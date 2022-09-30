ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

APD: 93 arrested during warrant roundup operation

By Isaac Cruz
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Between September 26 – 28, the Albuquerque Police Department, along with New Mexico State Police and the Department of Probation and Parole, arrested 93 people on outstanding warrants. The warrant roundup focused on offenders wanted for violent and property crimes.

Second Chaves County Detention Center officer arrested for drug trafficking

APD says the people arrested primarily had multiple felony warrants for burglary, auto theft and robbery. According to a release from APD, 111 felony warrants and 27 misdemeanor warrants were cleared. APD also said 36 new felony charges were filed. Police say they recovered five stolen vehicles and one firearm during the roundup.

Comments / 9

Digital Smoke
4d ago

It's election season people, plain and simple. Trying to show the public why they should get your vote. But you can bet your bottom dollar once elections are over and we've elected either the same or a new individual to fulfill that position, it will be back to the status quo of doing the absolute bare minimum as our city/state falls right back into its old ways.

Reply
5
NNcy Ellington
4d ago

Law enforcement risking their lives so the DAs & Judges can toss these offenders right back out on the street. Pathetic catch & release state....

Reply
4
Crystal's Momma
4d ago

#abqtrue. bet they're out in no time. also bet there's at least 6 murders during balloon fiesta.

Reply(1)
8
 

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

