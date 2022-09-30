Read full article on original website
Natrona Collective Health Trust Awards $1.86 Million to Natrona Nonprofits
The Natrona Collective Health Trust (NCHT) announced in a press release that it is awarding $1.86 million to 13 nonprofits in Natrona County. The grant recipients provide a variety of services to the community, including early childhood development, preventing adverse childhood experiences, creating positive childhood experiences, and mental health services.
ATTENTION: Missing Juvenile Last Seen in Casper on October 1st
The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate juvenile runaway Katherine Wagle. She is 15 years old, white female, 5'05", 105 lbs. Wagler was last seen in Casper, Wyoming on October 1st, 2022. She is believed to be headed towards Alaska. Wagler has changed her appearance to include...
Casper College Choirs to Join Wyoming Symphony
Casper College Choirs have been invited to perform Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony with the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra at the John F. Welsh Auditorium in Casper on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. A portion of the Casper Civic Chorale will also be included. This ticketed event will be available via...
Natrona County Coroner Investigates Death of Casper Man
The Natrona County Coroner, along with the Casper Police Department and the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation, is investigating the death of Calvin Aubin, 33, of Casper, according to a news release from Coroner James Whipps on Tuesday. Next of kin have been notified and an autopsy has been conducted.
EXPLAINER: The Lodging Tax in Natrona County
Voters in Natrona County can expect to be asked to consider renewing the local loodging tax this November. Wyoming’s statewide lodging tax structure took effect in July last year after Governor Mark Gordon signed the lodging tax legislation into law in March 2020. What is it?. The 2% Natrona...
Casper Council Approves MOU for Story Walk Along Platte River
On Tuesday, the Casper city council approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Natrona County Public library to set up a story walk along the Platte River Trail. The walk, which according to the MOU will be completed by Nov. 15, would include 24 panels spaced 20 feet apart along the trail, each with a page from a book, which can be rotated out as the library sees fit.
David Street Station Hosting ‘Community Christmas Tree Contest’
Although we're still not out of the Halloween season, and Thanksgiving is up next, it's never too early to start planning ahead for Christmas. David Street Station is getting a job on the most wonderful time of the year as they search for their next Community Christmas Tree. The official...
Pet Dies in Accidental Casper Structure Fire, Owner Displaced
According to a news release by Casper Fire-EMS, there was a structure fire at the 500 block on East 15th Street around 6 p.m. on Sept. 30. The fire was at a single-family residence, and when units arrived they found heavy smoke with fire coming from a rear bedroom, and then the units there extinguished the fire.
LOOK: Goodbye Green Leaves, Casper is Changing Colors
It's a favorite season for many. Football, hunting, and the leaves changing color. As the weather gets colder it poses a risk to the leaves of broadleaf trees and other perennials, so they are forced to drop their leaves and conserve energy. The technical term for this is "leaf abscission" according to experts.
Two Sentenced For Federal Property Destruction near Thermopolis
Two men were recently sentenced in U.S. District Court for felony destruction of federal property about a dozen miles north of Thermopolis, according to court records. Steven J. Bledsoe and Mathew L. Hurley each will serve three years supervised probation, pay a $100 special assessment and pay $41,140.21 in restitution, according to the sentence handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal.
Visit Casper Announces New CEO
The Natrona County Travel and Tourism Board announced in a press release on Friday that Tyler Daugherty is Visit Casper's new President and CEO. Daughtery is replacing Brook Kaufman, who had served as CEO since 2016 and announced earlier this year that she is leaving Casper to be the CEO of Visit Rapid City in Rapid City, South Dakota.
A Ghostly Fog Blankets Part of Casper
Around 8:00 AM this morning it looked as if smoke were coming from somewhere, but upon closer inspection it appears to have been water vapor from the bentonite plant. At this time there was no fire according to the Casper-Fire EMS Public Information Officer. Creepy Fog Looms Over Casper. Casper...
13th Annual Ta Ta Trot in Casper, PHOTOS
Despite the odds, it was the perfect weather for a 5K. There was a legion of pink walking and running around Casper this morning for the 13th Annual Ta Ta Trot, a fun run for breast cancer awareness. Humans and their four legged friends showed up at 8:00 AM to...
Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash
A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
PHOTOS: Cinderella’s Ball at the Casper College
Never have there been so many princesses in one room. Purple, pink, green, blue...dresses galore! Attendees danced, colored pictures, enjoyed sweet treats and took photos with Cinderella. The event was a precursor to the live performance of Cinderella's story, tickets available online. The director, Richard Burk, told K2Radio News, "It...
East Side Walgreens Evacuated After ‘Smell of Smoke,’ Source Not Located, Area Cleared
While it turned out to be 'Much Ado About Nothing,' Casper Fire-EMS responded to reports of smoke at the east side Walgreens, located at 190 SE Wyoming Boulevard. That's according to Casper Fire-EMS Engineer and Public Information Officer Toph Steinhoff, who told K2 Radio News that they received a report of a structure fire on Tuesday night.
Come Little Children – Candlelight Frights Taking Halloween Back to its Roots in Casper
You hear a sound and it jars you awake from a fitful sleep. You look at the clock on your bedside. 3:00 a.m. The bewitching hour. You try to go back to sleep but it's all for naught. Something doesn't feel right. It's in the air. You can feel it in your bones.
Bar Nunn Fire Department Fall Festival & Haunted House Returning This October
The folks at the Bar Nunn Fire Department must really love Halloween, October, and all things autumn. Every year, they produce a number of different events and activities for all-comers who just want to experience all that October has to offer. Take, for instance, their Fall Festival. This is the...
Is This Casper Restaurant The Last One With A Working Pay Phone?
Located in what could be called the more "industrial park" region of Casper, Wyoming is a cute little Italian restaurant named Bosco's that everyone kept telling me was probably the best Italian restaurant in town. The other day I finally made my way there for lunch with a friend of...
Casper Closes Dog Park Lake To Test Possible Cyanobacterial Bloom
The City is of Casper is restricting access to the water at the Lake McKenzie dog park due to an ongoing investigation of what may be a harmful cyanobacteria bloom, according to a news release on Friday. This week, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality began investigating the bloom after...
