Sports » Latest News
Let’s look back at Bartlesville fall sports, as BHS volleyball has its second-to-last match of the regular season on Tuesday night. Bartlesville travels to Union. The Redhawks are 18-13 on the year and are No. 11 in the state. BHS stands at 17-15 with Tuesday's match and a home contest against Owasso before the playoffs begin.
BHS Softball Heads to Regionals
Bartlesville High softball will travel to Jenks on Wednesday afternoon for a first round 6A Regional matchup against Ponca City. The Bruins stand at 16-16 on the season. Bartlesville finished in a tie for fourth place in its 6A-District 3. There are only two seniors and four juniors on this...
Bartlesville Begins Basketball Practice
Saturday marked the official start of another sports season in the state of Oklahoma. High school basketball practice started throughout the state on October 1. At Bartlesville High, about 13 guys practiced in the old Phillip’s Gymnasium for just over two hours on Saturday morning. BHS will return three starters off a team that went 12-11 a season ago.
Pawhuska Football, Pioneer Woman Hosting First Race for a Cure
Pawhuska Football and the Pioneer Woman is hosting a Race for a Cure Oct. 8. Pawhuska Head Coach Matt Hennesy on the event. The Fun Run/Walk starts at 9 a.m. and the 5K starts at 9:30 a.m. at the High School. You can sign up for the races here. https://runsignup.com/Race/OK/Pawhuska/ThePioneerWomanRaceForACure5k.
Miami Schools Superintendent on last night’s tragic shooting at football game
MIAMI, Okla. — Superintendent Nick Highsmith of the Miami, Oklahoma school district addresses last night’s tragic shooting at the Tulsa McLain Titans vs. Miami Wardogs football game. | BREAKING NEWS RELATED >> Miami Wardogs win football game, teams shaking hands as shots ring out; Shooting at McLain High School, Tulsa Police say one dead “First, I would like to express my...
Miami schools stops travel to Tulsa McLain after homecoming game shooting
MIAMI, Okla. — Miami Public Schools has halted travel to Tulsa McLain for student activities following a deadly shooting at a football game on Friday. A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed and another teen was wounded after football play wrapped up for the night, Tulsa police said. Police...
17-Year-Old Shot, Killed At McLain High School Football Homecoming Game
Miami Public Schools will no longer travel to McLain High School after Friday night's deadly shooting there. The gunfire killed one 17-year-old and hurt another, as police are still looking for the shooter. Tulsa Police say when they arrived at McLain, they found one of the victims dead at the...
Tulsa time warp: Ice palace
The Tulsa Coliseum was an indoor sports and entertainment venue built in 1928 that spanned the entire block of South Elgin Avenue from East Fifth to Sixth streets. It was designed by Tulsa architect Leon Senter and funded by Walter R. Whiteside. Whiteside was an entrepreneur and vice president of...
Motorcyclist Injured in a Crash in Osage County
A Cleveland man suffered head and internal truck injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Sunday afternoon on SH 10 about 14 miles north and 8 miles west of Bartlesville. OHP says the incident happened at about 2:34pm Sunday when Ricky B.Cross, 38, of Cleveland, OK was eastbound on SH...
GUNSMOKE! This Weekend on the Unity Square Green Stage
From The Midsummer Night’s Dream team comes GUNSMOKE!. Producers Alan Gentges and Diane Gentges, and Director, Shelby Brammer present a new show on the Unity Square Green Stage opening Thursday, October 6th. This production features timeless stories of young America as it moved West, with the incorruptible Marshal Matt...
The Legend of Buried Conquistador Treasure Somewhere South of Tulsa, Oklahoma
Those who grew up in Oklahoma have likely heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
Owasso witnesses recent business boom
OWASSO, Okla. — Inflation and supply chain issues are not slowing growth in Owasso. Several new businesses are coming to town. “We hear often that Owasso has enough chicken coffee and cannabis so we have definitely diversified out of that, we have added some national chains that people have been asking for for a very long time,” said Chelsea Feary, President and CEO of the Owasso Chamber of Commerce.
Oklahoma man killed in golf cart accident
Officials say a 60-year-old Welch man was killed following an accident with a truck and trailer.
Tahlequah man drowns in Lake Tenkiller
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man drowned in Lake Tenkiller Friday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The man is identified as 22-year-old Nathan Williams of Tahlequah. Troopers say they believe Williams was working on a dock over the water when he fell into the water and never resurfaced.
New trail system now open in southwest Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Parks officials, and community partners held a ribbon-cutting event on Friday to celebrate the opening of a new trail system in southwest Tulsa at Bales Park. A $190,000 donation from community partners funded the construction of 3.4 miles of trails at the park, which is...
Troopers recover body of former Tulsa fire marshal from Lake Skiatook
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a missing man on Skiatook Lake. OHP confirmed they are searching for Terry McGee, former Tulsa Fire Department Fire Marshal. OHP says McGee was pulling two kids on an inner tube when they fell off. He thought they needed...
Authorities searching for man in Skiatook Lake
SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is searching for a person at Skiatook Lake Monday morning. OHP’s Marine Enforcement Division said they are looking for one man. Troopers are assisting the search. Multiple boats were seen in the lake. This is a developing story. Download the...
Tulsans upset after receiving parking tickets during fair
Some Tulsans are unhappy after being ticketed for allowing people to park in their driveway and go to the fair.
OHP Looking For Missing Boater On Skiatook Lake
Authorities are conducting a search on Skiatook lake on Monday morning. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Troopers were called to the lake Saturday around 3:45 p.m. to search for a missing man. “There were 2 juveniles tubing at the lake yesterday when they had some trouble," said Sarah Stewart with...
Fatality Accident on Lake Keystone
A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats. Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.
