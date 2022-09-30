Read full article on original website
Houston forecast: Warmer temps Wednesday
Wednesday will start off delightfully cool with temps in the low 60s before warming up to temps scratching the 90s. A refreshing shot of dry air is on the way.
Why does it smell like smoke in Houston?
HOUSTON — A lot of people across Houston are smelling smoke this morning. There's also a smoky haze across parts of the city. It's coming from a big hardware store fire in north Houston but the smoke spread all the way to the Katy area on the west side.
KHOU 11 Morning News
Houston’s leading morning talk show, hosted by Deborah Duncan. Features celebrity interviews, lifestyle content, and all things Houston.
Zerorez of Houston's 3-step process to get carpet stains out for good
HOUSTON — Zerorez Of Houston has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. The next 50 callers will receive three areas of carpet cleaned for $119, and 100 square feet tile for free. Plus, a $50 Gift Certificate to Casa Do Brasil, a fine dining Steak house. But...
'This was the heart of it all' | Fire destroys popular neighborhood supply shop in north Houston
HOUSTON — Nearly 100 firefighters were needed to put out a large warehouse fire in north Houston early Tuesday. The Houston Fire Department responded to the fire at Martin's Lumber & Roofing Supply on Jensen Drive just north of 610 near the Eastex Freeway around 5:30 a.m. as black smoke began billowing from every window in the business.
I-69 Eastex Freeway reopens near North Loop after crash
HOUSTON — The I-69 Eastex Freeway near Kelley reopened Tuesday after a 2-vehicle crash. The crash caused traffic to push to the shoulders of the freeway, causing backup for miles. Houston police said no one was injured. interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the...
Ian is gone. So, what's next in the tropical forecast?
HOUSTON — With Hurricane Ian in the rear-view mirror, it's important to remember that hurricane season doesn't end for another two months. So, with that in mind, what are we watching in the tropics?. As of Monday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was tracking two waves for potential development...
Freak accident at California rodeo leads to life-saving journey in Houston
HOUSTON — A woman credits a bull for saving her life after a freak accident at a California rodeo ended with a life-saving journey in Houston. Paige King, 25, was sitting in the stands after a bull got loose in an arena, jumped into the stands, and rammed into her.
Some Houston high-rise residents return to homes nearly 2 months after water main break
HOUSTON — Some residents of a Houston high-rise condominium were finally able to return to their homes Tuesday after being forced to evacuate nearly two months ago. A water main break on Aug. 11 forced a long-term evacuation for residents at The Royalton at River Oaks. The city pulled the building's occupancy permit over structural safety concerns.
'We may need that helping hand at another time' | Trae Tha Truth rescues hundreds in Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA, USA — Rapper Trae Tha Truth, also known for his relief work after major disasters, is at it again — this time in Florida. The Houston native spent several days and nights helping to rescue people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. “I think combined, they said...
Houston, get ready for the excitement that is the Savannah Bananas
SUGAR LAND, Texas — With the second pick in the second round of the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour Draft, the Savannah Bananas selected to play at Constellation Field in Sugar Land!. Get ready, because, on March 17, the excitement that is the Bananas is coming to the Houston...
Vandal uses hammer to shatter 22 windows at Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man vandalized a Spring Branch restaurant, destroying its entire storefront. This happened Sunday at Fratelli’s restaurant, which is located on the corner of a shopping center on Wirt Road and Westview Drive. Surveillance video captured the suspect using a hammer...
Here are the Houston-area communities celebrating National Night Out this year
HOUSTON — Tuesday is National Night Out for the state of Texas. Several Houston-area neighborhoods will be participating in the annual event that allows neighbors to interact with each other for what could be the first time, and lets residents get to know the police in their community. What...
houstononthecheap.com
Strawberry picking near Houston – 15 farms to pick your own fruits & vegetables
Do you find yourself googling “strawberry picking near me”? Don’t worry we have you covered with this guide that includes strawberry, blueberry and other fruit picking places in and around Houston. When can you pick strawberries in Texas? Strawberry (and other berry) picking in Houston typically starts...
What if Hurricane Ian hit Houston? Damage from storms surge would be seen miles inland
See what ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman says would happen if the hypothetical hurricane were to hit our area.
Man’s decomposing body found in closet of southeast Houston apartment
HOUSTON — The search is on for the person who killed a man and hid his body in a closet at a southeast Houston apartment complex. Houston police said employees at the complex on Redford Street near Gulf Freeway called them after they noticed a foul odor and flies near the door of an apartment. Officers went into the home and while searching found a man’s decomposed body wrapped in blankets in a closet.
cw39.com
The best Mexican restaurant in Texas is in Houston: Serving up flavors of Oaxaca to its diners
DALLAS (KDAF) — Mexican food is one of the most sought-after foods in the country, let alone Texas, and finding the best spots to dine on this exquisite cuisine is always top of mind. Thankfully, Love Food put together a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state...
610 West Loop reopens in both directions at Beechnut after deadly crash
HOUSTON — The 610 West Loop has reopened in both directions at Beechnut after a deadly crash shut down the freeway for more than two hours. Houston police said a driver hit the barrier on the freeway and was pronounced dead on the scene. This was the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to police.
TxDOT looks to cut down number of pedestrians killed in traffic crashes with new campaign
HOUSTON — There have been 122 pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in Harris County so far this year. That's the highest number for January through September in the past 5 years, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It's a major reason why TxDOT is launching a new safety...
Texans love trucks but how about the electric kind?
HOUSTON — By now, you might have seen one on the road: The Rivian R1T is a futuristic-looking electric truck that is starting to pop up around Houston. “You get a lot of looks. That’s obviously part of it,” Ward said. “But the actual driving experience itself is fantastic. It doesn’t drive like a truck. It drives like a really nice sedan.”
