton Register Herald
Veterans news
Monthly meetings are held as follows: Legion members — second Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m.; Sons members — second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.; Auxiliary members — first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Euchre is played every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entry fee, 50/50 raffle. Sr. Fun Bunch meets Thursdays from 1-4 p.m. For hall rentals call 937-839-4015. With any other Legion questions, contact Steve Ward, Commander, at [email protected]
UPDATE Power restored to most customers in Springboro
SPRINGBORO — UPDATE @ 10:30 a.m.:. Power has been restored to over 7,000 Duke Energy customers after an outage Monday morning. The outage was first reported at 8:45 a.m. and was caused by a lockout on the transmission side of their grid due to wildlife, according to a Duke Energy spokesperson.
Eaton Register Herald
West Alexandria news
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Ralf Mohr, Jody Guehring, Dresden Bassler, Reagan Beneke, Sharon Cooper Bailey, Dan Deeter Jr., Matt Studebaker, Jeff Johnson, Aubrey Byrd, Nick Guehring, Cora Kuykendoll, Maggie Hoover, Lois Welsh, Eric Mowell, Kevin Hager, Magen McCarty, Alicia Hake, Joni Bradley, Andrew McKinney, Karen Clinger, Tiffany Chorazewitz, Haleigh Wysong, Beth Ward, Lisa Ward.
Search underway for missing Beavercreek teen
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community to be on the lookout for a missing teen in the Beavercreek area. According to a release by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Danasia Johnson-Dennis ran away from her home in Beavercreek Township. Authorities believe that Danasia may be staying with […]
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
peakofohio.com
Boil advisory in effect for parts of Bellefontaine
Due to a water line repair, a boil advisory has been issued until further notice. You are asked to boil any water for consumption purposes for approximately five minutes. The Bellefontaine Water Department will notify you when test results return and the boil order will be lifted. If you have...
Fox 19
Skylar Richardson criminal case no longer on court website after she requests to seal it
LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Warren County judge has apparently granted Skylar Richardson’s request to seal all records related to her criminal case, including her 2017 aggravated murder indictment accusing her of killing her baby and 2019 conviction for abusing it. Her case is no longer found on the...
dayton247now.com
Family-owned Dayton marketing firm relocating after 55 years
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton-area marketing and advertising firm is relocating after 55 years in the same building. It will now add to the vibrancy in the city core. Family-owned The Ohlmann Group will move to the 130 Building on Second Street. The move puts the company...
Inmate litter crew worker killed in crash on I-75 in Montgomery County is ID’d
MORAINE — A Montgomery County Jail inmate working a litter clean-up project is dead after being involved in a chain-reaction crash on southbound I-75 in Montgomery County Monday morning, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. The inmate was identified Monday night at 52-year-old Tim Tufano, his son Andrew told...
Daily Advocate
Bradford man placed on alcohol monitor
GREENVILLE — Bradford man is placed on an alcohol monitor. Douglas Allan Stone Miller, 36, of Bradford, appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court on an operating a motor vehicle under the influence charge, a felony of the fourth degree. If found guilty, he faces a minimum mandatory 60 days in jail and a maximum of up to 30 months in prison. He also faces a minimum mandatory fine of $1,350 and a maximum of up to $10,500.
Dayton-based payday lender continues to bury customers in debt
Dozens of consumer complaints and a recent court ruling show how a Dayton-based payday lender continues to bury low-income customers in debt through predatory loans. The complaints detail customers who borrowed a few hundred dollars for short periods from NCP Finance, only to wind up owing thousands to pay them off. They range in time […] The post Dayton-based payday lender continues to bury customers in debt appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on North Pioneer Boulevard in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on North Pioneer Boulevard in Springboro. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
countynewsonline.org
First annual truck show at Fireside Resort in Darke County in the books…
We have quite a few car shows in Darke County and surrounding counties, but no truck show – and with trucks, we’re not talking about pick-up trucks. Tim and Vanessa Magoto, a young couple who are two of the owners of the Fireside Resort, changed that. The couple...
Crews tackle fire in Dayton home
According to Dayton Police and Fire, crews are currently fighting a fire on Springfield Street near the intersection with East Third Street. Crews on the scene reported that flames are showing from the second floor of a two-story home.
Eaton Register Herald
PCHS hosts Fall Gathering
EATON — On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Preble County Historical Society hosted its annual Fall Gathering and Historical Days on the Farm. Hundreds of community members as well as people from neighboring counties visited throughout the day, according to PCHS Executive Director Lisa White. Highlights from the event included...
