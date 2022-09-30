Read full article on original website
Animals we’ve lost: the vivid ‘waving’ frog that vanished suddenly
Chiriquí harlequin frogs went extinct in 1996 due to a fungal disease that has driven the decline of 501 amphibian species
Neglected oil painting identified as work of Richmond Barthé
A neglected oil painting that was thought for decades to be by an unknown artist has been identified as the work of the celebrated African American sculptor Richmond Barthé. The subject of Seated Man in a Landscape has also been named as Lucian Levers, who was employed as Barthé’s domestic helper at the artist’s studio and home in Jamaica. It is unusual for black sitters in historic portraits to be identified, chiefly because of a lack of documentation.
Seoul’s reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
