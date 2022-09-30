APD: 93 arrested during warrant roundup operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Between September 26 – 28, the Albuquerque Police Department, along with New Mexico State Police and the Department of Probation and Parole, arrested 93 people on outstanding warrants. The warrant roundup focused on offenders wanted for violent and property crimes.

APD says the people arrested primarily had multiple felony warrants for burglary, auto theft and robbery. According to a release from APD, 111 felony warrants and 27 misdemeanor warrants were cleared. APD also said 36 new felony charges were filed. Police say they recovered five stolen vehicles and one firearm during the roundup.

