Casper, WY

K2 Radio

ATTENTION: Missing Juvenile Last Seen in Casper on October 1st

The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate juvenile runaway Katherine Wagle. She is 15 years old, white female, 5'05", 105 lbs. Wagler was last seen in Casper, Wyoming on October 1st, 2022. She is believed to be headed towards Alaska. Wagler has changed her appearance to include...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper College Choirs to Join Wyoming Symphony

Casper College Choirs have been invited to perform Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony with the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra at the John F. Welsh Auditorium in Casper on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. A portion of the Casper Civic Chorale will also be included. This ticketed event will be available via...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Coroner Investigates Death of Casper Man

The Natrona County Coroner, along with the Casper Police Department and the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation, is investigating the death of Calvin Aubin, 33, of Casper, according to a news release from Coroner James Whipps on Tuesday. Next of kin have been notified and an autopsy has been conducted.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

EXPLAINER: The Lodging Tax in Natrona County

Voters in Natrona County can expect to be asked to consider renewing the local loodging tax this November. Wyoming’s statewide lodging tax structure took effect in July last year after Governor Mark Gordon signed the lodging tax legislation into law in March 2020. What is it?. The 2% Natrona...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Council Approves MOU for Story Walk Along Platte River

On Tuesday, the Casper city council approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Natrona County Public library to set up a story walk along the Platte River Trail. The walk, which according to the MOU will be completed by Nov. 15, would include 24 panels spaced 20 feet apart along the trail, each with a page from a book, which can be rotated out as the library sees fit.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Pet Dies in Accidental Casper Structure Fire, Owner Displaced

According to a news release by Casper Fire-EMS, there was a structure fire at the 500 block on East 15th Street around 6 p.m. on Sept. 30. The fire was at a single-family residence, and when units arrived they found heavy smoke with fire coming from a rear bedroom, and then the units there extinguished the fire.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

LOOK: Goodbye Green Leaves, Casper is Changing Colors

It's a favorite season for many. Football, hunting, and the leaves changing color. As the weather gets colder it poses a risk to the leaves of broadleaf trees and other perennials, so they are forced to drop their leaves and conserve energy. The technical term for this is "leaf abscission" according to experts.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Two Sentenced For Federal Property Destruction near Thermopolis

Two men were recently sentenced in U.S. District Court for felony destruction of federal property about a dozen miles north of Thermopolis, according to court records. Steven J. Bledsoe and Mathew L. Hurley each will serve three years supervised probation, pay a $100 special assessment and pay $41,140.21 in restitution, according to the sentence handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal.
THERMOPOLIS, WY
K2 Radio

Visit Casper Announces New CEO

The Natrona County Travel and Tourism Board announced in a press release on Friday that Tyler Daugherty is Visit Casper's new President and CEO. Daughtery is replacing Brook Kaufman, who had served as CEO since 2016 and announced earlier this year that she is leaving Casper to be the CEO of Visit Rapid City in Rapid City, South Dakota.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

A Ghostly Fog Blankets Part of Casper

Around 8:00 AM this morning it looked as if smoke were coming from somewhere, but upon closer inspection it appears to have been water vapor from the bentonite plant. At this time there was no fire according to the Casper-Fire EMS Public Information Officer. Creepy Fog Looms Over Casper. Casper...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

13th Annual Ta Ta Trot in Casper, PHOTOS

Despite the odds, it was the perfect weather for a 5K. There was a legion of pink walking and running around Casper this morning for the 13th Annual Ta Ta Trot, a fun run for breast cancer awareness. Humans and their four legged friends showed up at 8:00 AM to...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash

A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
LANDER, WY
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Cinderella’s Ball at the Casper College

Never have there been so many princesses in one room. Purple, pink, green, blue...dresses galore! Attendees danced, colored pictures, enjoyed sweet treats and took photos with Cinderella. The event was a precursor to the live performance of Cinderella's story, tickets available online. The director, Richard Burk, told K2Radio News, "It...
CASPER, WY
