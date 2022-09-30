ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Richland weapons complaint ends with 13 people detained, 4 arrested

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago
RICHLAND, Wash. — What began as a weapons complaint ended with four arrests as Richland police officers, Benton County deputies and Tri-Cities SWAT crews detained 13 people involved in a group altercation.

According to the Richland Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 300-block of Barth Ave in Richland following reports of a single gunshot being fired. Witnesses claimed to have seen a white male display a gun and fire a single round into the ground near a crowd of people.

Upon arrival, Richland police officers set up a perimeter and called for backup from regional partners, SWAT and their own department’s Small Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS) team. These specialists used a drone to get a clear view of the backyard of a residence, where several people were spotted.

Finally, law enforcement made contact with the suspects and detained 13 individuals. Of this group, the suspect who discharged his firearm was located and arrested for his unlawful possession of a firearm. Three others were identified for outstanding warrants and were arrested by Richland police officers.

They determined that this incident didn’t pose any significant threat to the community and cleared the scene shortly after. However, people were asked to clear out from the 300-block of Davenport St while this process was underway on Thursday afternoon.

MsButterfly57
4d ago

hope you get em all. I don't like living like this. save the cells for these ruining our community.

